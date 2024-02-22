Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a considerable advancement reporting additional positive assay results for surface rock samples and drill core from its 100%-owned (2,665-hectare) Nagvaak property. This confirms the discovery of additional zones of critical metals on surface and at depth. These results expand the length of the mineralized corridor to over 6 kilometres and correlate well with previously interpreted geophysical anomalies. The exploration team is focused on prioritizing drill targets and preparing a first phase of drilling to potentially define a large polymetallic deposit in nickel, copper, vanadium, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals at Nagvaak.

Exploration Highlights

  • New assay results confirm continuity of mineralized zones containing critical metals in a corridor with dimensions ~ 6km by 500m, which is open in all directions.
  • Highly anomalous polymetallic results in 33 out of 45 surface rock samples including notably high values of copper, nickel, molybdenum, vanadium, and zinc.
  • Drill core returned anomalous polymetallic values in multiple intervals near surface in hole 3 and deeper in hole 7, confirming mineralization continues at depth.
  • The mineralization observed is similar to that previously reported in drill hole 14 located 2.3km west, where 58 metres of 2.63% copper-equivalent was intersected [Link here].
  • Detailed studies of drill core including graphitic carbon assay results and petrography characterizing the mineralogy are pending. The Company believes this analysis will aid in developing the geological narrative at Nagvaak and the associated regional belt holding a large mineral system in critical metals.

Prospecting Program

Surface sampling in conjunction with diamond drill core logging and sampling support the continuity along strike length and at depth of the previously defined Nagvaak mineralized zones. Figure 1 shows the location of the new rock grab sample assay results. Highly anomalous rock samples are consistently found in gossanous graphitic schist outcrop, which coincide with geophysical conductivity and magnetic anomalies. These results will assist in prioritizing drill targets. Detailed sample assay results from 45 surface rock samples are displayed in Table 2 below. Notable statistics from this program include the following:

  • Silver (Ag) - 10 samples > 10 g/t, up to 44.5 g/t
  • Copper (Cu) - 17 samples > 0.2% including 9 > 0.3%, up to 1.09%
  • Molybdenum (Mo) - 34 samples > 0.025%, including 10 > 0.05%, up to 0.194%
  • Nickel (Ni) - 13 samples > 0.25%, up to 0.46%
  • Vanadium (V) - 27 samples > 0.2%, including 11 > 0.3%, up to 0.498%
  • Zinc (Zn) - 8 samples > 0.5%, up to 13.05%

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_001.jpg

Figure 1. Surface mineralized rock sample anomalies at Nagvaak Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_001full.jpg

Drill Core Sampling Program

In addition to the previously released holes 1 and 2 on this section, hole 3 up-dip and hole 7 down-dip of the projected mineralized zone were sampled. Figure 2 displays the results of the six additional zones of the observed mineralized core.

Drill holes 1, 2, 3 and 7 were drilled on the same section across the width of the zone, at about 40m spacing. Assay results from holes 3 and 7 suggest that the metalliferous zones observed in holes 1 and 2 delineate a zone of 150m minimum in width, rather than being confined to a narrow corridor. Projection of this 150m width to the existing surface exposures of similarly mineralized zones has been traced to over 5000m along the trend indicating significant tonnage potential. Assay results from core samples show impressive values for multiple critical metals: up to 1% copper, 1% nickel, 1% vanadium pentoxide, 0.19% molybdenum, 5% zinc, 44 g/t silver and 1 g/t gold plus platinum group elements and can be found throughout the property. These high assay values occur as high-grade single commodity zones as well as polymetallic zones.

The results obtained to date from the historical drill holes are contributing to prioritizing drill targets knowing the Nagvaak mineral system is very large. Petrographic and graphite analyses are still pending and will contribute to this evaluation. Target Areas 1, 4 and 7 have the potential to host a very large tonnage critical metals deposit close to the surface, with grades greater than 1% nickel-equivalent or 2% copper equivalent and including high-grade vanadium pentoxide greater than 0.5%.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_002.jpg

Figure 2. Section 8425E looking west- showing added mineralized intervals in drill holes 3 and 7.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill core results - Mineralized Intervals

