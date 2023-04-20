Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed over the Southeast deposit (" Southeast ") on the Company's 65,252-hectare Woodjam Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry mineralization and is located 55 kilometres east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Southeast deposit remains open: High-grade areas of porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization at Southeast (e.g., 144.9m of 1.21% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au; WJ 08-84) remain open, both laterally and at depth.

  • Recent drilling results : Drilling completed at Southeast by Consolidated Woodjam Copper in 2021 intersected strong zones of copper and gold mineralization (e.g., 142.4m averaging 0.56% Cu and 0.23 g/t Au; SE21-089).

  • Similar nearby magnetic features are untested: Inverted geophysical models generated from the newly acquired aeromagnetic survey data suggest that untested targets remain – particularly immediately southeast of the deposit.

"The Southeast deposit contains the majority of the copper-gold porphyry-related historical resources at the Woodjam project," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "The deposit is open for expansion and there are look-a-like features nearby that have yet to be drilled. Our exploration team is very eager to evaluate these targets. "

SOUTHEAST DEPOSIT

The Southeast deposit is a large porphyry-related copper and gold deposit within the prospective Takomkane batholith; a large, composite body of early Jurassic calc-alkaline intrusive rocks. At Southeast, copper and gold mineralization is best developed above and on the northwest flank of a broad magnetic high anomaly which strengthens with depth (Figures 2 and 3). The deposit includes zones of considerable high-grade copper and gold mineralization. For example, recent drilling in 2021 intersected 142.4m @ 0.71% CuEq (0.56% Cu and 0.23 g/t Au) in the last hole of the program and earlier drilling in 2008 intersected 144.9m @ 1.57 % CuEq (1.21% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au). Further drilling and modelling are required to better constrain the controls and orientations of the higher grade zones.

Highlights from previous drilling at Southeast are shown in Table 1, below. A historical mineral resource estimate is summarized in Table 2.

Table 1 – Southeast Deposit Drilling Highlights

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Int. (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

AuEq (g/t)

CuEq (%)

SE21-089

115.6

258.0

142.4

0.23

0.56

1.08

0.71

SE11-062

100.6

211.1

110.5

0.17

0.45

0.86

0.56

and

256.5

462.4

205.9

0.18

0.57

1.05

0.69

WJ08-084

125.9

485.0

359.1

0.28

0.70

1.34

0.88

inc

166.7

311.6

144.9

0.55

1.21

2.41

1.57

Note: Cueq and Aueq are calculated with prices of US$1,800 /oz Au and US$4.00 /lb Cu.

Table 2 –Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for the Southeast Deposit, Effective Date May 30, 2013

Deposit

Category

Tonnage

Grade

Metal Content



M tonnes

% Cu

g/t Au

M lbs Cu

000 oz Au

Southeast 1,2

Inferred

221.7

0.31

0.05

1,507

383.7


Notes:

1.

Source: "NI 43-101 Technical Report for Woodjam Property, Horsefly, British Columbia, Canada", prepared by Susan Lomas, P.Geo. of Lions Gate Geological Consulting inc. (LGGC). and issued on December 16, 2022. The historical mineral resource estimate was prepared for Goldfields and Consolidated Woodjam Copper with an effective date of May 30, 2013. The NSR calculation used US$1,650/oz Au, US$3.90/lb Cu and recoveries of 56% Au and 64% Cu. The Southeast Historical Estimate was reported within a resource limiting pit shell based on a price assumption of US$1,650/oz Au and US$3.90/lb Cu.

2.

Historical Estimates are considered historical in nature and as such are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners. The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current mineral resources or reserves. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimates as current resources and Vizsla Copper is not treating the Historical Estimates as current resources. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

EXPLORATION POTENTIAL AT THE SOUTHEAST DEPOSIT

High-grade porphyry-related copper and gold zones at Southeast remain open laterally and at depth. Further, limited drilling has been completed peripheral to the deposit and several target areas are evident in the recently completed, high-definition aeromagnetic survey results. The cross-section in Figure 3 shows a good example of a look-a-like magnetic feature immediately southeast of the Southeast deposit. Here, a broad magnetic high anomaly that strengthens with depth is very similar to that present at the Southeast deposit. The top and flanks of this feature are interpreted to be highly prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization but have yet to be drilled.

