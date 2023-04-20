Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU , OTCQB:VCUFF) is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on its promising copper assets in British Columbia, Canada. Vizsla Copper is a spinout of highly successful Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA, NYSE:VZLA). The company’s flagship Woodjam copper project is a significant district-scale opportunity with the potential to become a world-class copper producer. Vizsla Copper’s additional assets build upon its portfolio of copper projects in BC, a tier 1, mining-friendly jurisdiction.

The company’s flagship Woodjam copper project covers over 64,000 hectares with several identified and untested targets. Historical inferred resource estimates for the project indicate 1.7 billion pounds of copper and 968,000 ounces of gold.

Copper has earned a reputation as “ the new gold ” due to its strategic role in the energy transition. Rising demand and tightening supply led to copper reaching an all-time high in March 2022 . While there has been some correction since then, the forecast for copper remains strong for its important role in clean energy development.

Vizsla’s acquisition of the Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. in December 2022 was a transformational acquisition for the company, allowing Vizsla Copper to significantly improve its copper holdings as it prepares to meet the impending copper supply shortage.

Copper projects in BC have been gaining significant attention from investors due to the jurisdiction's mining-friendly laws and unexplored or underexplored projects. BHP, Teck and Boliden have all recently invested in junior exploration companies with properties across the province. The company’s additional projects, Carruthers Pass and Blueberry, are also within BC and create additional opportunities to improve shareholder value.

Key Projects Woodjam Project

The Woodjam project is a district-scale opportunity with more than 64,000 hectares and several identified yet untested targets. Woodjam is located in an established mining region and 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake, both supporting future production. The asset is within the Quesnel Terrane, a proven copper-gold belt that hosts significant producing mines such as Gibraltar and Mount Polley.

Vizsla Copper has the option to acquire 60 percent of the Carruthers Pass project. The asset contains a traditional VMS mineralization, a type of mineralization known for high-grade copper and gold deposits.

The 100-percent-owned Blueberry property is within an underexplored area within the Omineca Mining Division. The project is along trend of Imperial Metals’ past-producing Huckleberry Mine, which operated for 20 years. Additionally, the asset is directly adjacent to M3 Metals' recent porphyry discovery.

Management Team

Craig Parry - Executive Chairman

Craig Parry is a co-founder and chairman of Inventa Capital – a private natural resources investment company. He is chairman of Skeena Resources, Golden Triangle-focused developer of Eskay Creek and Snip mines. Parry is the former CEO and founder of IsoEnergy, a successful uranium exploration company focused on Canadian assets. He is the founding director of NexGen Energy, and the founding shareholder and senior advisor to EMR Capital.

Chris Donaldson - CEO and Director

Chris Donaldson is an experienced executive with 25 years focusing on capital markets, government and community relationships. He is the executive chairman of TinOne Resources Corporation (TSXV:TORC), the CEO and director of Outback Goldfields Corporation (TSXV:OZ), and former director of corporate development and community with Western Copper and Gold (TSX and NYSE American listed company).

Michael Konnert - Director

Michael Konnert is a natural resource entrepreneur experienced in deal-making, financing, team development, and corporate strategy. He is the founder and CEO of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE: VZLA), where the company has consolidated and is developing one of Mexico’s highest-grade silver and gold districts. He is co-founder and managing partner of Inventa Capital, a natural resource investor and incubator with the vision of providing the elements the world needs. Previously, Konnert co-founded CobaltOne Energy Corp, a battery metal exploration company he led as CEO and sold to Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) in 2017. He is an advisor to several companies and a board member of Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU), Archer Exploration (CSE: RCHR), Vida Carbon (Private) and Summa Silver (CSE: SSVR).

Simon Cmrlec - Director

Simon Cmrlec is currently COO of Ausenco, the world's foremost EPCM company. He is involved in the construction and commissioning of various base metals, iron ore and gold projects in the US, South America, Australia, Middle East and South Africa including Olympic Dam and Goro Mine. Cmrlec holds a B.Eng (Hons) in metallurgical engineering from the Gartrell School of Mining, Metallurgy and Applied Geology at the University of South Australia.

Karlene Collier - Director

Karlene Collier has 15+ years of experience in capital markets and M&A. She scaled the first publicly listed cryptocurrency company in Canada with a market capitalization of over $1.7 billion. Her recent focus is on the natural resource sector where she has managed and scaled a portfolio of companies in her current role as vice-president of operations at Inventa Capital

Steve Blower - VP of Exploration

Steve Blower is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry. He is the former president and CEO of Pitchstone Exploration Ltd., VP exploration for Denison Mines Corp., VP exploration for IsoEnergy Ltd., and a consultant/director of 92 Energy. He is a former mine geologist at the Huckleberry and Similco open-pit copper mines in British Columbia. Blower holds a BSc in geological sciences from the University of British Columbia and an MSc in geological sciences from Queen's University.

Grant Tanaka - CFO

Grant Tanaka has 15+ years of financial leadership experience in the mining industry. He is the former director of finance operations with Ma’aden Gold & Base Metals. Formerly held senior finance positions at Teck Resources Limited, New Gold, and Copper Mountain Mining Corporation. Tanaka has a Bachelor of Business Administration, specializing in entrepreneurial leadership and is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant.

Keith Bodnarchuk – Corporate Development

Keith is a Professional Geologist with over 15 years of experience in exploration/mining and capital markets, who before joining the Inventa Capital group of companies, recently led the strategy and corporate development for IsoEnergy. Keith is also the President and CEO of Cosa Resources and is an advisor and former Interim CEO of Archer Exploration. He was previously a project geologist at Denison Mines, with a focus on North American and African projects.

Dr. Chris Leslie – Senior Technical Advisor

Chris is an economic geologist with over 15 years of experience focused on the discovery and advancement of porphyry and epithermal-related copper and gold deposits and was an integral member of the discovery team at the 11 Moz Blackwater Gold project in central B.C. Chris has a Ph.D. in economic geology from the Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences (CODES), University of Tasmania, a M.Sc. in geological sciences from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. in geological sciences from the University of Alberta and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with EGBC.