IntervalDrill Hole #From (m)To (m)Width (m)Au+PGE (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu (%)Mo (%)Ni (%)V (%)V2O5 (%) **Zn (%)
3aNAG96-0312.0018.006.000.116.760.110.040.190.260.470.13
3bNAG96-0337.3538.351.000.093.400.070.020.130.240.430.02
3cNAG96-0343.0054.0011.000.246.630.140.040.240.260.460.03
7aNAG96-0780.1088.198.090.054.100.050.020.150.120.220.72
7bNAG96-07100.00104.004.000.043.470.070.020.090.100.280.60
7cNAG96-07108.00120.4012.400.083.670.100.030.190.190.240.14
1a*NAG96-015.2010.205.000.067.760.090.030.140.130.231.12
1b*NAG96-0134.3039.405.100.044.660.080.030.120.160.290.79
1c*NAG96-0147.0047.900.900.0223.730.040.000.030.030.060.29
1d*NAG96-0152.4088.9035.690.010.650.120.030.250.170.310.63
2a*NAG96-029.2519.009.750.056.150.070.020.130.100.190.59
2b*NAG96-0225.2026.180.980.033.710.050.030.040.110.191.14
2c*NAG96-0246.6585.0838.430.116.120.120.030.210.210.370.69
2d*NAG96-02105.45108.052.600.233.740.090.030.190.290.510.09

 

* Denotes previously released intervals - source of the core is from the 1997 drill program completed by BHP.
** Calculated stoichiometrically from elemental Vanadium.

Table 2: Surface Rock results in Target Area 7

SAMPLEAuPtPdAgCuMoNiVV2O5Zn

(g/t)(g/t)(g/t)(g/t)(%)(%)(%)(%)(%) **(%)
NF22 0010.010.000.012.160.030.000.030.010.020.01
NF22 0020.020.010.087.930.240.110.240.330.590.04
NF22 0120.030.020.097.850.140.030.170.210.380.07
NF22 0130.010.010.022.430.040.050.040.140.2513.05
NF22 0140.020.020.1211.700.230.100.210.280.500.16
NF22 0150.020.000.238.140.250.000.370.030.060.11
NF22 0160.060.010.0415.400.060.050.040.150.270.01
NF22 0170.110.010.0410.500.070.020.050.180.324.31
NF22 0180.000.000.057.300.040.030.040.160.280.02
NF22 0190.000.130.0410.200.010.030.010.210.370.02
NF22 0200.050.020.5418.450.490.040.080.290.520.10
NF22 0210.090.070.2711.900.420.090.280.370.670.07
NF22 0220.240.020.223.180.150.010.290.360.640.08
NF22 0240.000.030.051.760.130.050.210.310.540.06
NF22 0250.000.020.062.300.130.040.480.260.470.02
NF22 0260.010.070.092.260.160.030.260.200.350.22
NF22 0270.030.030.113.590.190.030.200.180.320.03
NF22 0280.010.010.112.780.220.030.340.210.370.93
NF22 0290.000.030.074.950.170.040.110.220.400.03
NF22 0300.000.040.065.740.180.020.060.260.470.05
NF22 0310.010.010.083.230.140.050.170.170.300.03
NF22 0320.000.020.123.240.140.020.140.380.670.02
NF22 0330.010.000.027.230.220.030.210.160.280.82
NF22 0340.010.010.087.700.400.190.210.260.470.11
NF22 0350.010.000.006.870.440.030.330.200.360.01
NF22 0360.020.140.101.810.170.040.350.500.890.02
NF22 0370.030.010.022.720.130.030.130.140.250.43
NF22 0380.030.060.044.100.170.080.200.410.740.02
NF22 0390.040.030.096.740.310.040.130.220.400.71
NF22 0400.020.010.036.320.230.030.240.320.580.03
NF22 0410.030.010.064.990.220.070.300.270.480.02
NF22 0420.210.030.014.440.150.060.460.400.710.01
NF22 0430.010.000.1316.000.310.020.260.120.210.10
NF22 0440.030.020.055.340.250.040.360.240.430.01
NF22 0450.260.030.152.050.140.050.250.300.540.05
NF22 2010.130.030.2144.501.090.030.140.280.491.38
NF22 2020.020.020.0315.350.370.070.220.310.560.03
NF22 2030.010.000.0512.350.050.040.050.140.240.18
NF22 2040.010.000.058.720.070.030.060.160.290.27
NF22 2050.000.010.044.720.060.010.160.120.210.13
NF22 2060.010.000.0711.000.130.030.180.250.441.20
NF22 2070.000.000.037.750.180.050.080.180.320.67
NF22 2080.010.040.0210.650.340.020.270.270.470.22
NF22 2090.000.000.001.200.030.000.010.020.040.01
NF22 2100.000.010.022.650.070.010.150.080.140.01

 

** Calculated stoichiometrically from elemental Vanadium

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_003.jpg

Figure 3a. Critical metals grade profile for drill holes 3 and 7.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_004.jpg

Figure 3b. Critical metals grade profile for drill holes 3 and 7.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/198862_eec11f8264892a99_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The geological and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P. Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sampling & QA/QC

All core samples were of historically sawn half-core and no verification of the original sawing and sampling techniques, or core recovery calculations was possible. Samples taken were of pre-existing half-core and submitted to ALS Geochemistry for analysis. Samples were crushed entirely to 70% passing - 2mm, 250g split off and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Multi-Element Ultra Trace uses a four-acid digestion performed on a 0.25g sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials culminating in analytical analysis performed with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61). From there, either PGM-ICP23 or Au-ICP21 was used, depending on whether platinum group metals were suspected. Both methods use a 30g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish.

