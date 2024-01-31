- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding MOU with Yulho and EN Plus.
- Blackstone Minerals Limited (Blackstone or the Company), Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) (together, the Parties), have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore one or more strategic Joint Ventures (JV)
- The MOU aims to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines
- A collaboration will also include discussion regarding feedstock for the supply of nickel to Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam
- Yulho is a diversified IT and technology business looking to grow its existing battery manufacturing and recycling businesses in South Korea
- EN Plus is a South Korean enterprise which is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development, with an aim to broaden its international footprint
Figure 1: Scott Williamson, Managing Director, Mr Yongin Choi, EN Plus CEO and Dr. Hyunkuk JE, Yulho Vice President
The Parties will investigate the feasibility of establishing a strategic partnership, focusing on the following project specifics:
1. Yulho, via the creation of a joint venture in Tanzania, will engage in nickel mining, primarily to supply concentrate to Blackstone's facilities in Vietnam.
2. Blackstone's Vietnamese refining facility will be tasked with producing NCM811 precursor.
Watch a video summary of the announcement here.
Yulho Overview
Yulho is a company that specializes in providing comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions encompassing servers, storage, networking, virtualization, and cloud computing. It was acquired by EN Plus in December 2023. Yulho will be the holding company for EN Plus’s mining and battery materials businesses which currently include the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.
EN Plus Overview
EN Plus is a multifaceted enterprise which operates in several industries, including but not limited to telecommunications, energy, environmental services, and logistics. EN Plus is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development. With an aim to broaden its international footprint, EN Plus is actively seeking strategic alliances with key mineral developers across the globe.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Blackstone Minerals
Overview
As the world moves closer to a sustainable net-zero future, the need for battery metals continues to mount and nickel may soon be among the metals to see a supply crunch. Though its roots are in the stainless steel sector, it's also a critical component of lithium-ion batteries.
Given that many nations are aiming to replace combustion vehicles with electric cars by 2030, the metal is already experiencing a massive spike in demand. Benchmark Minerals expects the need for battery-grade nickel will increase about 950 percent by 2040.It's imperative to ramp up global nickel production but the resource sector, for its part, must do so with a much-reduced carbon footprint to influence the sustainability of the entire value chain. Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX, OTC:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) recognizes this. As a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel, the company aims to become a leading source of low CO2 emission nickel sulphide. Its flagship Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam is representative of that goal.
With over 20 active mines and a burgeoning technology sector, Vietnam is on the road to becoming a hub of electric vehicle production and innovation, with low labor costs and regulated electricity pricing further driving its growth. Steadily increasing foreign direct investment in the region is indicative of this as the country seeks to attract $50 billion in new foreign investment by 2030.
Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this, thanks to two factors. US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which came into force in August 2022, represents the largest investment into climate action in United States history. A similar initiative is rolling out in the European Union (EU), which maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam — something multiple partners of the company have expressed interest in.
Blackstone's Ta Khoa Project consists of two streams, the Ta Khoa Nickel Mine and the Ta Khoa Refinery. Recent milestones point to Blackstone’s commitment to advancing this game-changing project.
These milestones include a memorandum of understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam. Blackstone also partnered with Arca Climate Technologies to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project through carbon mineralisation, and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the project.
In a bid to collaborate on the supply of renewable wind energy to the Ta Khoa Project, Blackstone signed a direct power purchase agreement with Limes Renewables Energy.
Blackstone received AU$2.8 million as an advance from a research & development (R&D) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance and Fiftyone Capital. The advanced payment reflects the significant investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (pCAM).
In addition to Ta Khoa, the company also maintains the Gold Bridge cobalt and gold project near Vancouver, Canada.In December 2023, Blackstone entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining to acquire the Wabowden nickel project located in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
Company Highlights
- The global nickel market is currently entering a structural deficit, with demand expected to grow 950 percent by 2040.
- Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to address this deficit as a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel.
- Blackstone's flagship project Ta Khoa is a brownfield project situated in Vietnam, one of the lowest capital cost countries in the world and an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market with vast reserves of nickel.
- Vietnam is an increasingly attractive region for investment with direct foreign investments that grew from $1.3 billion in 2000 to $15.6 billion in 2020.
- The Ta Khoa project also has infrastructure advantages, via the existing Ban Phuc mine, and processing facilities, access to low-cost and underutilized hydroelectricity, a trained labor force and support from the local government.
- Blackstone Minerals’ downstream pre-feasibility study confirms a technically and economically robust hydrometallurgical refining process to upgrade nickel sulphide concentrate to produce battery-grade nickel
- Blackstone’s key nickel and cobalt feedstocks for the Ta Khoa Refinery Pilot program were delivered to the metallurgical laboratory in Western Australia as of April 2022.
