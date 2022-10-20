Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has filed permitting documentation for an expanded Phase 2 drill program with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for ACME's Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. In addition, ACME has secured Harris Exploration for drilling services.

ACME's current and ongoing program at Clayton Valley is operated by GeoXplor Corp., one of the industry's early leaders in lithium exploration and development in Nevada and their long-standing team of technical contractors. Upon approval and receipt of permits, ACME is targeting to drill its Clayton Valley Lithium project in late Q4 2022 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program will include a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1. The Phase 2 exploration holes will be completed with fully grouted vibrating wire piezometers which will be used to monitor aquifer response during future pumping tests.

Based on prior Clayton Valley drilling experience of intercepting a high-flow brine horizon marking the gravel/bedrock contact, ACME's team is particularly focused on advancing drilling to test this highly prospective brine zone. ACME's Clayton Valley, Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Located in one of the best resource jurisdictions in the world, Clayton Valley is the only lithium brine producing region in North America.

ACME is well funded by strategic investors and positioned to complete its exploration and development objectives thru the near term with the goal of providing a domestic supply of lithium to the US and Canadian markets.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Stephen Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting at 9:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the ACME Lithium Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics is mobilizing a crew and equipment for a geophysical profile across a newly recognized conceptual target for mineralized tuff at its Fish Lake Valley (FLV), NV Project.

A gravity meter and Geode EM3D HSAMT system will be used on the approximately two mile geophysical traverse. Field work is expected to be complete in two weeks. Data collected will test the graben concept and will be used to locate drilling test holes.

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"), announced today that Company CEO, Stephen Hanson has been invited to present at the Conference on Mining and its Role in EV Demand, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 A.M. EDT.

Tate Sullivan, Industrials Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host panel discussions with mining companies to discuss global supply trends of various materials that industrial companies need to buy in order to satisfy future demand for batteries and electric vehicles. Panels will discuss mining developments in the U.S. for lithium, nickel, and other mineral resources. Executives from mining companies will provide different perspectives on the long-term outlook for demand from battery and electric vehicle customers.

ACME Lithium Expands Manitoba Lithium Projects in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Expands Manitoba Lithium Projects in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has acquired by staking 10 claims totaling approximately 5196 acres situated near Birse Lake, southeastern Manitoba, Canada, contiguous and directly east of ACME's Shatford Lake project area.

The Birse Lake claim block covers the Birse Lake pluton that has numerous pegmatite occurrences along its periphery. The project claim area has been filed with the Manitoba government and is subject to review and processing. This brings ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba to approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Canada Silver Closes $1,805,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes $1,805,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 19, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada - Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that, further to its news release dated October 18, 2022, the Company has closed a fully subscribed for non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,805,000.

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

Canada Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada - Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement by issuing 13,681,819 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.11 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds of $1,505,000.  The Company will also be issuing 3,000,000 FT Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds $300,000.  The Company is raising a total of $1,805,000.

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 19th

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 19th

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVLNF:OTC, AVL:TSX), based in Toronto, ON, focused on Critical Minerals Supply Chains including lithium battery materials today announced that President & CEO, Don Bubar, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2022.

DATE : October 19 t h , 2022
TIME: 4:00PM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 20 and 21 with Avalon's VP, External Affairs, Zeeshan Syed and potentially with Mr. Bubar on October 24.

Foremost Lithium Prepares to Drill High-Grade Beryl Pegmatites at Their 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Prepares to Drill High-Grade Beryl Pegmatites at Their 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced preparations for a winter diamond drill program on its 100% owned 2,476 acre1,002 hectare Jean Lake Lithium Property situated in the mine-friendly district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The drill targets will include the high-grade spodumene-bearing Beryl pegmatite dykes where grab sample assays of 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O were received from pegmatite dyke B1 and 3.81%, 4.09% and 4.74% Li2O from pegmatite dyke B2 in August 2021. Elsewhere on the property coincident drone ("UAV" or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) magnetic lows with coincident anomalous responses for lithium, cesium, rubidium, and niobium in soil samples analyzed with Mobile Metal Ion Technology (MMI) will be drill tested.

