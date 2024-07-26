Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Commercial Strategic Partnership with Glencore International AG (Glencore) to accelerate the resumption of copper production from the Company’s Nifty copper complex (Nifty) in Western Australia near Port Hedland.

Highlights include:

  • Executed cathode offtake term sheet to sell cathode products to Glencore on commercial terms for a fixed term, thereafter mutually extendable
  • Offtake contract adds resilience to restart cathode production through acceptance of off-spec cathode materials at Glencore’s refinery in Townsville, Queensland
  • Cyprium to enter into sulphuric acid supply agreement with Glencore on commercial terms
  • A$20 million Prepayment / Working Capital Facility on copper production, subject to final agreements
  • Executed concentrate offtake term sheet for the sale of 100% of the copper concentrate production from the new surface mine at Nifty, as available, to Glencore International AG on commercial terms commencing immediately following commercial production for a fixed term, thereafter mutually extendable.
  • Glencore to make all reasonable efforts to consider delivering Nifty concentrates to its Mt Isa Smelter
  • Glencore Technology to provide technical support to Cyprium
  • The agreement provides for a limited period of exclusivity during which Cyprium and Glencore endeavour to execute final contracts

“Glencore is a great strategic partner for us,” said Cyprium Executive Chair Matt Fifield. “We continue to execute our plan to resume copper production at Nifty. This commercial partnership gives us certainty of revenue during the crucial startup phases of Nifty’s two processing plants, removes uncertainty in sourcing a key input into cathode production, and aligns with creating and maintaining a strong Australian job base in the ultimate critical mineral, copper.”

The strategic partnership focuses on four areas that relate to the resumption of copper production from Nifty: cathode offtake, sulphuric acid supply, concentrate sales, and technical support. Copper products from Nifty’s two processing plants will be purchased by Glencore, importantly including off-spec materials that are frequently produced during a startup period.

The cathode offtake contract covers the sale and purchase of 100% of cathodes produced and delivered to Port Hedland, and has an initial fixed term, thereafter mutually extendable. Terms and conditions are at market and reflect today’s favourable copper market dynamics.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Copper bars.

Copper Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

The second quarter of 2024 saw copper prices surge on the London Metals Exchange (LME) on the back of supply bottlenecks and elevated demand, particularly from energy sectors.

Copper markets saw momentum from the first quarter with prices on April 3 sitting at US$8,728 per metric ton, but supply and demand dynamics provided critical support for the base metal and by the end of the month, the price had climbed to US$9,973.50.

With an improving macroeconomic environment in the United States increasing the likelihood of a rate cut and continued cuts at Chinese refiners in May, the copper price encountered a perfect storm that helped the metal set a record high on the LME of US$11,104.50 per metric ton on May 20, and it hit an even higher price on the COMEX of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, the same day.

Ero Copper Achieves First Saleable Copper Concentrate Production and Initiates Ramp-up at the Tucumã Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant commissioning milestone at the Tucumã Project (the "Project") with the production of saleable copper concentrate, which exceeded process design concentrate grade targets. This milestone was achieved following the successful commissioning of the milling and flotation operations prior to the end of Q2 2024. Remaining work on site is focused on concluding non-critical path surface installations and ramping up to commercial production.

2024 commissioning milestones:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Miramar Resources

Entitlement Offer Closes and JMEI Credits Granted

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the non- renounceable rights issue (Entitlement Offer) announced on 21 June 2024 has raised $1.58 million (before costs).

Ero Copper and Vale Base Metals Execute Definitive Earn-In Agreement on the Furnas Copper Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive earn-in agreement ("Agreement") with Salobo Metais S.A, a subsidiary of Vale Base Metals Limited ("VBM"), to earn a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper Project ("Furnas" or the "Project") located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil.

The terms of the Agreement align with the previously signed binding term sheet outlined in the Company's press release dated October 30, 2023. For additional detail on the Project, including location maps, geologic cross sections, historical drill intercepts and a description of the Company's work programs, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seismic graph.

Seismic Disruptions Could Cost Copper and Rhenium Industries Billions, USGS Study Shows

Astudy published by the US Geological Survey shows that earthquakes can have a "substantial" impact on mining, smelting and refining operations, creating lasting impacts for the global economy and supply chains.

Focusing on copper and rhenium, a silver-gray transition metal, the study aims to quantify the risks that earthquakes pose to supply — a variable that has not previously been systematically categorized.

Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Copper prices saw some gains during the first quarter of the year, but supply concerns and rising demand caused the copper price to surge in Q2 to a record high on the COMEX of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, on May 20.

Although strong demand from the energy transition has been expected to impact supply chains for some time, lower treatment charges from Chinese refiners during the first quarter introduced added pressure into the market. The low charges caused cuts to output, ultimately bottlenecking the supply of refined copper to end users.

How have TSX-listed copper companies performed since the start of 2024? Learn about the top 5 best performing copper stocks in 2024 below.

×