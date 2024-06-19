Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Biotech Market Outlook Report (Q2 Update)

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5,463,000 . Under the Offering, the Company sold 9,379,088 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and 36,923,800 flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.16 at any time on or before June 19 , 2026.

Chairman and CEO Craig Parry commented "The upsizing and closing of this financing demonstrate the strong support for what we are building at Vizsla Copper. We've recently seen the copper price rise to an all-time high, reflecting the tightness of the copper market. Economists forecast that copper will be in increasingly short supply for years to come, and higher copper prices will ensue. In this environment, copper projects in safe, stable jurisdictions like ours in British Columbia will become more prized and valuable over coming years. We will update the market in the near future on our upcoming fully funded drill program at the highly prospective Woodjam Copper-Gold Project in central British Columbia ."

The Offering was conducted by Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent "), acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, and Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership (collectively, the " Agents ").  In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents a cash commission of C$285,729.35 and issued 2,404,580 broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants ").  Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share at any time on or before June 19, 2026 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in British Columbia, Canada . All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2024 .

The Offered Securities are subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V ").

Directors and officers of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,563,636 Units and 3,241,667 FT Units for gross proceeds of $561,000 under the Offering. Participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX-V. The issuance of securities is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value was less than $2,500,000 .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . Following closing of the Arrangement, Vizsla Copper will control a fifth project, the Poplar Project. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the incurrence of Qualifying Expenditures and the renouncement of such expenditures; exploration and development of the Company's properties; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/19/c1420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$4,500,000 from the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$3,800,000 . The Offering has been revised to allow for the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") in connection with a best efforts, private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry Executive Chairman, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), and further information on the newly acquired Poplar Project ( "Poplar" or the "Project" ).  The Poplar Project is home to the Poplar Deposit (the "Deposit" ), a large porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum deposit that is one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.
  • Large, Gold-Rich Resource Base. The Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.
  • Development Potential. The Poplar Deposit is a large, near-surface copper deposit that extends to the top of the bedrock and is covered only by a thin veneer (5- 10m thick) of overburden. It possesses a higher-grade core that also extends to the top of the bedrock and may be beneficial to phased mining scenarios.
  • Exploration Potential. Very little exploration drilling or ground geophysical surveying has been completed outside of the immediate Poplar deposit area, suggesting terrific potential for the discovery of additional porphyry-related mineralization.

" With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations " stated Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of the Company.  " Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started.  Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (" Vizsla Copper ") and Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: UNV) (" Universal Copper ") are pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "), as previously disclosed on February 14, 2024 . Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, among other things, (i) Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (the " UNV Shares ") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a " Vizsla Copper Share ") to shareholders of Universal Copper (" Shareholders ") in exchange for each UNV Share (the " Exchange Ratio "), (ii) Universal Copper's outstanding stock options (" Options ") were exchanged for options of Vizsla Copper, and (iii) Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 75,369,669 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.81% of the common shares outstanding (114,527,617).

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2024, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535Below 5%Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion17 June 2024

Notes

iPlease note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link:https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

iiFull name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iiiOther reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

ivThis should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

vApplicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

viThe date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

viiThe total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viiiIf the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ixIn case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

xDate of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xiIf the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xiiIn case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiiiIf the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xivThe full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only in this way will the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain by numbering each chain accordingly. Please see the below example:

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 1)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking C

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 2)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking D

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain3)

Name of controlled undertaking E

Name of controlled undertaking F

xvThe names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xviExample: Correction of a previous notification.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RAMP

Trading resumes in:

Company: Ramp Metals Inc.

Canadian Critical Minerals Increases Revenue from Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report that revenues for the Company have continued to increase from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of May 2024, the Company trucked 360 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$103,000 for the May 2024 shipments versus approximately US$72,000 for April 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.86% Cu, 0.77 gt Au and 31.7 gt Ag.

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting resultsof the Company's 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario

A total of 51,497,589 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 27.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matterspresented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