Key Projects
Ta Khoa
Blackstone holds a 90 percent interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. It includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, which is currently under care and maintenance. The Ban Phuc nickel mine successfully operated as a mechanized underground nickel mine from 2013 to 2016.
Blackstone intends to complement the existing mine through the installation of a large concentrator, refinery and precursor facility, supporting integrated on-site production of nickel, cobalt and manganese precursor products for the Asia-Pacific market. One of Blackstone's key Research and Development objectives with Ta Khoa is to develop a flowsheet that will support this production.
To fulfill this goal, Blackstone is focusing on a partnership model, collaborating with groups committed to sustainable mining. It is also working to minimize its carbon footprint and implement a vertically integrated supply chain.
In addition to the early development of the King Snake and Ban Chang Massive Sulphide deposits, Blackstone plans to produce crystal nickel and cobalt sulphide intermediate products. Staged development of the refinery, meanwhile, predicts an initial train capacity of 200,000 tonnes annually in the first year, with a planned expansion to 400,000 by the second.
The mine is expected to begin production in 2025 and then ramp up to 8 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of nickel sulphide by 2027. Pilot Plant testing and definitive feasibility studies are also underway. Five groups visited the project in 2022 as part of the partnership due diligence process, accompanied by meetings with government representatives, Austrade, Australian department of foreign affairs and trade, financial institutions and other important stakeholders
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Massive Sulphide Deposits: The Ta Khoa project features several incredibly promising deposits including King Snake (up to 4.3 percent nickel and 18.2 grams per ton (g/t) PGE), Sui Phong (2.95 meters @ 2.42 percent nickel, 0.52 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt and 0.05 g/t PGE), and Ban Chang. The project is also the site of the Ban Phuc nickel mine, which was operated from 2013 to 2016 by Asia Mineral Resources, along with several exploration targets that have yet to be tested.
- Experienced Leadership: Internally, Blackstone’s owners’ team brings over 50 years of experience in leadership roles at major nickel mines and refineries globally. This experience has been complemented by ALS Group, Wood, Future Battery Industries CRC, Curtin University and the Electric Mining Consortium.
- Large Reserve and Mining Inventory: The entirety of Ta Khoa is estimated to contain probable reserves of 48.7 Mt at 0.43 percent nickel for 210 kilotons (kt) of nickel and a mining inventory of 64.5 Mt at 0.41 percent nickel for 265 kt nickel. This excludes Ban Khoa and other developing prospects.
- A Long-lived Project: The Ta Khoa mine is expected to produce a yearly average of 18 kt of annual nickel concentrate over its ten-year lifespan. Blackstone believes the refinery can potentially extend its life past ten years.
- An Established Mining Operation: Existing infrastructure onsite includes a 450 ktpa Mill and mining camp. The mine will also benefit from a highly supportive community and favorable government legislation — Blackstone is committed to collaborating with community stakeholders in the project's development.
- Feed Flexibility: Ta Khoa's refinery will offer multiple feed options, including nickel concentrate, mixed hydroxide precipitate, nickel matte and black mass. This flexibility greatly improves the security and greatly reduces the risk of the project overall.
- Valued Partnerships: Blackstone is collaborating with multiple industry leaders and groups in the development of Ta Khoa
- Compelling Pre-feasibility Study: The financial outcomes of a base case pre-feasibility study on the project are promising. Based on a conservative NCM811 precursor price forecast, Ta Khoa displays an exceptional internal return rate on capital invested.
- Integrated Vertical Strategy: Blackstone is constructing both the Ta Khoa mine and refinery against a highly supportive ESG, macroeconomic and fiscal backdrop. This along with Ta Khoa's low capital intensity gives the company a significant advantage over competitors. Said low intensity is the result of multiple factors, including competitive labor costs, favorable regulations and low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
- A Leader in Low Emissions: Independent assessments from Digbee, Minviro and Circulor, alongside an audit from the Nickel Institute, have confirmed that Ta Khoa will be the lowest-emitting flowsheet in the industry, at 9.8 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of precursor with opportunities for even further reduction.
- Promising Pilots: With the support of ALS and process engineering partner Wood, Blackstone recently completed a 12-month programme of work that developed a scaled version of its concentrate to sulphate flowsheet. The refinery, which processed more than 9 tonnes of concentrate and MHP, successfully achieved battery-grade nickel sulphate of 99.95 percent, with a nickel recovery rate of 97 percent.
- Current Roadmap: Blackstone's next priority is to complete a series of definitive feasibility studies. Once those are complete, it will focus on fully integrating the mine into the electric vehicle consumer supply chain and finalizing its refining partnership structure.
