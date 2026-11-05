Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, lays out what's weighing on the gold price right now and what would prompt a turnaround.

In his view, the light will turn green for metals once the US Federal Reserve stops talking about fighting inflation, with gold's rebound being the strongest.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.