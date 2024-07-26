Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, today announced it expects to obtain a secondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market by the end of 2024.

As announced on 14 February 2023, the Company initiated the process to obtain a secondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Due to market conditions, the Company subsequently delayed the process.

As announced on 25 June 2024, as part of a A$70 million capital raising, the Company agreed with certain US institutional investors to seek a listing of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares on Nasdaq by the end of 2024.

Yesterday the Company filed an amendment to its registration statement on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is continuing to progress a listing application with Nasdaq. The Company expects the SEC and Nasdaq to complete their respective review processes by late August and, when their processes are successfully completed, then the listing on Nasdaq would occur.

The Nasdaq listing will take the form of a Level 2 American Depositary Receipt program, with each American Depositary Share representing 200 ordinary shares, and will not involve the raising of any capital. The American Depositary Shares (ADS) are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker RADX. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas will be appointed by the Company as depositary, custodian and registrar of the ADS.

The Nasdaq listing will complement the existing primary listing of RAD shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with minimal additional administration. Ordinary shares are currently listed on the ASX under the RAD symbol where they will continue to trade following the Nasdaq listing.

"We are confident that obtaining a listing on Nasdaq will complement our loyal existing Australian shareholder base by expanding Radiopharm’s access to investors globally, and thereby drive increased shareholder value with enhanced liquidity for all shareholders," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics.

This program is part of an ongoing strategy to expand the Company’s reach to US institutional and retail investors by enabling them to purchase the Company’s shares via a US stock market, in the American time zone and in US dollars.

The review process by the SEC in relation to the registration statement and by Nasdaq in relation to the listing application continues to be in progress. There can be no assurance as to the completion or timing of this process or such a listing.

Authorised on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics board of directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it.

Top 5 NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2024

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has traded at three-year highs in the first half of 2024 in response to looming interest rate cuts, breakthrough innovations and increased deals in the space.

After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to start 2024 at 4,457.02. It did hit a bump in the road early in Q2 when it plunged to 4,056.3 in April, but it quickly recovered and has since tracked even higher, reaching 4,634.21 on June 24. But while the current economic environment means the biotech sector may have a complex road ahead, robust growth could be in store in the future.

According to a recent report from Precedence Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.8 percent from now to 2033, reaching a valuation of US$4.25 trillion.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

First Patient Dosed with PD-L1 Nanobody in Phase 1 Therapeutic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the therapeutic dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial of RAD 204, a proprietary nanobody which targets Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive expression in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.

Keep reading...Show less
Test tubes.

Can AI Help Detect Cancer? Data Analysis Could Open Up Possibilities for Healthcare Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a valuable tool for solving complex societal issues, and although it's a new industry, its impact is already being felt in key areas of the life science sector.

AI models in healthcare are quickly advancing beyond basic tasks like medical transcription and administrative streamlining; many systems can now effectively analyze extensive genetic data.

By harnessing AI models' ability to identify patterns and make predictions, medical professionals can institute more effective, personalized treatments and develop precision tests to catch diseases earlier.

Keep reading...Show less
Biotech therapy capsule containing DNA strand surrounded by cells.

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2024

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare.

According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market was worth US$1.55 trillion in 2023, and the firm expects it to grow at a CAGR of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

In Canada, the biotech industry is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies, and the Investing News Network has identified the top three biotech stocks based on their year-on-year gains.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Investor Webinar – 3pm AEST Tuesday 2 July

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that CEO and Managing Director Riccardo Canevari and Executive Chairman Paul Hopper will conduct an investor webinar to provide an update following announcement of the Company’s $70 million capital raising.

When: 3pm AEST, Tuesday 2 July 2024

Keep reading...Show less
Researcher in medical lab looking at sample with microscope.

Oncology Stocks: 8 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2024

The wide-ranging oncology market covers every area of cancer care, from diagnosis to treatment.

Coming in only after cardiovascular disease, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide; unsurprisingly, oncology is one of the biggest sectors in the life science space. With that in mind, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies alike are working to develop best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers, including lung, breast and prostate cancer.

At this point, their work is far from finished — Fortune Business Insights projects that the global oncology market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3 percent to reach US$518.25 billion in 2032.

As the global oncology market grows, investors who want exposure to companies working to treat cancer should consider taking a look at biotech and pharma companies with a focus on oncology drugs and testing.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