Gold Bridge
The Gold Bridge Project is located approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, BC. It comprises 365 square kilometers of 100 percent Blackstone-owned mining claims located in the Cordilleran Terranes of BC. It includes several, high-grade hydrothermal gold, cobalt, nickel and copper deposits and targets the historic Little Gem and Jewel mines.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Potential: Blackstone's geological model for the Jewel mine suggests it may have a similar geological setting to the world-class Bou-Azzer primary cobalt district in Morocco. There is potential for multiple similar deposits throughout the project.
- Favorably Located Anomalies: Having completed an extensive maiden exploration program, Blackstone has identified multiple large-scale IP anomalies at Little Gem, Erebor, Jewel and Roxey.
- A Nascent Venture: Blackstone is currently actively seeking joint venture partners for the Gold Bridge project.
Management Team
Hamish Halliday - Non-executive Chairman
Hamish Halliday is a geologist with over 20 years of corporate and technical experience. He is also the founder of Adamus Resources Limited, an AU$3 million float that became a multimillion-ounce emerging gold producer.
Scott Williamson - Managing Director
Scott Williamson is a mining engineer with a commerce degree from the West Australian School of Mines and Curtin University. He has over 10 years of experience in technical and corporate roles in the mining and finance sectors.
Dr. Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of technical and corporate experience, focusing on grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, target generation, project management and oversight, due diligence studies, mineral prospectivity analysis, metallogenic framework studies and mineral resources market and investment analysis.
Alison Gaines - Non-executive Director
Alison Gaines has over 20 years of experience as a director in Australia and internationally. She has experience in the roles of board chair and board committee chair, particularly remuneration and nomination and governance committees. She is also the managing director of Gaines Advisory P/L and was recently global CEO of international search and board consulting firm Gerard Daniels, with a significant mining and energy practice.
Gaines has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts (hons) from the University of Western Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Australian National University and an honorary doctorate of the University and Master of Arts (Public Policy) from Murdoch University. She is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds the INSEAD certificate in corporate governance. She is currently the governor of the College of Law Ltd, and non-executive director of Tura New Music.
Dan Lougher - Non-executive Director
Daniel Lougher’s career spans more than 40 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin. He was the managing director and chief executive officer of the successful Australian nickel miner Western Areas Ltd until its takeover by Independence Group.
Lougher also holds a first class mine manager’s certificate of competency (WA) and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Lougher is the chair of the company’s technical committee and nomination committee.
Jamie Byrde - CFO and Company Secretary
Jamie Byrde has over 16 year's experience in corporate advisory, public and private company management since commencing his career with big four and mid-tier chartered accounting firms positions. Byrde specializes in financial management, ASX and ASIC compliance and corporate governance of mineral and resource focused public companies. He is also currently company secretary for Venture Minerals Limited.
Dr. Stuart Owen - Executive
Dr. Stuart Owen holds a Bsc and PhD in geology with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration. He was senior geologist in the team that discovered the Paulsens Mine (+1Moz) and as an exploration manager at Adamus discovered the Southern Ashanti Gold deposits (+2Moz). Finally, at Venture, he discovered the Mt Lindsay Tin-Tungsten-Magnetite deposits.
Tessa Kutscher - Executive
Tessa Kutscher is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in working with C-Level executive teams in the fields of business strategy, business planning/optimisation and change management. After starting her career in Germany, she has worked internationally across different industries, such as mining, finance, tourism and tertiary education.
Kutscher holds a master’s degree in literature, linguistics and political science from the University of Bonn, Germany and a master’s degree in teaching from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Andrew Strickland - Executive
Andrew Strickland is an experienced study and project manager, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, University of WA MBA graduate, with undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy from Curtin and WASM.
Before joining Blackstone, Strickland was a senior study manager for GR Engineering Services where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects. Over his career, he has held a variety of project development roles across both junior to mid-tier developers (including Straits Resources, Perseus Mining and Tiger Resources) and major multi-operation producers (South32).
Graham Rigo - Executive
Graham Rigo is an experienced study manager with over a decade of on-site production experience, holding undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and finance from Curtin University, WA.
Before joining Blackstone, Rigo was a study manager for Ausenco where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects over a range of different commodities.
Rigo has over 11 years of site experience in nickel and cobalt hydromet production experience, in supervisory/superintendent level roles as well as process engineer experience.
Lon Taranaki - Executive
Lon Taranaki is an international mining professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of resources and mining, feasibility, development and operations. Taranaki is a qualified process engineer from the University of Queensland Australia. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Taranaki has established his career in Asia where he has successfully worked (and lived) across multiple jurisdictions and commodities ranging from technical, mine management and executive management roles.
