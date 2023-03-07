StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

The graphite potential identified in surface grab samples and a past petrographic study substantiates the findings. The graphite zones are also considered one of the host rocks for nickel, vanadium, molybdenum, zinc, copper, and silver mineralization at its Nagvaak property (refer to news releases on Dec. 7, 2022, and Feb. 14, 2023).

The importance of Graphite in the Energy Transition

The significance of graphite in the energy transition is enormous, as the anode of lithium-ion batteries for electric cars will drive the demand in the future, with an expected annual supply deficit reaching up to 8 million tonnes by 2040. Benchmark Minerals Intelligence estimates that approximately 97 new natural graphite mines need to come online by 2035. Graphite represents the largest component of the batteries, and there is no current replacement for graphite in the anode. In addition to the grade and size of deposits, graphite quality is important. Specifically, flake size, shape and purity are key determinants for value per tonne and ease of processing.

High-Grade Graphite Identified at Nagvaak

Based on field observations of the graphite zones identified in the drill core, samples were analyzed for graphitic carbon (Cg) content. The results returned significant intervals of high-grade Cg values. Large flake graphite was identified in the drill core during the 2022 program, and a petrographic study was completed on surface grab samples, which supports a large, high-quality graphite flake at Nagvaak.

Composite samples taken from DDH#1 and DDH#14 drill intersections returned 22.2% Cg over 8 metres and 21.2% Cg over 4 metres, respectively. By using a simple water separation process, the modal abundance of all minerals indicates a high purity of up to 95.83% Cg. QEMSCAN identified jumbo flake graphite up to 425 microns (see Figure 3), and flake distribution in terms of particle count shows graphite flakes are close to the ideal hexagonal shape. Surface sampling and geophysical signatures indicate potential multiple horizons of graphite occurring along the 6 km mineralized corridor.

StrategX believes more tests will show that it checks all the boxes for high-quality flake graphite, with known multiple graphite horizons identified at the surface and depth in the established target areas. The Company's next steps are to further evaluate the quality of the graphite in additional surface and drill core samples and determine the extent and dimensions of graphite mineralization at Nagvaak.

TABLE 1 - Summary of Graphite Results from Drill Hole Sampling

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_002.jpg

Figure 1- Location of DDHs (click the image for an enlarged view)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_003.jpg

Figure 2 - Plan View of drill hole locations and grab samples at Nagvaak Project (click the map for an enlarged view)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_005full.jpg

Figure 3 – Jumbo Graphite flakes identified in DDH#1 (19.80m) included in Composite Sample #1 of the QEMSCAN Study. (click the image for an enlarged view)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_006.jpg

Figure 4 - Surface Sample 21M108 Randomly oriented lamellae of graphite (gr) define an irregular cluster within the quartz. Plane-polarized transmitted light. (click the image for an enlarged view)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_006full.jpg

QEMSCAN Study

StrategX contracted Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to conduct a QEMSCAN study on drill core intersections from DDH#1 and DDH#14 high-grade zones that returned 22.2% Cg over 8 metres and 21.2% Cg over 4 metres, respectively. The two composite samples are effectively identical in terms of graphite flake shape and size, with graphite purity of over 90%. The preceding analyses and conclusions are based on graphite flakes recovered using a rudimentary water separation sample preparation technique using QEMSCAN. Additional work on these samples is recommended, including determining the coarse liberation size of graphite flakes and methods for properly recovering larger graphite flakes without excessive crushing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_007.jpg

Figure 5 - Distribution of graphite flake shape vs particle count

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_008full.jpg

Figure 6 - Graphite Flake Purity categorized in 10% increments

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/157492_9dc6aca7f46a8ae9_008full.jpg

Qualified Person

The geological and technical data contained in this news release about the Nagvaak Project was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P. Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company has a property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for metals essential for the transition to green energy. StrategX's mission is to make a significant contribution to the sustainable energy economy through its exploration activities. Join StrategX as they lead the way toward a greener tomorrow. Click hereto check out a 30-second video clip on StrategX.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
Email: info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: +1 778-231-2767

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company does not assure that actual results will meet management's expectations. Several important factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, delays in the development of projects, and the ability to predict or counteract the potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. Although the Company has tried to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

