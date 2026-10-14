Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2022

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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Oct. 14, 2026 01:50PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Want to know the top Canadian small-cap copper stocks? We profile the news and projects behind the year's best performers, including Tintina Mines and Kingfisher Metals.
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Junior copper stocks are seeing significant support from the copper supply and demand story in 2026 as companies look to make the next big discovery of the red metal.
Copper prices were elevated throughout the first half of 2026 as supply constraints continue to evolve.
Although disruptions that started affecting the market in 2025 have begun to ease, new disruptions have emerged in 2026 as a result of the US-led war against Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This has raised global energy prices and significantly affected the availability of sulfur, a key component in the copper refining process.
Copper prices on the COMEX set a new record of US$6.89 per pound on September 9. Prices on the London Metal Exchange were also elevated, reaching a new record of US$14,858 per metric ton that same day.
How has the shifting copper market affected small-cap copper companies on the TSX Venture Exchange? Read on to learn about the five best-performing junior copper stocks since the start of 2026.
The list below outlines the best-performing copper stocks on the TSXV. It was generated on September 29, 2026, using TradingView’s stock screener. Copper stocks with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.
1. Tintina Mines (TSXV:TTS)
Year-to-date gain: 609.33 percent
Market cap: C$708.8 million
Share price: C$2.66
Tintina Mines is advancing its flagship Domeyko Sulfuros copper-gold project in Chile. The site is located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and comprises 75 mining concessions totaling 10,056 hectares.
On February 2, Tintina released a preliminary economic assessment for the property. The study outlines a pre-tax net present value of US$560 million, an internal rate of return of 15 percent and a payback period of eight years using a base-case copper price of US$4.30 and a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce.
Then, on June 2, it opened a private placement to raise C$91 million to advance work at Domeyko Sulfuros toward a final investment decision. The offering was anchored by an investment from a new investment vehicle, G Mining Capital, split between Sumitomo (TSE:8053,OTCPL:SSUMF) and the family that founded G Mining Services.
It also included participation from Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV).
Tintina completed the financing on August 25, with about C$36 million going toward acquiring the remaining 26.25 percent minority interest in Andean Belt Resources that it did not already own; that transaction gave the firm 100 percent ownership of Domeyko Sulfuros, which has been renamed to Dos Amigos.
The anchor investor, G Mining Capital, now owns a 25 percent stake in Tintina. Additionally, the company announced that Claude Dufresne was appointed CEO. He commented:
“We evaluated numerous copper opportunities globally, and Dos Amigos stands out. The project combines scale with exceptional infrastructure in a very well understood mining jurisdiction, including direct access to a national highway, high-voltage transmission at the property boundary, and a brownfield site with a history of mining operations."
The remaining C$55 million will fund a work program consisting of approximately 50,000 meters of drilling, a feasibility study and environmental permitting, with Tintina targeting a final investment decision for Dos Amigos in 2030.
The company began drilling at the site on September 22.
Shares of Tintina reached a year-to-date high of C$2.15 on June 3.
2. BCM Resources (TSXV:B)
Year-to-date gain: 385.71 percent
Market cap: C$182.83 million
Share price: C$0.68
BCM Resources is an exploration company working to advance its flagship Thompson Knolls project in Utah, US.
The greenfield copper, molybdenum, gold and silver project in Utah's Great Basin consists of 225 federal unpatented lode mining claims and two state section leases covering an area of 2,242 hectares. Exploration of the project area began in the 1970s, when a US Geological Survey aerial survey identified a prominent magnetic anomaly.
BCM is currently diamond drilling at the site, and on August 6 encountered over 550 meters of mineralization that lies 208 meters northeast of a previous drill hole that encountered a highlighted 155.4 meter interval grading an average of 0.66 percent copper, 0.12 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold and 7.4 g/t silver, starting at a depth of 588 meters.
The company noted that the hole was the most strongly mineralized to date, and said the system remains open at the current depth of 1,238.4 meters. It is continuing to extend the hole even deeper, and plans to drill its next hole further to the west where it believes mineralization extends.
On August 17, BCM completed drilling the hole to a depth of 1,261 meters, with additional visible copper mineralization. The total mineralized interval has been extended to 594 meters.
BCM followed up on August 19, noting that it had accelerated exploration at the project and had progressed the next hole in the program to an anticipated depth of 488 meters of the 1,219 meter hole.
The most recent exploration news came on September 3, when the company completed core cutting from the first hole and the third and final batch samples had been sent to a lab for analysis. It did not provide a timeline for assay results.
Shares of BCM reached a year-to-date high of C$0.89 on September 11.
3. Panoro Minerals (TSXV:PML)
Year-to-date gain: 351.35 percent
Market cap: C$507.11 million
Share price: C$1.67
Panoro Minerals is an explorer focused on advancing its flagship Cotabambas copper-gold project in the Apurimac region of Southern Peru. The property consists of two primary mineralized zones; exploration dates back to the mid-1990s and has largely focused on an 18 square kilometer area in the northeast portion of the property.
