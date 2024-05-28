Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") in connection with a best efforts, private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

  • up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • up to 16,666,667 flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of FT Units.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.16 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents will have an option, exercisable in full or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional C$450,000 in any combination of Offered Units at their respective offering prices (the " Agents' Option ").

The Offered Units will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada . The securities issuable pursuant to the sale of the Offered Units will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering. The Units may also be sold in offshore jurisdictions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " U.S. Securities Act "), as amended.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in British Columbia, Canada . All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2024 .

The Offering is expected to close on or around June 19, 2024 or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Lead Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or the US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the expected Closing Date; completion of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's growth and business strategies; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/28/c0034.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla Copper
VCU:CA
Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper


VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry Executive Chairman, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), and further information on the newly acquired Poplar Project ( "Poplar" or the "Project" ).  The Poplar Project is home to the Poplar Deposit (the "Deposit" ), a large porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum deposit that is one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.
  • Large, Gold-Rich Resource Base. The Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.
  • Development Potential. The Poplar Deposit is a large, near-surface copper deposit that extends to the top of the bedrock and is covered only by a thin veneer (5- 10m thick) of overburden. It possesses a higher-grade core that also extends to the top of the bedrock and may be beneficial to phased mining scenarios.
  • Exploration Potential. Very little exploration drilling or ground geophysical surveying has been completed outside of the immediate Poplar deposit area, suggesting terrific potential for the discovery of additional porphyry-related mineralization.

" With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations " stated Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of the Company.  " Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started.  Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (" Vizsla Copper ") and Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: UNV) (" Universal Copper ") are pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "), as previously disclosed on February 14, 2024 . Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, among other things, (i) Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (the " UNV Shares ") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a " Vizsla Copper Share ") to shareholders of Universal Copper (" Shareholders ") in exchange for each UNV Share (the " Exchange Ratio "), (ii) Universal Copper's outstanding stock options (" Options ") were exchanged for options of Vizsla Copper, and (iii) Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 issuing 38,460,995 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,499,962.08 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on March 5, 2024 from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has plans to execute a drill program on 214 claims in Way Township commencing in mid-Jine. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The drill program follows geophysical surveys done to identify targets that may be the source of the mineralized boulder. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program and application has been made to the same program to fund the drill program. The Program will fund up to $200,000 on a $400,000 exploration program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bravo Intersects High-Grade IOCG-Style Massive Sulphide Copper-Gold Mineralization in Drill Testing of Luanga EM targets

Bravo Intersects High-Grade IOCG-Style Massive Sulphide Copper-Gold Mineralization in Drill Testing of Luanga EM targets

Highlights include 11.48m at 14.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Au including 2.9m at 22.9% Cu, 3.6g/t Au at T5 Target

  • Regional exploration has drilled two new areas of sulphide mineralization (T5 and T6 Targets), east of the original Luanga PGM+Ni+Au deposit.
  • T5 and T6 targets are only two of eleven priority EM anomalies hosted within the boundaries of the Luanga tenement.
  • T6 target has also intersected massive sulphides in ultramafic rock.

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), (" Bravo " or the " Company ") has completed initial drill holes on the "T5" and "T6" electromagnetic ("EM") anomaliestargets. Assays have been received from the first drill hole ("DDH") at target T5. Both targets are located east of the original PGM+Au+Ni prospecting area of the 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit (" Luanga " or " Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project "), in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results and Operational Update for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results and Operational Update for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Highlights:

  • Filed the Mineral Resources Statement in compliance with the National Instrument 43-101 Standards that defines the large and high-grade Mineral Resources at the Ferguson Lake Project (Figure 1 and 2). 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resource is Open Pit, which provides a solid Mineral Resource base for the initial development of a potential large mine.
  • Identified new targets with significant resource upside potential along strike and down dip of the 15 km long main mineralized horizon and on additional zones including M-Zone, A51-Zone, A51 Zone Extension, Small Island and Lake Zone, West Zone South and South Discovery Zone (Figure 1).
  • Planned new metallurgical tests, economic evaluation and infrastructure and environmental studies for low-carbon footprint mine development at the Ferguson Lake Project.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report its operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240526465039/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present final STAR-0215 Phase 1a healthy subject data in an encore presentation at the upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on June 1, 2024.

Jessica Best, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Astria Therapeutics, will present a poster titled, "Updated Results of a Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0215 for Hereditary Angioedema" at 9:45am EST on Saturday, June 1.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note the recent positive announcement by TSX- and NYSE-A listed Equinox Gold ("Equinox", TSX: EQX, NYSE-A: EQX) in relation to its Greenstone Gold Mine ("Greenstone") in Ontario, Canada. Trident holds an offtake for 100% of the gold produced at Greenstone up to 58,500 ounces per annum until 1 March 2027

Greenstone has achieved its inaugural gold pour on schedule, producing 1,800 ounces of gold from the full recovery circuit, with all equipment operating as expected. Greenstone will be Equinox's flagship asset and largest, lowest-cost producer. When operating at capacity, the Greenstone open-pit is expected to produce approximately 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, and average 360,000 ounces of gold per year for its initial 14-year mine life, making Greenstone one of Canada's largest gold mines. 1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Vizsla Copper
×