Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Culpeo Minerals

CPO:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has completed geophysical modelling of 6 high priority electromagnetic conductors identified by a helicopter-borne, versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) and magnetic survey carried out by Bold in 2022. A copy of the report may be found in the Project Reports section found on the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project page. Combined with the geological and geophysical work accomplished to date, a drill program to test these targets has been developed

The Farwell Gold and Copper project is located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa Ontario and consists of 133 Cells and Multi Cells comprising 15,901 acres (6,935 hectares). For reporting purposes, the Farwell property has been divided into three areas exhibiting gold and copper mineralization. They are the Farwell Sulphide Zone, the Tundra Gold Horizon and the Koala Gold Area. The focus for this phase of work is the Farwell Sulphide Zone where historical diamond drilling intersected highly anomalous copper values ranging up to 1.47% Cu over 5.2m (Bennett and Thurston 1977). The Farwell property geology and exploration results can be viewed at the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project.

The Company is also pleased to report an agreement to amend the Farwell anniversary optional payments due on June 1, 2024 to become due on December 1, 2024. The amendment is subject to regulatory approval. Full details of the amended anniversary dates follow.

The Farwell Option Amendment

Further to the Company's Press Release dated October 3, 2023, the Company wishes to advise that the Farwell Option Agreement has been further amended on April 29, 2024 pursuant to a Third Amending Agreement (the "Farwell Third Amendment") as follows:

  1. by extending the date the cash option payment of $50,000 due on June 1, 2024 is payable to December 1, 2024;
  2. by extending the date the 400,000 shares are issuable from June 1, 2024 to December 1, 2024; and
  3. by extending the date an aggregate of $480,000 of work expenditures were due to have been made from June 1, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

All shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. The Farwell Third Amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX V") approval.

The Burchell Option Amendment

In addition, further to the Company's Press Release dated October 3, 2023, the Company wishes to advise that the Burchell Option Agreement has been further amended on April 29, 2024 pursuant to a Third Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Third Amendment") as follows:

  1. by extending the date the cash option payment of $60,000 due on May 1, 2024 is payable to November 1, 2024;
  2. by extending the date the 350,000 shares are issuable from May 1, 2024 to November 1, 2024; and
  3. by extending the date an aggregate of $200,000 of work expenditures were due to have been made from May 1, 2024 to November 1, 2024.

All shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. The Burchell Third Amendment is subject to TSX V approval.

A recent article posted on the Bold website provides an overview of chromite markets that may be accessed on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.

Bold's Koper Lake Project

Bold's Koper Lake Project is located in the Ring of Fire. The Company owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (the Black Horse) of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Wyloo Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans for Ontario and the rest of North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical minerals mining camp.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Battery, Critical and precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and base metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes one and all a very Merry Christmas and Holiday season! All the best to you and yours in 2024

We are pleased to provide the following projects overview with highlights.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received a new exploration permit to allow for future work at the Traxxin Gold Project. Following on to the original permit that was issued in September 2020, this permit expires in September of 2026 and anticipates line cutting, geophysical surveys, sampling and diamond drilling.

About the Traxxin Gold Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated February 27, 2024 and April 12, 2024, the Company has closed the final tranche of their non-brokered financing, issuing an additional 16,531,957 units for proceeds of $1,157,237. Aggregate totals from both tranches total 69,547,069 units for gross proceeds of $4,868,294.89.

Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Highlights:

  • Surface rock chip channel sample returns 3.8m of 2.4% Copper and 162 g/t Silver at the Cristinas mine target.
  • Geophysical survey over the mine target area shows a conductor associated with mineralization that extends, untested, to at least 350m depth beneath historic shallow drilling.
  • A second conductor in the hanging wall of the mine target adds an additional drill target.
  • Drilling commencing in May 2024 to test open copper intercepts and geophysical targets at the Cristinas project.

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the due diligence surface rock sampling campaign and geophysical survey at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detail of the first phase exploration program at the Rip Copper Project (the "Project" or "Rip") in the Stikine region of British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated approximately 33 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past producing Huckleberry copper-molybdenum ("Cu-Mo") mine (see Figure 1), which is presently on care and maintenance. Imperial Metals Corporation is exploring Huckleberry and its surrounding claims for additional Cu-Mo resources.

In late 2023, the Company first announced its option agreement with ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") to acquire an 80% interest in ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo project. Interra can earn the first tier of its interest in the project by completing staged exploration work totalling C$2.0 million and direct payment of C$100,000 and annual share payments over 4 years until end of 2027. Interra is currently funded for, and anticipates, it will meet and likely exceed its 2024 and 2025 obligations for the earn-in of C$300,000 and C$500,000 in expenditures respectively with the budget outlined in this 2 stage program. The initial program is staged into 2 work phases: 1) A geophysical program to define drill targets, commencing in late April and; 2) A diamond drilling program tentatively scheduled for Q3/Q4 of 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Jordan Black Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company"), and his team joined Omar Khafagy Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramp-metals-inc-tsxv-ramp-opens-the-market-302127855.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/25/c9697.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

2023 Operational and Project Highlights:

  • The Company raised over $17 million for exploration, with cash and cash equivalents of $5,540,312 at the year end
  • Completed aggressive exploration programs with 21,126 meters in 47 holes drilled in 2023.
  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the updated Mineral Resources estimation reported in Q1 2024, which includes:

    • A 172% increase of Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
    • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
    • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The Offering will consist of non-flow through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering"), and flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Related News

Gold Investing

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Energy Investing

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Resource Investing

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

×