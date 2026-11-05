Chris Temple: Gold Price Rout Not Over, Watch for This Green Light
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Chris Temple of the National Investor also shares his worst-case scenario for the gold price.
Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, lays out what's weighing on the gold price right now and what would prompt a turnaround.
In his view, the light will turn green for metals once the US Federal Reserve stops talking about fighting inflation, with gold's rebound being the strongest.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.