Prior to joining Blackstone in February 2022, Taranaki was the chief executive officer of Minegenco, a renewable-energy-focused independent power producer. Preceding this, he was managing director of his private consultancy, AMG Mining Global, where he was providing services to the mining industry in Singapore, Guyana, Indonesia and Cambodia. Additionally, Taranaki has held various senior positions with Sakari Resources, PTT Asia Pacific Mining, Straits Resources, Sedgmans and BHP Coal.
Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.
According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.
“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.
“There's about C$300,000 worth of work that we want to finish off the fourth phase of our exploration there. Once we've done that, then we'll go into more of a drilling program," he added.
Grid Battery Metals' nickel project in BC consists of five claim blocks in three groups — Hard Nickel Center, Hard Nickel 3 and Hard Nickel South — in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, close to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) Decar project and Baptiste deposit.
Watch the full interview with Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Grid Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Grid Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Grid Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
December 2023 Quarterly Report
Final assays received from maiden drilling program at Pulju Project, with results expected to underpin a significant increase in the Hotinvaara Resource in the March Quarter; Planning well advanced for 2024 winter exploration campaign.
Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final assay results from 2023 drilling campaign returned additional extensive zones of disseminated nickel sulphides containing numerous higher-grade zones, with significant results including:
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- 91.7m @ 0.22% Ni from 1.6m;
- 164.15m @ 0.20% Ni from 216m; and
- 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from 412.6m
- 41.1m @ 0.25% Ni from 296.9m (incl. 0.45m @ 2.4% Ni, 0.11% Co) and 100m @ 0.21% Ni from 353m (incl. 0.55m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.05% Co) (HOT026)
- 184m @ 0.21% Ni from 34m (HOT018)
- 195m @ 0.21% Ni from 10m and 107.9m @ 0.17% Ni from 330m (HOT021)
- 141.75m @ 0.22% Ni from 35.85m (incl. 2m @ 0.80% Ni, 0.04% Co) (HOT023)
- 125.7m @ 0.19% Ni from 152.3m and 54.25m @ 0.22% Ni from 319.55m (incl.
- 5.8m @ 0.57% Ni) (HOT028)
- 99.1m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.7m (HOT027).
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- Results confirm significant mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), with an updated MRE due in Q1 2024.
- Successful share placement completed, raising $2.05M to advance ongoing exploration and project development activities.
- Highly prospective Holtinvaara Exploration Licence (EL) at the Pulju Project granted without objection. The EL lies 5km NE of the Hotinvaara EL.
- Finland operational team strengthened with appointment of Vern Langdale as Country Manager and Pekka Tuomela as Sustainability & ESG Manager.
- Cash of $2.9m as of 31 December 2023.
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel sulphide near-surface. The disseminated nickel at Pulju is widespread and indicates the presence of a vast nickel-rich system, as indicated by the near-surface maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara deposit of 133.6Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co1 and the drill assay results from the maiden drilling campaign.
During the December 2023 Quarter, final results were received from the Company’s 2023 diamond drilling program at Hotinvaara, which was designed to:
- Evaluate the scale of the broader, district-scale disseminated nickel system;
- Target extensions of the near-surface mineralisation for an updated MRE; and
- Test multiple EM conductors for potential accumulations of high-grade massive sulphides.
Pulju is located 195km from Boliden’s Kevitsa Ni-Cu-Au-PGE mine and 9.5Mtpa processing plant in Sodankylä, Finland. Kevitsa provides feed for the 19ktpa Harjavalta smelter, which is located approximately 950km to the south and processes concentrate from Kevitsa’s low-grade disseminated nickel sulphide ore (Mineral Resource Estimate Ni grade ~0.21%). Europe’s only other smelter is Terrafame’s 37ktpa Sotkamo smelter, located 560km south-east of Pulju.
Figure 1: Location of Pulju Nickel Project and Europe’s entire nickel smelting and refining capacity.
Management Comment
Commenting on the December Quarterly, Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “The final quarter of 2023 delivered positive progress for Nordic Nickel on a number of fronts, with final assays from our maiden drilling program at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland confirming outstanding potential to significantly grow the Hotinvaara Mineral Resource.
“We are currently finalising the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which is expected to be announced later this quarter.
“Results announced during the December Quarter included some of the best drilling results from Pulju to date, with hole 16 returning 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from outside the existing Resource area. Together with our technical consultants, we are analysing this and other holes to determine vectors to potential accumulations of higher grade mineralisation which could prove to be a game-changer for the Pulju Project.
“In parallel with the completion of the updated Resource, the Nordic Nickel team is also well advanced with planning our 2024 exploration campaign, which will kick-off later in the March Quarter, once we have completed a detailed evaluation of all the data from the 2023 program.