NEXT STEPS

Inverted models of the data continue to be refined by Kyle Patterson , P.Geo., of Convolutions Geoscience Corp. Targets continue to be ranked and prioritized ahead of core drilling programs planned for later in the year. In addition, Geotech Ltd. has been contracted to complete an airborne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") survey over an area like that covered by the aeromagnetic survey. Targets from the magnetic gradient inversions and the ZTEM survey will be the primary focus for the upcoming drilling programs.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Location Map

Figure 1 – Woodjam Location Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 2 – Southeast Deposit Area Plan Map

Figure 2 – Southeast Deposit Area Plan Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 3 – Southeast Deposit Cross Section

Figure 3 – Southeast Deposit Cross Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

The Woodjam Project

The 65,252-hectare Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is well accessed by logging roads. Geologically, the project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Gibraltar , Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry-related mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling (95,092 metres in 281 holes since 2009 and a further 114 holes, 30,092 metres predominantly from 1998). These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometres in diameter.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has two additional copper exploration properties, the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c7358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla CopperVCU:CATSXV:VCUBase Metals Investing
VCU:CA
The Conversation (0)
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE MEGABUCK COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY ZONE AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE MEGABUCK COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY ZONE AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed over the Megabuck copper-gold zone on the Company's 65,252 hectare Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry mineralization and is located 55 kilometres east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed at the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit on the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam ").  Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

Highlights
  • Deerhorn high-grade copper-gold target: based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer.
  • Extensions to high-grade mineralization: drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071).
  • New high-priority targets: new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area.
  • Project-wide ZTEM survey: plans are underway to commence a project-wide ZTEM survey to assist with target generation across the Woodjam project.

"The recently completed aeromagnetic survey has generated many high priority drill targets," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration. "One of the best examples is at the Deerhorn deposit, where recent drilling by the property's previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper has intersected high-grade copper and gold mineralization. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the preliminary results from a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey at the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" Our high-definition airborne magnetic survey results have exceeded our expectations," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We have been able to fingerprint all of the known copper-gold porphyry zones on the property and have identified numerous targets with similar magnetic features. Many of these overburden covered target areas have never been drilled. Detailed review of the results around the known deposits is underway and will be disclosed in a series of news releases in the coming weeks. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENT OF THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARRUTHERS PASS OPTION AGREEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENT OF THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARRUTHERS PASS OPTION AGREEMENT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") announces the issuance of 145,834 common shares of the Company (" Consideration Shares ") and a cash payment of CA$40,000 to Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (" Cariboo Rose ") as per the second anniversary requirements of the Carruthers Pass Option Agreement dated February 17th, 2021 . The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed value of CA$0.24 per Consideration Share, being the ten-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares. The Consideration Shares issued are subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS AT THE WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS AT THE WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the acquisition of additional claims at the Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam " or the " Project "). Woodjam is prospective for copper and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" I am pleased that we have been able to secure two new prospective claims at Woodjam," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "The acquisition is in line with our aggressive strategy to build a world-class porphyry copper exploration and development project in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada . "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

100+ Companies Representing all Commodities 
Featuring: Critical Metals Day, June 20 - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets
Announces Government of Quebec Keynote Speaker
Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
New Copper Sponsors, CDPQ, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY, Amex Exploration

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has completed ~550m of the planned ~2,100m diamond drill program designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at its Buenavista target, and its Block 4 project more broadly. The presence of several geophysical anomalies under post-mineral covered portions of the Block 4 property is suggestive of a potential "cluster" of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold systems, a characteristic typical of some major porphyry copper districts in Chile and worldwide

As previously advised, the program commenced on 31 March 2023 and completion by the end of May remains on schedule, with assay results expected in June.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • In-fill drill holes at La Romana intersect additional high grade mineralization;
    • 15m at 1.2% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 5.4g/t Ag, including 7.8m at 1.9% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 8.8g/t Ag
    • 22m at 0.7% Cu, 0.07% Sn 3.1g/t Ag, including 12m at 1.1% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 5.0g/t Ag
  • First drill holes at Romana Deep deliver encouraging results and follow-up geophysics planned
  • Exploration drilling ongoing at Zarcita and La Romana
  • Drilling to commence at Cañada Honda target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for its ongoing diamond drilling at the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c3990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2022

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2022

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, posting income from mining operations of $16.0 million and a net loss of $3.4 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 15.0 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 11,213 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $1.47 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "Lower average copper price and production output than in the previous year, impacted income from mining operations for the year. Despite extensive challenges at the El Roble mine throughout 2022, the Company still generated significant cash flows from operations and ended the year with a strong working capital position." Mr. Ganoza continued, "A main focus of 2023, will be on working to expand the resource and reserves estimate at El Roble and extending its mine life, while in parallel advancing feasibility and permitting of La Plata towards a construction decision."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

BetterLife To Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Positive Roasting And Leaching Testwork Results

rare earth investing

Eclipse Sampling Of Historic Ivigtût Drill Core Confirms Polymetallic Mineralisation

×