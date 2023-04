Overview Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU, OTCQB:VCUFF) is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on its promising copper assets in British Columbia, Canada. Vizsla Copper is a spinout of highly successful Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA, NYSE:VZLA). The company’s flagship Woodjam copper project is a significant district-scale opportunity with the potential to become a world-class copper producer. Vizsla Copper’s additional assets build upon its portfolio of copper projects in BC, a tier 1, mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Copper has earned a reputation as “the new gold” due to its strategic role in the energy transition. Rising demand and tightening supply led to copper reaching an all-time high in March 2022. While there has been some correction since then, the forecast for copper remains strong for its important role in clean energy development. Vizsla Copper is committed to socially responsible exploration by prioritizing environmentally sustainable practices and community involvement. The company’s flagship Woodjam copper project covers over 64,000 hectares with several identified and untested targets. Historical inferred resource estimates for the project indicate 1.7 billion pounds of copper and 968,000 ounces of gold.

Copper projects in BC have been gaining significant attention from investors due to the jurisdiction's mining-friendly laws and unexplored or underexplored projects. BHP, Teck and Boliden have all recently invested in junior exploration companies with properties across the province. The company’s additional projects, Carruthers Pass and Blueberry, are also within BC and create additional opportunities to improve shareholder value. Vizsla’s acquisition of the Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. in December 2022 was a transformational acquisition for the company, allowing Vizsla Copper to significantly improve its copper holdings as it prepares to meet the impending copper supply shortage. An experienced team of managers with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goal. Craig Parry, executive chairman, talked about the Vizsla Copper management team in An experienced team of managers with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goal. Craig Parry, executive chairman, talked about the Vizsla Copper management team in an interview , “We've been able to really recruit some absolute superstars. Looking around for good geologists these days, they're in red hot demand. It's hard to find those people.” Parry and Steve Blower, VP exploration for Vizsla Copper, were awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration for their integral roles in the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit during their time with IsoEnergy Ltd.

Key Projects Woodjam Project

The Woodjam project is a district-scale opportunity with more than 64,000 hectares and several identified yet untested targets. Woodjam is located in an established mining region and 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake, both supporting future production. The asset is within the Quesnel Terrane, a proven copper-gold belt that hosts significant producing mines such as Gibraltar and Mount Polley. Project Highlights: Historical Resource Estimate : Historical results have identified four significant mineralization zones and several other minor occurrences. These zones comprise the historical NI 43-101 resource estimate with an inferred 262.89 million tonnes at 0.3 percent copper, 0.11 g/t gold and 0.4 percent copper equivalent.

: Historical results have identified four significant mineralization zones and several other minor occurrences. These zones comprise the historical NI 43-101 resource estimate with an inferred 262.89 million tonnes at 0.3 percent copper, 0.11 g/t gold and 0.4 percent copper equivalent. Significant Exploration Potential : Over 120,000 meters have been drilled on the property by previous operators, including Gold Fields Limited which spent $30 million on the project between 2008 and 2013 before a corporate decision was made to shift back to gold assets. These historical drill campaigns have only explored approximately 15 percent of the property and indicate blue-sky potential as additional exploration continues. A recent aeromagnetic survey conducted by Vizsla Copper has generated a significant number of high-priority targets which will be drill tested later in Q2 2023.

: Over 120,000 meters have been drilled on the property by previous operators, including Gold Fields Limited which spent $30 million on the project between 2008 and 2013 before a corporate decision was made to shift back to gold assets. These historical drill campaigns have only explored approximately 15 percent of the property and indicate blue-sky potential as additional exploration continues. A recent aeromagnetic survey conducted by Vizsla Copper has generated a significant number of high-priority targets which will be drill tested later in Q2 2023. Low Exploration Costs: The project is amenable to lower exploration costs due to its climate and location. A large portion of the property is accessible by highway with a major transmission line to the southwest. The project is amenable to year-round exploration and drilling and does not require a remote camp or helicopters to access.

Carruthers Pass Vizsla Copper has the option to acquire 60 percent of the Carruthers Pass project. The asset contains a traditional VMS mineralization, a type of mineralization known for high-grade copper and gold deposits. Project Highlights: Promising Historic Exploration: Historical exploration identified a massive sulfide occurrence called the Boulder Zone. This zone is approximately 3.4 meters thick with an average grade of 2.1 g/t gold, 163 g/t silver, 5.4 percent copper and 4.9 percent zinc. Additional untested conductors with VMS-style targeting are located throughout the asset and present additional future exploration potential.

Blueberry Project The 100-percent-owned Blueberry property is within an underexplored area within the Omineca Mining Division. The project is along trend of Imperial Metals’ past-producing Huckleberry Mine, which operated for 20 years. Additionally, the asset is directly adjacent to M3 Metals' recent porphyry discovery.