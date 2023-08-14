TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") to be sold at $0.25 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") to be sold at $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.30 per share for a period of three years. The exact number of FT Shares and NFT Units sold will be determined at closing.

The Units and FT Shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in relation to this financing, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Units and FT shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on its projects in Nunavut and Northwest Territories before December 31, 2024. The Company will renounce qualifying expenditures to subscribers of FT Shares for the calendar year ending December 31, 2023. The net proceeds received from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177056

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

STGX:CC
StrategX Elements
StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements


StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is excited to announce core assay results for drill holes #1 and #2 previously drilled by BHP in Target Area 4 at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The results indicate the presence of continuous intervals of polymetallic mineralization, confirming significant width and depth potential for the mineralized zones. The drill intervals include a 35.7-metre zone in hole #1 and a 38.4-metre zone in hole #2 with significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements + gold. This is in line with hole #14 located 2.3 km to the west which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent (see news release December 7, 2022). These results further support the 6 km-long mineralized corridor identified on the surface and lay the foundation for the next phase of exploration, aimed at drilling a potentially large resource of energy transition metals. In addition, metallurgical studies will be conducted to evaluate the potential recovery of key metals in order to confirm the metal equivalency values of the mineralized zones - targeting nickel equivalent greater than 1% or copper equivalent greater than 2%. This represents a major step forward in StrategX's mission to be at the forefront of the energy transition by continuing to unlock the potential of its Nagvaak property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the Company for fourteen months starting from January 1, 2023. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $54,900 (+ GST) cash on or before January 6, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,200,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $360,000, and 63,600 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $15,900. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 31,800 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until December 30, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $21,600. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,305,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 14, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.59 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the mobilization of its exploration program for Contact Bay Property ("Contact Bay") as of August 12, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometres south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$16,800,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) has today announced its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1-for-2.5 basis (the "Consolidation") and to reduce the exercise price of its November 2025 $0.19 and March 2026 $0.21 warrants to $0.095 and $.105 respectively (the "Warrant Exercise Price Reduction"), on a post consolidation basis. See Share Consolidation and Warrant Exercise Price Reduction below for more information

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the term of an aggregate of 1,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placements that closed on August 25, 2021 and September 24, 2021. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and currently expire on August 25, 2023 and September 24, 2023.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the Warrants will be extended to August 25, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay Holdings Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement and Share Consolidation

Aston Bay Holdings Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement and Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") has recently announced significant exploration discoveries made at the Company's Storm Copper Project (the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada by the Project operator American West Metals Limited (see news releases dated August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2023). These advancements are deemed to be Material Information, as defined in the policy of the TSX Venture Exchange that pertains to the pricing of private placements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

