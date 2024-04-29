Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy

March 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 (“Additional Cash Consideration”) under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen will execute a Loan Conversion Agreement which will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen. Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 42 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$126,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

On 22 February 2024 BPH announced that Clean Hydrogen had moved from proof of concept to production.

Clean Hydrogen cracks hydrocarbons from natural gas using a process called thermo-catalytic pyrolysis which combines heat, a catalyst and has no oxygen. Clean Hydrogen’s feedstock is natural gases hydro-carbons. Importantly there are no CO2 emissions from the core process since the carbon becomes a solid carbon composite product, thus rendering natural gas a clean (no CO2 emissions) source of two products, turquoise hydrogen and solid carbon composite.

Turquoise Hydrogen is the industry term used for hydrogen sourced from natural gases hydrocarbons using thermo-catalytic pyrolysis. Since there are no CO2 emissions the carbon becomes solid in the form of a fine black dust type material which in Clean Hydrogen’s case is a carbon composite made from CNTs (Carbon Nanotubes) and Alumina (ceramics). Carbon Nanotubes have unusual mechanical properties to reinforce their Alumina composite, acting as a toughening agent. CNTs have a tensile strength greater than steel, conductivity greater than copper and thermal dissipation greater than diamonds. They also resist corrosion and fatigue (ref: https://www.assemblymag.com/articles/93180-can-carbon-nanotubes-replace-copper).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BPH:AU
BPH Energy