“Based on our 2023 drilling results, we are currently finalising a detailed structural model of the mineralisation at Pulju, which will assist with targeting our next round of drilling with the aim of delivering a major breakthrough discovery in this exciting nickel district.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2024)
The nickel price is nowhere near its record-breaking, but short-lived, high of US$100,000 per metric ton. However, the long-term outlook remains robust as the metal's demand profile expands to include the electric vehicle (EV) market.
Going beyond its roots in the stainless steel sector, nickel's lithium-ion battery applications are setting the stage for the future.
With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at nickel applications, and where demand for the metal stands. Read on to learn where nickel is used and how much demand is expected to rise in the coming years.
Is nickel going to be in demand?
The global nickel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3 percent until 2028, reports Fortune Business Insights, with its size reaching US$59.14 billion that year. While nickel's top demand driver is stainless steel, the firm believes the rapid growth of the EV battery market will play a prominent role in the outlook for demand.
Major nickel producer Vale (NYSE:VALE) is also optimistic about demand for the commodity, predicting that global usage for the metal will hit 6.2 million metric tons by 2030, an increase of 44 percent compared to 2022. "Demand for nickel is forecast to increase rapidly this decade with the energy transition," the company said in a forecast.
So what role does nickel play in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars? Nickel is used in some cathode formulations for these batteries, and it's the main element used in nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathodes. It’s been called the most important lithium-ion battery ingredient because it improves power and endurance.
Nickel's price performance in 2023.
Chart via the London Metal Exchange.
In recent years, attention has even been drawn to the potential for nickel to replace cobalt in lithium-ion batteries. Nickel is currently cheaper than cobalt, which makes it an appealing alternative, and battery producers are looking to nickel to bring down costs. While NMC batteries were originally a 1-1-1 ratio, the amount of nickel has risen over the years to reach 6-2-2 in some batteries, and companies are even eyeing the possibility of an 8-1-1 composition.
Overall the demand outlook for nickel looks positive moving forward.
What are the biggest uses of nickel?
Now that we’ve laid out the nickel demand landscape, let’s take a closer look at some of the main nickel applications. It’s worth noting that there are around 3,000 alloys containing nickel that are in everyday use. We of course won’t be covering them all, but we will go over the main uses for the base metal.
Nickel's use by industry in 2023.
Chart via Statista.
Stainless steel
Nickel is best known for its use in stainless steel, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of primary nickel demand. Nickel is useful in stainless steel because it enhances corrosion resistance in metals, thus extending the lifespan of many products. Ferronickel, an alloy containing about 35 percent nickel and 65 percent iron, is key to the production of this material.
Through stainless steel, nickel is used in a huge variety of sectors, including electrical, building and construction, engineering, metal goods and tubular products. Stainless steel with higher nickel content is used for making high-demand products like gas turbines; nickel pig iron, a low-grade ferronickel made in China, is popular as well.
Corrosion-resistant alloys
Nickel is also used in the creation of non-ferrous alloys, which are used for coatings, kitchenware, power generation, jewelry and mobile phones to name a few. Nickel-based alloys include superalloys, corrosion resistant alloys, wear-resistant alloys, precision alloys, shape memory alloys and hydrogen storing alloys. These are often used in industries such as electronics, energy, aviation and shipbuilding.
Nickel coatings/platings
The base metal is also widely used to make hard-wearing coatings known as nickel-plating or electroplating. These can be used to protect from corrosion and wear resistance or to decorate surfaces. Decorative coatings offer a “high luster finish” and can be found on coins. Electroplating is used throughout the automotive industry in rims, trims, exhaust pipes and bumpers.
Batteries
As discussed, nickel sulfate is a key component in NMC batteries, the most preferred lithium-ion battery chemistry due to their high energy density and longer range. While battery production only accounts for about 15 percent of the metal’s current use, this is set to increase going forward assuming the EV market grows as forecast.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Q4 2023 Quarterly Report
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2023, along with the following operational summary.
Quarter Highlights
- Exploration activities advance across 100% owned Quebec Cu-Ni-PGM projects.
- Horden Lake drill program starting late January 2024
- 2 drill rigs contracted for up to 8,000m diamond drilling.
- All permits in place.
- First assays expected late Q1 2024.
- Horden Lake mineralogical assessment in progress. Results pending.
- Completed BAGB Magnetotelluric “MT” survey, results expected shortly.
- 44 test sites over 7.5km2 coincident with exceptional historic drilling results
- Oversubscribed $2.5m placement completed:
- Funds used to redeem convertible notes to avoid heavily discounted conversion and dilution; and
- Support the extensive 2024 work program which includes 8,000m diamond drilling, geophysics, metallurgical testwork and Resource update; and
- Fully fund ‘non flow-through’ qualifying expenditure into 2024.