Field grab samples were analyzed using the same methods, with the only difference being that the entire sample was submitted.

No field QA/QC samples (blanks, duplicates, and standards) were inserted because appropriate QA/QC samples are still being sourced.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy transition. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategxcrop.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198862

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements


StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 440,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $110,000, and 300,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $60,000. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $6,000 as finder's fees. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring December 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") to be sold at $0.25 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") to be sold at $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.30 per share for a period of three years. The exact number of FT Shares and NFT Units sold will be determined at closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is excited to announce core assay results for drill holes #1 and #2 previously drilled by BHP in Target Area 4 at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The results indicate the presence of continuous intervals of polymetallic mineralization, confirming significant width and depth potential for the mineralized zones. The drill intervals include a 35.7-metre zone in hole #1 and a 38.4-metre zone in hole #2 with significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements + gold. This is in line with hole #14 located 2.3 km to the west which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent (see news release December 7, 2022). These results further support the 6 km-long mineralized corridor identified on the surface and lay the foundation for the next phase of exploration, aimed at drilling a potentially large resource of energy transition metals. In addition, metallurgical studies will be conducted to evaluate the potential recovery of key metals in order to confirm the metal equivalency values of the mineralized zones - targeting nickel equivalent greater than 1% or copper equivalent greater than 2%. This represents a major step forward in StrategX's mission to be at the forefront of the energy transition by continuing to unlock the potential of its Nagvaak property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the Company for fourteen months starting from January 1, 2023. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $54,900 (+ GST) cash on or before January 6, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 5,315,167 units (the "Units") at $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $159,455.01 (the "Final Tranche

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Stope Baby Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with an arm's-length, third party vendor (the " Copper Pit Vendor ") to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Copper Pit Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Woodjam Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Highlights

  • First five holes drilled by Canada Nickel into the "B" Zone intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of 0.27-0.29% nickel and contained higher grade intervals of 0.3% nickel or better
    • Higher grade intervals included 16.5 metres of 0.54% nickel
      within a larger interval of 54 metres of 0.38% nickel in BAN23-04
  • Upcoming summer 2024 drill program will complete the Canada Nickel drill program in preparation for an initial resource later in 2024
  • Company to host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2024 exploration program on Friday, February 23 rd , 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2023 drill program within the "B" Zone at Bannockburn a 100% owned Canada Nickel property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization. CO2 Lock has completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM site in central British Columbia including the first-ever successful injection of CO 2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

Highlights
  • Successful injection of CO 2 at depth, with downhole sensors verifying the desired CO 2 content throughout the carbonated water injection, bolstering confidence in the effectiveness of CO2 Lock's proprietary approach
  • Geological analysis confirms that the SAM deposit has promising mineralogy for CO 2 mineralization and permanent storage, with high values of brucite (key carbon-reactive mineral)
  • Extraction of multi-tonne surface bulk sample for use in an ex-situ CO 2 mineralization pilot at CO 2 Lock's laboratory in the Vancouver area

"The promising geological analysis and successful demonstration of the CO 2 injection into the SAM project highlight the significant potential of CO2 Lock's in-situ mineralization technology," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We look forward to seeing CO2 Lock's next steps in advancing its proprietary approaches to both in-situ and ex-situ carbon mineralization at its SAM project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update in respect of Sonoroy Holdings Limited ("Sonoroy"), its 50%-held joint venture which agreed to acquire a 3.0% Gross Revenue Royalty (1.5% attributable to Trident) (the "Royalty", and the acquisition thereof, the "Transaction") over the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora") from the Estate of Colin Orr-Ewing (the "Estate

In accordance with the terms of the agreement to acquire the Royalty, the long-stop date to complete the Transaction has been extended to 31 December 2026. Trident has also agreed that other than in limited circumstances, the repayment date for its loan to Sonoroy is extended until the earlier of: (i) 31 December 2026; or (ii) completion of the Transaction.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

