Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry Executive Chairman, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), and further information on the newly acquired Poplar Project ( "Poplar" or the "Project" ).  The Poplar Project is home to the Poplar Deposit (the "Deposit" ), a large porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum deposit that is one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.
  • Large, Gold-Rich Resource Base. The Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.
  • Development Potential. The Poplar Deposit is a large, near-surface copper deposit that extends to the top of the bedrock and is covered only by a thin veneer (5- 10m thick) of overburden. It possesses a higher-grade core that also extends to the top of the bedrock and may be beneficial to phased mining scenarios.
  • Exploration Potential. Very little exploration drilling or ground geophysical surveying has been completed outside of the immediate Poplar deposit area, suggesting terrific potential for the discovery of additional porphyry-related mineralization.

" With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations " stated Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of the Company.  " Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started.  Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

"Now that we've had a chance to absorb and reflect on the exploration data from the Poplar Project, I'm very impressed by the development potential and exploration opportunity it provides " commented Steve Blower , Vice President, Exploration of the Company. " With a significant precious metal component, large size and location essentially at surface, this deposit is impressive ."

MANAGEMENT CHANGE

With the continuing evolution of the Company, Mr. Craig Parry has assumed the role of CEO and will remain Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.  Craig brings a track record of creating shareholder value in previous CEO roles.  Most recently, in his role as CEO of IsoEnergy, he turned an early-stage exploration spinout company into a much larger discovery success story in the uranium space.  Mr. Chris Donaldson , remaining as a director of the Company, will step down as CEO effective immediately so that he can devote more time to other pursuits. The Company is appreciative of Chris's efforts as the former CEO.

POPLAR PROJECT

The 39,000-hectare Poplar Project hosts a porphyry-related copper and gold deposit, the Poplar Deposit (Figures 1 and 2).  The top 10 historical drill hole intersections (>0.2% Cu) in the Poplar Deposit, ranked by Grade*Length (%Cu*m) are provided in Table 1.  The top ranked drill hole was recently completed in 2021 by Universal Copper.  Drill hole 21-PC-131 intersected 432.8m @ 0.42% Cu, 0.011% Mo, 0.15 g/t Au and 1.80 g/t Ag (0.58% Cueq 1,2 ) from 2.2m .  Figure 3 shows the extent of copper mineralization in plan view at the Poplar deposit and demonstrates, and Figure 4 shows it on a vertical longitudinal section.

The Poplar Deposit has a historical indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and a historical inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver (above a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper).  The historical mineral resource estimate was prepared for Universal Copper in September, 2021.  It is not being treated as a current Mineral Resource Estimate, as the Company has not yet had it verified by an Independent Qualified Person.  However, the recent date of the Universal estimate and the lack of drilling completed since that date suggests that the historical estimate is relevant.  Readers are cautioned that mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Poplar Project is located in mining country, 35km from the Huckleberry Copper Mine. The road accessible property is bisected by a 138 Kva hydroelectric line and lies 88km from the rail head at Houston and 400km from the deep-water port at Prince Rupert by rail.

Table 1 – Top 10 Poplar Deposit Drill Hole Intersections (>0.2% Cu) Ranked by Cu%*m

Rank

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Cu %

Mo %

Au g/t

Ag g/t

CuEq %

Cu*L (%*m)

1

21-PC-131

2.20

435.00

432.80

0.42

0.011

0.15

1.80

0.58

183.32


incl.

156.00

192.00

36.00

0.66

0.012

0.28

1.23

0.90



incl.

242.00

270.00

28.00

0.67

0.012

0.27

3.41

0.92


2

21-PC-133

21.25

423.50

402.25

0.43

0.014

0.13

3.07

0.60

174.12


incl.

253.25

294.50

41.25

0.94

0.018

0.23

4.06

1.19


3

19-PC-129

149.00

527.65

378.65

0.42

0.014

0.13

2.22

0.58

160.78


incl.

397.00

452.82

55.82

0.54

0.019

0.14

2.18

0.72



incl.

286.00

312.56

26.56

0.57

0.006

0.18

3.40

0.74


4

11-PC-88

11.79

361.00

349.21

0.41

0.020

0.12

2.62

0.59

143.92


incl.

232.98

280.98

48.00

0.62

0.011

0.18

2.35

0.79



incl.

166.98

187.98

21.00

0.55

0.018

0.15

1.21

0.73


5

18-PC-126

23.50

404.47

380.97

0.36

0.015

0.10

2.30

0.51

138.57

6

11-PC-84

24.99

402.88

377.89

0.36

0.012

0.10

1.74

0.48

134.85

7

11-PC-99

53.60

420.59

366.99

0.37

0.022

0.12

2.30

0.55

134.45


incl.

340.57

379.57

39.00

0.69

0.036

0.31

0.89

1.03


8

PC-65

24.40

315.00

290.60

0.39

0.015

0.00

0.53

0.45

113.32


incl.

36.00

78.00

42.00

0.58

0.005

0.01

0.76

0.61


9

PC-01

0.61

300.84

300.23

0.37

0.022

0.02

0.30

0.47

112.47

10

18-PC-127

8.50

270.36

261.86

0.42

0.013

0.11

2.66

0.56

110.97


incl.

51.00

78.00

27.00

0.64

0.030

0.15

2.63

0.87


Notes:


1.

Composite intervals are calculated above 0.2% Cu (above 0.5% Cu for the included sub-intervals) and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste,

2.

Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo and an assumed 100% recovery.

DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

The Company will be updating the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Poplar Deposit to bring it up to current status.  This will provide important inputs to planned internal scoping level trade-off studies which will be used to rank and prioritize development scenarios amongst the various projects and deposits within the Company.  The results of the internal scoping studies will determine the path forward for a Preliminary Economic Analysis.

Figure 1 – Poplar Project Location Map

Figure 1 – Poplar Project Location Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 2 – Poplar Project Map

Figure 2 – Poplar Project Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 3 – Poplar Deposit Level Plan (700masl) (Drill hole traces projected in their entirety)

Figure 3 – Poplar Deposit Level Plan (700masl) (Drill hole traces projected in their entirety) (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 4 – Poplar Deposit Vertical Longitudinal Section (Section Line on Figure 3)

Figure 4 – Poplar Deposit Vertical Longitudinal Section (Section Line on Figure 3) (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

STOCK OPTIONS AND AMENDED STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company's board of directors have approved amendments to its current 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the " Plan "), originally adopted on September 20, 2021 to comply with the recent changes to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation.  The amendments have been conditionally approved by the TSXV and are subject to shareholder ratification at the Company's next annual general meeting later this year.

The Company has granted a total of 7,500,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.  The Options will have an exercise price of $0.09 , expire five years from the date of grant and shall vest over two years.  The Options were granted pursuant to the Plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . Following closing of the Arrangement, Vizsla Copper will control a fifth project, the Poplar Project. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: obtaining the necessary approvals required for the Arrangement; completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof; the benefits of the Arrangement; exploration activities; and Vizsla Copper's growth and business strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of copper and other metals; and the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development and lack of history as a stand-alone entity; the fluctuation of the price of copper and other metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/16/c9267.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla CopperVCU:CATSXV:VCUBase Metals Investing
VCU:CA
Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (" Vizsla Copper ") and Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: UNV) (" Universal Copper ") are pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "), as previously disclosed on February 14, 2024 . Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, among other things, (i) Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (the " UNV Shares ") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a " Vizsla Copper Share ") to shareholders of Universal Copper (" Shareholders ") in exchange for each UNV Share (the " Exchange Ratio "), (ii) Universal Copper's outstanding stock options (" Options ") were exchanged for options of Vizsla Copper, and (iii) Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 issuing 38,460,995 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,499,962.08 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on March 5, 2024 from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Stope Baby Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with an arm's-length, third party vendor (the " Copper Pit Vendor ") to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Copper Pit Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Woodjam Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the publication of its first and foundational Sustainability Report (the " Report ").  The Report covers the period from 2021 to the present, a pivotal phase of Company growth and advancement of the flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ").  To align with escalating project development efforts during this period, FPX Nickel initiated an internal assessment of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (" ESG ") performance in early 2022.  The Report reflects the results of this assessment and provides an introduction to the sustainability initiatives FPX Nickel has implemented to date, as well as the commitments the Company has made for 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resources Announces Board Changes

Awalé Resources Announces Board Changes

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome two new members and the appointment of current member Stephen Stewart as Chair of the board of directors. Mr. Robin Birchall and Mr. Derk Hartman will be stepping down from their positions, allowing for Awalé to welcome Mr. Anthony Moreau and Mr. Karl Akueson as new directors.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of the Company, commented:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing, consisting of 2,008,648 units ("Units") priced at $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $100,432 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months from the Offering.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that Raymond Threlkeld Robert Chausse and Sandeep Singh will stand for election as directors at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Threlkeld, Mr. Chausse and Mr. Singh have agreed to join our board," said Bill Williams , Interim Chairman of Western. "The expansion of the Western board reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as the Casino project moves into the next phase of its lifecycle.  Their collective wealth of experience and technical, operational and financial acumen will be a strong complement to our Company."

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Currently, he is a director of Calibre Mining Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. Most recently he was Chairman of Newmarket Gold and became a director of Kirkland Lake Gold upon the sale of Newmarket . In addition, Mr. Threlkeld was previously President and CEO of Rainy River Resources. From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Threlkeld held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru , Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania , Veladero Mine in Argentina , Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia . Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada .

Mr. Chausse is a proven leader with more than 25 years of international finance experience in mining who most recently served as CFO of New Gold Inc until his retirement. Currently, he is a director of Revival Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Chausse served as CFO of Richmont Mines Inc., CFO at Stornoway Diamonds and EVP & CFO of AuRico Gold . His experience also includes VP of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold and he held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold . Mr. Chausse is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/15/c7402.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resources Announces Newmont Advances to Phase 2 of Earn-In on the Odienné Project JV

Awalé Resources Announces Newmont Advances to Phase 2 of Earn-In on the Odienné Project JV

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce Newmont has progressed to Phase 2 of the Earn-In agreement over the Odienné Joint Venture Project. This is a significant milestone that underscores the ongoing success and potential of the Odienné Gold-Copper Project through which Newmont could earn a further 14% interest (for a total 65% interest) via 10 million in exploration expenditure and defining a minimum 2 million ounce gold resource.

"This potential investment of up to 10 million USD in exploration expenditure from Newmont paired with our recent $11.5 million CAD equity financing puts Awale on solid footing to continue to deliver exploration success at the Odienné project," said Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) is pleased to report that it has received additional revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of April 2024, the Company trucked 362 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$72,445 for the April shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.96% Cu, 0.62 gt Au and 23.1 gt Ag.

The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+). Road restrictions, that were imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia on February 24, 2024, to 70% of normal loads in the Cranbrook area, were finally removed on April 24, 2024. The Company has now resumed trucking operations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Related News

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

Silver Investing

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Platinum Investing

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

×