- Raise included director contributions of $235k (9% of total raise).
- $5.056m cash balance and consistent news-flow is expected as the Company executes its work programs across its properties.
The Horden Lake project was dormant for over a decade tied up in private hands, but we are now poised to execute on our detailed plan to add value, de-risk and show the growth potential of this already significant 412kt CuEq indicated and inferred Cu-Ni-PGM resource. We also expect to update the market shortly from our December MT survey over some of the extremely high grade near-surface intersections within the 157km2 BAGB property, which aims to verify the exploration model and target a deeper system of genuine scale overlooked by previous operators.
With a cash boost late in the year, clean balance sheet, and two very exciting exploration and development projects, the Board and I are looking forward to delivering a full operational and news schedule to all shareholders over the coming months.”
Table 1: Pivotal Metals work program and news flow timeline
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Horden Lake drill program
The Horden Lake project already hosts a 27.8Mt @ 1.49% CuEq Cu-Ni-PGM JORC compliant Indicated (15.2Mt) Inferred (12.5Mt) and Mineral Resource1 with considerable prospectivity remaining to expand and improve the deposit and de-risk its development potential.
Up to 8,000m of drilling will commence in January 2024. Following a competitive tender process, the Company contracted Orbit Garant Drilling Services “Orbit” for two diamond rigs, with the option for a third rig if required. Headquartered in Val-d’Or, Québec, Orbit is one of Canada’s largest drilling companies, with more than 217 drill rigs providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally.
Ancillary preparations for the program were completed and an operational hub has been established in Val d’Or, Quebec. All permits are now in place for the proposed program to support drilling on commencing before the end of January.
The winter program has three principal aims:
- Target increase in grade by collecting Au, Ag, Pt and Co by-product assay data for parts of the deposit that were not assayed for these metals in the past. Only the central part of the deposit has full multi-element assay. The resource estimate currently constrains the gold wireframe to this area (consequently diluting grade across the entire resource). Ag, Pt and Co were assayed in the central part, but have not been domained in the model. Further assay for these metals will be collected and modelled in a future resource update.
- Target increase in tonnage by drilling open areas of limited density or open areas mineralisation that fall outside the 27.8 mt resource envelope. Downhole geophysics will be used to refine targets for further step- out drilling.
- Collect significant sample for metallurgical testwork, with the primary aim to support representative samples of the mineralised lithologies, and target collection of samples for future variability test work to support more detailed engineering studies.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals
Overview
Countries across the globe are setting energy transition goals to meet emissions targets, leading to increasing global competition for critical minerals. Canada and the US have developed their own clean energy strategies, yet both countries are also heavily reliant on imports. A common denominator among the critical mineral strategies is the need to develop domestic and/or IRA supply chains that will require significant government investment. All of these factors add up to a steadily growing global demand for minerals and fierce competition to win the attention of mining companies necessary to shore up supply of critical metals.Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is a global developer and explorer of world-class mineral deposits critical to an ever-increasing, technology-driven world economy. With copper and nickel assets in Canada, Pivotal Metals is committed to developing its projects in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
The Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM development project in Quebec, Canada has a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kilotons (kt) of contained CuEq. The deposit starts at surface and is well located just 10 km from a national highway. In addition to defined resources, the deposit is open at depth and is considered highly prospective for discovery of additional resources. The project benefits from being in Quebec, a mature and supportive mining jurisdiction, and has access to low-cost, carbon-neutral La Grange hydropower.
The company’s Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) exploration project has known high-grade nickel-copper-PGM deposits at Midrim, Lorraine and Alotta across a 157 square kilometre consolidated land holding. The company is targeting the mineralised feeder system that acted as the source for the numerous discoveries to date.
As of January 2024, exploration activities are on track across the company’s projects. Pivotal Metals is commencing an 8,000-metre drill program at the Horden Lake project, with the objective of potential size and grade increases of the deposit, and collection of metallurgical sample for optimisation test work. Downhole geophysics will be completed to target extensions of the mineralisation. At the BAGB property, results are pending on a magnetotelluric survey to aimed to highlight controlling structures and target future drilling to test substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations
Pivotal Metals has $5.3 million in cash and completed a $2.5 million placement. Consistent news flow is expected as work programs across its properties are being implemented.
An experienced management team and board of directors lead the company. Ivan Fairhall, managing director and mechanical engineer, brings 20 years of experience in the resource sector focused on development stage companies. Eddy Canova, executive operations, Canada, is a professional senior geologist with extensive experience in advancing exploration projects in Quebec and internationally.
Company Highlights
- Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development mining company with assets in Canada, enabling it to become a significant contributor to IRA-compliant supply chains of critical minerals.
- The company’s Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec is an advanced project with a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kt of contained CuEq.
