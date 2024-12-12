Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
Gold Investing

Increased M&A Activity a Win-Win for Gold Sector, Brightstar Resources Exec Says

Gold Investing
Increased M&A Activity a Win-Win for Gold Sector, Brightstar Resources Exec Says

“For us in our business, it made a lot of sense to conduct some of this M&A, because it was almost cheaper at times to be acquiring ounces than it was to raise the money and explore for them,” said Brightstar Resources Managing Director Alex Rovira.

Following the completion of its acquisition of Alto Metals, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) plans to conduct 50,000 metres of reverse-circulation and diamond drilling, beginning next year, at Alto Metals' approximately 900 square kilometre Sandstone gold project in Western Australia.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Brightstar Managing Director Alex Rovira outlined the next steps for merging Alto Metals with Brightstar’s assets and the strategy for moving forward.

“From an exploration perspective … it's really focusing on the Sandstone package. We will do near-mine brownfields exploration at our Menzies and Laverton gold projects. And really, the aspiration there is to take a number of those mines toward development decisions,” he said.

Brightstar’s Alto Metals acquisition is one of an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions within the gold space in recent years, fueled by a strengthening gold price and a desire to boost gold production.

In 2024 alone, Brightstar has acquired three companies — Linden Gold, Gateway Mining and Alto Metals — boosting the company’s gold resources and bringing it closer to production.

Rovira added that Brightstar’s global resources have grown from 400,000 ounces to 3 million ounces to date through a combination of M&A and resource exploration.

“For us in our business, it made a lot of sense to conduct some of this M&A, because it was almost cheaper at times to be acquiring ounces than it was to raise the money and explore for them. So we managed to consolidate a number of mispriced or undervalued opportunities in Western Australia,” he said.

Rovira offered his insight on the trend of increasing M&A in the gold sector, calling Northern Star Resources' (ASX:NST,OTC Pink:NESRF) planned US$5 billion acquisition of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) a “win-win.”

“What that does is it frees up capital in the sector so investors can monetise those positions and they can look to reinvest that in other gold-mining companies. So it is good for liquidity, it's good for investors (and) ultimately for the companies as well. It provides access to capital whether there's operational synergies, different teams coming in and looking at different projects,” Rovira said.

Watch the full interview with Alex Rovira, managing director of Brightstar Resources, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brightstar Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brightstar Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brightstar Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

BTR:AU
asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:btrgold investingGold Investing
