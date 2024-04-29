Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO)

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru


Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO) focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals deposits in South America. The company is currently advancing its 100 percent-owned Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru. The The 3,933-hectare Niñobamba property is a drill-ready project located in the Department of Ayacucho about 330 kilometers southeast of Lima.

To date, Rio Silver and other historical operators have completed US$10 million in exploration expenditure on the Niñobamba property. The company has low overhead expenditure and strong alliances in Peru that are helping it achieve new initiatives for enhanced sustainability.

Ni\u00f1omamba property location

In 2016, Rio Silver consolidated its property by acquiring the surrounding 2,200 hectares of adjoining land from Newmont Mining and Southern Peru Copper. These included the Jorimina zone, which is located about 6.5 kilometers west of the Niñobamba and is believed to be part of the same high-sulfidation silver-gold system identified in the main Niñobamba zones.

Company Highlights

  • Rio Silver owns six mineral concessions covering 4,100 hectares of wholly-owned land in a historic Peruvian mining district.
  • The property was historically surrounded by big-name miners (Newmont, Southern Peru Copper) and is now wholly owned by Rio Silver.
  • Experienced management team with more than two decades of mining experience in Peru.
  • Extensive trenching completed at the Niñobamba zone.
  • The management team holds a 29 percent stake in the company.
  • US$10 million in exploration expenditure completed to date by Rio and historical operators.
  • All the historical data has been collected from previous owners.
  • Historical drilling on the Niñobamba property intersected 130 meters of 2.55 oz/t silver and 72.3 meters of 1.19 g/t gold.
  • New gold zone identified including 56 meters at 98.9 g/t silver and 21.77 meters at 1.32 g/t gold, 102.46 g/t silver.

Click here to connect with Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO) to receive an Investor Presentation

Rio Silver
Rio Silver

Rio Silver


Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio Silver Finalizing Access Agreements for Jorimina Property, Peru

Rio Silver Finalizing Access Agreements for Jorimina Property, Peru

Rio Silver or the "Company", TSX.V: RYO, is pleased to announce it is finalizing an access agreement with the local community for its 100% owned Jorimina project "Jormaina", Department of Ayacucho, Peru. This agreement facilitates a diamond drill program planned to commence later this year.

Jormina is located within the Niñobamba Project which covers an area of 4205 hectares. The Main Niñobamba zone is located 7 kilometres to east of Jormina where a significant Au-Ag high sulphidation is present. Joramina was extensively explored by Newmont Mining Corp. "Newmont" from 2009 to 2011. The Company acquired the area from Newmont in 2016 along with an extensive database including surface and drill results and reports from an exploration program encompassing four prospective precious metal targets. The exploration programs identified extensive alteration zones believed to also be part of an extensive high-sulphidation silver-gold system identified at the Company's adjacent Niñobamba zone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Rio Silver Inc . ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO), announces that it has granted 5,525,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The option, to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.09 per common share, will be for periods ranging from 2 to 3 years. The options have been granted under the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Rio Silver

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio Silver Announces Results of AGM

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 18th, 2020. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 17.6 Million, 27.94% of Rio's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 13th of November 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below: The shareholders also approved: (i) fixing of the number of directors of the Company at four; (ii) appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and (iii) confirming and approving the Company's existing stock option plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio Silver Initiates Baseline and Permitting Programs at the Niñobamba, Silver-Gold Project, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce the initiation of plans for diamond drilling at its 100% owned flagship holding, Niñobamba Silver-Gold Project, in the second half 2021 and provides an overview of the baseline and permitting activities underway.

D&M Ingenieros Consultores (D&M) has been contracted by the Company to undertake environmental baseline monitoring and to prepare and manage the necessary submittals for approval by the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Peru.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

March Quarter Activity Report

Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the March Quarter are outlined below.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Siren Gold

Fast Track Applications Submitted for the Reefton and Sams Creek Projects

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Fast Track applications for the Reefton Gold and Antimony project and the Sams Creek Gold project.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2024 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rio Silver
Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Energy Investing

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Resource Investing

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

×