- The Belleterre-Anglier Greenstone Belt (BAGB) Project, also in Quebec, is an exploration stage asset with known, very high-grade nickel-copper-PGM discoveries.
- Pivotal Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors that create confidence in its ability to reach its goals.
- Pivotal Metals is well financed to execute an exploration and project development work program across its properties in 2024.
Key Projects
Horden Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM
Pivotal Metals acquired the Horden Lake polymetallic deposit in northwestern Quebec in September 2022. Horden Lake is an advanced project located approximately 140 kilometres north of the mining town of Matagami, and 300 kilometres north of the company’s wholly owned Belleterre-Angliers Copper-Nickel-PGM project, also in Quebec. The company has said that the project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation, by accessing the low-cost La Grange hydroelectric power complex.
Project Highlights:
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate: 27.8 Mt at 1.49 percent CuEq containing 414 kt of contained CuEq
- Excellent Exploration Upside: the deposit is open at depth across almost its entire strike, and as a structurally controlled system is considered to have good prospectivity for resource extension.
- Potential for Fast-tracking: Significant body of historical technical study work and more than 50,000 metres of drilling database makes for a well-defined resource and a huge potential to accelerate the project to pre-feasibility study
- Stable Infrastructure: Close to existing mines, transportation links and large hydropower facilities
- By-product Potential: Intercepts showed good grades of gold and cobalt, as well as silver and PGMs, not all of which are currently included in the resource.
Belleterre-Anglier Exploration Project
Pivotal Metals strengthened its PGM-nickel-copper sulphide portfolio in Canada by consolidating the Alotta, Lorraine, Midrim and Laforce discoveries, to create the Belleterre-Anglier PGM-nickel-copper exploration project. The package dominates the eastern portion of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt located in the Abitibi-Pontiac Greenstone. Exploration to date has discovered Ultra-High grades drilled into gabbroic intrusions by previous operators, and included historical mining of some deposits. The exploration strategy is to target a broader intrusive complex that could host substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations, and search for anomalies and targets of real scale.
The company now has a total of 137 new and reclassified targets identified across the combined exploration package, 20 of which were identified as ‘priority 1’ for further investigation. A MT geophysical survey has been completed to further highlight deeper controlling structures to improve targeting for future drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Best drill intercept of 9.4 metres of 3.5 percent nickel, 4.3 percent copper and 4.6 grams per ton (g/t) PGM at the Midrim discovery.
- Previous open-pit mining at Lorraine during the 1960s produced recovered grades of 0.38 percent nickel, 0.90 percent copper, 0.62 g/t gold
- Drill results at Alotta are comparable to the historic high-grade polymetallic intersections at Pivotal Metals’ existing Midrim project, located just 1.5 kilometres NE of Alotta.
- Completed assays at Midrim and LaForce serve as proof of concept that the geological formations contain significant deposits. Testing has revealed 5 percent nickel in 10 percent sulfide at the Midrim nickel tenor and 10 percent sulfide at the Laforce nickel tenor
Management Team
Simon Gray - Non-executive Chairman
Simon Gray was previously a director on the boards of Morgans Financial Limited and before that Shaw and Partners Limited, each being among the largest investment and wealth management firms in Australia. Before this, he was at various times Shaw’s deputy CEO and general counsel. Gray has a strong background in law and financial markets, having obtained a bachelor of law and Aster of law in corporate and commercial law, and as a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ivan Fairhall - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Ivan Fairhall is a chartered engineer and mine finance professional with nearly 20 years of mining industry experience. He was most recently the CEO of TSX-listed Mawson Gold, prior to which he spent seven years as a senior investment manager with the UK private equity group Greenstone Resources, where he successfully identified, acquired and managed investments in development stage companies through to standalone production. Through his career, Fairhall has obtained an extensive technical grounding in various design, construction and commissioning roles, including considerable experience managing pre-development studies across the commodity and geographic spectrum.
Dr. Robert Wrixon - Non-executive Director
Dr. Robert Wrixon is currently a director of the mining venture capital group Starboard Global Limited and has 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, commodities marketing, mining M&A and mineral exploration management. He has previously run two listed junior resources companies in Australia, and prior to that spent five years in corporate strategy for Xstrata plc based in Sydney and London. Wrixon is an Irish national and holds a Ph.D. in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Wrixon is not considered to be an independent director.