According to a January 2024 resource estimate, Cotabambas hosts an indicated copper resource of 3.75 billion pounds of copper from 507.3 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 0.33 percent, and an additional inferred resource of 2.96 billion pounds of copper from 496 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 0.27 percent.
The company has been actively exploring the site in 2026, and commenced a 15,000 meter drill program in mid-April.
On June 8, Panoro released assay results for one drill hole, saying it encountered continuous mineralization over 850 meters. Starting at 414 meters downhole, the hole intersected a higher-grade 317.6 meter interval grading 0.46 percent copper, including intersections of 162 meters grading 0.65 percent copper and 66.1 meters 0.83 percent copper. Additional gold and silver mineralization raised copper equivalent results in the hole.
The company also stated that it encountered potassic alteration at depth, "potentially signaling drilling is approaching the porphyritic source of the South Pit deposit." According to Panoro, it plans to expand the drill program to 45,000 meters, adding 30,000 meters, and will conduct further drilling along strike.
In an announcement on September 6, Panoro reported that exploration drilling has confirmed mineralization to a depth of 1,100 meters, intersecting mineralization at the outer limit of the southern pit.
Panoro has also been working to strengthen its local support at Cotabambas. On September 16, it signed a cooperation agreement with the Municipality of Cotabambas to fund local road and infrastructure upgrades.
The next month, it announced a five year surface access agreement with the community of Cochapata, home to most of the proposed North pit. The deal allows the next phase of drilling to begin, with about 10,000 meters planned to expand and upgrade the project's higher-grade resource ahead of an updated estimate in early 2027.
Shares of Panoro reached a year-to-date high of C$1.97 on August 26.
4. Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR)
Year-to-date gain: 278.57 percent
Market cap: C$168.34 million
Share price: C$1.06
Kingfisher Metals is an exploration company focused on its HWY 37 project in BC, Canada. The property, located in BC’s Golden Triangle, covers 933 square kilometers and hosts several epithermal and porphyry copper and precious metals deposits, including Hank and Williams, which were identified during historical exploration of the site.
Kingfisher has been actively exploring the property in 2026, and on April 16 identified the new Turquoise near-surface porphyry target within the Hank-Mary district, 6 kilometers from existing infrastructure at HWY 37.
“Turquoise represents a compelling new drill target that we’re excited to test this summer,” CEO Dustin Perry said.
On May 6, Kingfisher said it was fully funded for an exploration program that would commence in mid-June and run until the fall season. It includes a 15,000 meter drill program focused on advancing the Hank system and de-risking the broader regional target pipeline, plus multiple surveys at both HWY 37 and the company's Forrest Kerr project.
The most recent exploration update came on September 21, when Kingfisher released the first assay results from its current exploration program. The highlighted interval returned 8.8 meters grading 20.33 g/t gold, 937.6 g/t silver, 2.98 percent copper, 11.08 percent zinc and 0.99 percent lead from a depth of 462 meters.
In addition to exploration, Kingfisher has also focused on fundraising. On July 28, the company announced that it had closed a non-brokered private placement from Barrick Mining, raising gross proceeds of C$20.89 million.
Barrick now owns a 9.9 percent stake in Kingfisher on a non-diluted basis. Kingfisher said it will use at least 80 percent of the proceeds for exploration and development of HWY 37.
Shares of Kingfisher hit a year-to-date high of C$1.62 on August 7.
5. Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)
Year-to-date gain: 241.18 percent
Market cap: C$61.07 million
Share price: C$0.29
Barksdale Resources is a copper explorer focused on advancing its Sunnyside asset in Arizona, US. The property covers approximately 21 square kilometers south of Tucson. It hosts an intrusive complex that the firm believes to be an extension of the copper-zinc-lead-silver system found at South32's (ASX:S32,OTCPL:SOUHY) Taylor deposit.
On May 4, Barksdale provided results from the first four holes of its 2026 drill program at Sunnyside, testing the Triple C copper-silver target. One of the drill holes intersected 392.19 meters grading 0.45 percent copper from a depth of 3.05 meters, including 60.96 meters grading 0.9 percent copper from a depth of 173.74 meters and 60.96 meters grading 0.93 percent copper from a depth of 265.18 meters.
In a September 21 update, Barksdale released the final results from the program, highlighting 102.1 meters grading 0.19 percent copper, including 18.3 meters grading 0.35 percent.
The announcement also states that the company is planning a phased fall program with an airborne survey across the property and an initial 8,000 meters of extension drilling, which will be applied toward developing a resource.
Additionally, on September 22, the company opened a C$14 million private placement to fund fall drilling at Sunnyside. In addition to that, it announced the appointment of Hercules Metals (TSXV:BIG,OTCQB:BADEF) CEO George Ogilvie as board chair, and Chris Stewart as company CEO.
Shares of Barksdale Resources reached a year-to-date high of C$0.53 on May 20.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (1)
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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