ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"). As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure. By news release dated June 19, 2023, the Company announced it had filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Claystone Property, Esmeralda County, Nevada USA" (the "Technical Report"). Both the news release and the Technical Report stated that the author of the report, William Feyerabend, was an independent consultant.

Mr. Feyerabend is and was as of the date of the Technical Report, a paid consultant of the Company acting in the role of VP Exploration in the United States. As such, Mr. Feyerabend was not independent of the Company and the report should not have stated as such.

As a result, the Company is issuing this news release to correct the previous disclosure. The Company has refiled the Technical Report with the corrected disclosure today August 2, 2023.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175876

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

