Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
eMetals Limited

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased advise it has entered into a binding terms sheet (Agreement) with Sifang Mineral Resources Limited (Sifang), a Ugandan incorporated company, and its shareholders (Sifang Shareholders) to acquire an interest in a granted exploration licence (EL00379) located in central Uganda (the Mubende Gold Project) through the purchase 80% of the ordinary shares in Sifang. Sifang is the 100% legal and beneficial owner of the Mubende Gold Project and four exploration license applications located in central Uganda (the Applications).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The granted exploration license EL00379 covers 202 square kilometres in the Mubende region west of Kampala and includes the highly prospective Bukuya prospect.
  • The Bukuya prospect is currently being mined by 60-80 artisanal workers over 600 metres of prospective strike and remains open along strike and at depth.
  • Rock chip samples taken from a recent site visit to the Bukuya prospect by consultant geologists returned numerous specimens containing visible gold in both ferro-manganese and quartz veins.
  • Experienced in-country technical team appointed including Mr Dylan le Roux and Mr Allan Agumya to manage exploration activities.
  • Field activities scheduled to commence 05 August 2024.

Commenting on the acquisition Managing Director Mr Mathew Walker stated, “We are delighted to have secured a significant land holding that has prospectivity confirmed by a strong presence of artisanal mining activity. Uganda has a well established gold mining industry and regulatory protocols that add to the appeal of the acquisition. We look forward to the commencement of field activities in the immediate term.”

MUBENDE GOLD PROJECT

The Mubende Gold Project is an extensive landholding of 202 square kilometers that covers a series of metasediments, predominantly characterized by meta-wacke’s and phyllitic slates, with occasional interbedded quartzite units and mafic volcanics. Late-stage granites have intruded the metasediments, mainly in the southern part of the license.

Figure 1: Regional Map with locations of Sifang licenses.

At the Bukuya prospect, wall rock consists of metapelitic units with vertical foliation trending NW in most shafts, turning EW in the northern artisanal shafts. Mineralization appears confined to a deformation zone within the metapelites and hosts three subsets of veins exploited by artisanal workers. The first subset includes quartz veins with hematite mineralization, iron-oxide staining, and goethite/limonite-filled vugs, seen in southern shafts with NW trending foliation. The second subset comprises metallic veins of blueish-grey and black ferro-manganese mineralisation with botryoidal textures and specular hematite, found in northern shafts with EW trending foliation. The third set comprises massive milky white quartz veins.

These veins are described in more detail below.

Type 1 (Iron-rich quartz veins): These are quartz veins that show varying degrees of ferro(-manganese) mineralisation. Mineralisation occurs as hematite (red), specular hematite (dark silver/black), and a lesser degree of manganese (botryoidal, blue-grey to black). Vugs filled with limonitic material is often seen in these veins and is interpreted to represent leached out sulphides. These veins are seen in the SE of the Bukuya site. They are typically decimetre to metre scale and are foliation concordant (vertical to subvertical with dominantly NW trend).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from eMetals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:emtgoldgold investing
EMT:AU
The Conversation (0)
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

WA-focused gold explorer, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX: KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce its first Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)) for the Kirgella Gift and Providence gold deposits (Figure 1 and Figure 2) at the Company’s Pinjin project, 140 km to the northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Keep reading...Show less
Ordell Minerals Limited

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

The founding team behind gold miner Genesis Minerals returns, bringing an advanced WA gold and lithium exploration portfolio to market.

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Ordell has listed on the ASX today, bringing to market a high-quality portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
E79 GOLD MINES LIMITED

Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT

Assays of up to 45% Cu and 11.75g/t Au from rock chips along with stronglyanomalous soil sampling highlight the Project’s significant exploration potential

West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the recently optioned Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project1, located in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) a gold and copper focused exploration company with flagship projects in Côte d’Ivoire, is pleased to announce the strategic divestment of its 80% ownership in two exploration permits in central Queensland (refer to ASX release dated 16 March 2022) pursuant to a sale agreement entered into with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMXBH) (Sale Agreement). Concurrently, the Company also confirms that it will not be exercising its rights to execute an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects (Option Agreement) (refer to ASX release dated 2 May 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

Related News

Iron Investing

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

rare earth investing

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

Copper Investing

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Resource Investing

Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product

Nickel Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Resource Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×