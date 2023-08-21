Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 440,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $110,000, and 300,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $60,000. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $6,000 as finder's fees. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring December 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

This First Tranche comprises the initial portion of the Private Placement under which the Company is selling FT Shares at a price of $0.25/FT Share and NFT Units at a price of $0.20/NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.30/share for a period of three years from the date of issue. For further details of the Private Placement, refer to the Company's recently announced press release dated August 14, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177955

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX ElementsSTGX:CCCSE:STGXBase Metals Investing
STGX:CC
StrategX Elements
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") to be sold at $0.25 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") to be sold at $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.30 per share for a period of three years. The exact number of FT Shares and NFT Units sold will be determined at closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is excited to announce core assay results for drill holes #1 and #2 previously drilled by BHP in Target Area 4 at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The results indicate the presence of continuous intervals of polymetallic mineralization, confirming significant width and depth potential for the mineralized zones. The drill intervals include a 35.7-metre zone in hole #1 and a 38.4-metre zone in hole #2 with significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements + gold. This is in line with hole #14 located 2.3 km to the west which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent (see news release December 7, 2022). These results further support the 6 km-long mineralized corridor identified on the surface and lay the foundation for the next phase of exploration, aimed at drilling a potentially large resource of energy transition metals. In addition, metallurgical studies will be conducted to evaluate the potential recovery of key metals in order to confirm the metal equivalency values of the mineralized zones - targeting nickel equivalent greater than 1% or copper equivalent greater than 2%. This represents a major step forward in StrategX's mission to be at the forefront of the energy transition by continuing to unlock the potential of its Nagvaak property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the Company for fourteen months starting from January 1, 2023. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $54,900 (+ GST) cash on or before January 6, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,200,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $360,000, and 63,600 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $15,900. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 31,800 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until December 30, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $21,600. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): As much as we want to get on the ground and advance our project, we support and sympathise with the efforts to contain the devastation that our friends are subjected to in the communities that we are associated with in the South Slave.

Hay River, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are integral to our partners and our ongoing advancement of our mutually beneficial project to combat the obvious climate change challenges that we all face. Thankfully at this point Fort Resolution has only been superficially affected by this regional catastrophe. We deeply hope that remains the case as the summer and this catastrophic fire season are not yet contained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that it has completed its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Lordsburg Project, New Mexico. A total of 6 drill holes were completed for a total of 4,662m (Figure 1). Final analytical results are pending and expected to be completed within the next 3-4 weeks.

The Company has also completed a claim staking program and has expanded its land-position to the east of the existing Lordsburg claims. During the months of June and July, 235 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims were staked along the eastern boundary of the Lordsburg Property totaling approximately 1,902 hectares. In addition, the Company entered a mining lease with an option to purchase with Comstock Allied, LLC for three patent mining claims located in the center of the Lordsburg Property (Figure 1). This brings the new total land package to 1,205 contiguous Federal patented and unpatented lode mining claims, covering 9,462 hectares in area controlled by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche (" Tranche Three ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on August 2, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Closes Debt Settlement and Terminates Proposed Acquisition of the TJ Property

Fabled Copper Closes Debt Settlement and Terminates Proposed Acquisition of the TJ Property

(TheNewswire)

Fabled Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire August 18, 2023 - Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL ) ; ( FSE:XZ7) announces that it closed, on August 10, 2023, its previously announced debt settlement pursuant to which the Company settled an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the " Debt Settlement ") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a " Unit ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub . This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Corporation," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has received the first installment of $125,000 of the $250,000 grant it has been awarded from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program in support of its ongoing 2023 exploration program. This grant comes on the heels of the $250,000 received in two installments in May and June 2023 for the successful completion of its 2022 program, reaffirming the Company's commitment to advancing mineral exploration in the emerging mining region of Nunavut.

The Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation supports the development of a sustainable and viable mineral exploration sector in Nunavut through its DIG Program, providing contributions to mineral exploration companies conducting activities which advance exploration work on projects in the region. The Company thanks the Government of Nunavut for this financial support.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements
South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

