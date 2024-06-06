Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$4,500,000 from the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.16 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Agents will have an option, exercisable in full or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional C$1,000,000 in any combination of Offered Units at their respective offering prices (the " Agents' Option ").

The Offered Units will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada . The securities issuable pursuant to the sale of the Offered Units will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering. The Units may also be sold in offshore jurisdictions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " U.S. Securities Act "), as amended.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for working capital and general corporate purposes.  The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in British Columbia, Canada . All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2024 .

The Offering is expected to close on or around June 19, 2024 or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Lead Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or the US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the expected Closing Date; completion of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's growth and business strategies; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/06/c7513.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper


Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$3,800,000 . The Offering has been revised to allow for the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") in connection with a best efforts, private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry Executive Chairman, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), and further information on the newly acquired Poplar Project ( "Poplar" or the "Project" ).  The Poplar Project is home to the Poplar Deposit (the "Deposit" ), a large porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum deposit that is one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.
  • Large, Gold-Rich Resource Base. The Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.
  • Development Potential. The Poplar Deposit is a large, near-surface copper deposit that extends to the top of the bedrock and is covered only by a thin veneer (5- 10m thick) of overburden. It possesses a higher-grade core that also extends to the top of the bedrock and may be beneficial to phased mining scenarios.
  • Exploration Potential. Very little exploration drilling or ground geophysical surveying has been completed outside of the immediate Poplar deposit area, suggesting terrific potential for the discovery of additional porphyry-related mineralization.

" With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations " stated Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of the Company.  " Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started.  Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (" Vizsla Copper ") and Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: UNV) (" Universal Copper ") are pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "), as previously disclosed on February 14, 2024 . Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, among other things, (i) Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (the " UNV Shares ") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a " Vizsla Copper Share ") to shareholders of Universal Copper (" Shareholders ") in exchange for each UNV Share (the " Exchange Ratio "), (ii) Universal Copper's outstanding stock options (" Options ") were exchanged for options of Vizsla Copper, and (iii) Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 issuing 38,460,995 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,499,962.08 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CA$2,000,000 (the "Offering") by issuing 5,000,000 hard-dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.20 per HD Unit and 4,545,455 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit.

Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Warrant. Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.35 each for a period of two years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement Offering

(Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") for CAD $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $1,500,000

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto invests $8 million in Pilbara conservation land management

Rio Tinto invests $8 million in Pilbara conservation land management

Rio Tinto will invest A$8 million over five years in a partnership with Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) on a new project to enhance conservation land management and support Traditional Owner ranger programs in Karijini and Millstream Chichester National Parks.

The Pilbara Conservation Project will protect areas of high conservation value and integrate Traditional Owners' knowledge of the land into conservation land management. This includes weed management, feral animal control and bushfire management at Karijini, Millstream Chichester and other high conservation value Pilbara sites, through implementation of the Pilbara Conservation Strategy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Highlights

  • 2024 drilling increases mineralized footprint by 50% to 1.2 kilometres long by up to 700 metres wide.
  • Deloro is located just 8 kilometres south of Timmins with direct road and powerline access and shallow overburden averaging less than 9 metres thick.
  • 11 holes successfully completed including DEL24-12 with 0.26% nickel over 431 metres and DEL24-17 with 0.27% nickel over 293 metres.
  • Resource estimate is underway and expected to be completed in July 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from eleven holes on its Deloro property ("Deloro"), which now completes the infill drilling in advance of the first resource estimate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain.

The development of the BioIron Research and Development Facility in the Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area, south of Perth, follows successful trials of the innovative ironmaking process in a small-scale pilot plant in Germany.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: SKRR Exploration Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