Steven Turner - Non-executive Director
Steven Turner brings over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, having held senior roles in both industry and investment banking. During his career, Turner has been based in London, Aberdeen, Singapore, Brisbane and Madrid. Turner has raised significant capital for the development of resource projects, including equity, public bonds and project finance. Most recently he was head of business development at a private mining group, having been instrumental in the successful growth of the company from a junior to mid-tier Australian base metal operator. Turner holds Australian, Canadian and UK citizenship and is a fellow of The Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Daniel Rose- Non-executive Director
Daniel has extensive experience in the investment banking industry, commodity financing, origination and trading. He most recently served as CEO and director of VTB Capital Hong Kong (VTBC), overseeing an SFC-regulated investment banking platform focused on natural resources activities across global markets, structured and corporate finance, M&A and asset management. Rose has spent 18 years in the commodity markets working for Societe Generale (before VTBC) in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Rose holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Bond University.
Eddy Canova – Executive Operations, Canada
Eddy Canova is a professional senior geologist (OGQ (403)-PGeo) with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. Canova has successfully advanced exploration projects from inception to mine development, managed mining operations, and has followed through various study stages: preliminary economic evaluation, pre-feasibility, feasibility and environmental impact studies.
Amanda Wilton-Heald - Company Secretary
Amanda is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting, auditing (of both listed and non-listed companies) and company secretarial experience within Australia and the UK. Amanda has been involved in the listing of junior explorer companies on the ASX and has experience in corporate advisory and company secretarial services.
Canada Nickel
Overview
Nickel is poised to play an essential role in the booming electric vehicle market which is expected to increase to $1.3 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3 percent. And although the European climate group says there is enough nickel for 14 million EVs in 2023, the Industry Innovation and Science Australia (IISA) expects a deficit in the metal after 2022, while the IMF forecasts nickel prices to reach $19,000 per metric tonnes in 2026.Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM, NetZero Cobalt TM, NetZero Iron TM, and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products.
Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100 percent owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF.’ For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com
Company Highlights
- Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $1.2 billion NPV 8 percent and 16 percent IRR. A feasibility study is on track for completion by the end of 2022.
- One of the top 5 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package
- Peak production of 42 ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. Twenty-five-year mine life generates 842 kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.
- Top decile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdictions
Key Projects
Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project
Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100-year history of mining activity.
Crawford is expected to be among the Top 5 nickel sulphide operations globally, based on PEA results
The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. Canada Nickel was founded in September 2019 and acquired Crawford from Noble Mineral Exploration, Spruce Ridge Resources, and some private investors – and began drilling the fifth hole at that time. The company published its initial resource and began trading publicly at the end of February 2020.
On July 6, 2022, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100 percent owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, more than doubling the project’s measured & indicated (M&I) mineral resources, driven in large part by outstanding exploration success in the East Zone. In less than three years from initial discovery, the company believes Crawford has quickly become the fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally. When combined with the potential for zero carbon production, Crawford is expected to become an important source of nickel for electric vehicle and stainless-steel producers. The Crawford feasibility study continues to be on track for completion by year-end.
District Scale Potential
- A substantial new nickel district has been consolidated through 20 transactions to acquire or earn into 15 additional nickel targets
- 42 sq km of ultramafic/mag highs – 50X the scale of 0.85 sq km mag anomaly footprint of Crawford Main Zone (containing 1.84 Mt of M&I nickel and a further 1.21 Mt of inferred nickel)
- Assays confirm significant discoveries at Reid and Deloro
- Each target has had some amount of historical work, (in some cases, much more than Crawford did initially) confirming that these targets contain the same serpentinized dunite and/or peridotite that hosts the Crawford mineralization with potential to permanently sequester CO2
- Eleven target properties have larger footprint than Crawford and eleven are confirmed to contain the same host mineralization as Crawford
- All located in close proximity to existing infrastructure to help minimize carbon footprint
Canada Nickel’s recent district consolidation positions it to become the leader of the third generation of nickel supply – large, scalable, zero carbon potential – located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world in proximity to infrastructure.
- Sothman: Historical higher grade, shallow resource of approximately 190,000 tons of 1.24 percent nickel (with 300 m strike length), 2.31 percent nickel and 0.19 percent co percent copper over true width of 8.6 m from 41 m;
- Reid: Current drilling confirms large-scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90 percent of the Crawford footprint of 1.6 sq km
- First assays from Reid achieved target grades across entire core length
- REI21-02: 354 meters of 0.24 percent nickel including 15 m of 0.39 percent nickel and 6 m of 0.57 percent nickel
- Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 sq km of geophysical targets
- Further confirmation of targeting approach at Deloro, Bannockburn, and Reaume - Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05: 394 m of 0.26 percent nickel
- Potential to unlock a district scale nickel camp with multiple deposits comparable to Crawford.
- Deloro: Second significant discovery at Deloro confirms targeting approach in newly acquired properties. Assays across entire core length of 487 m of 0.25 percent nickel including 91 m of 0.28 percent nickel. Mineralization successfully defined over 1.1 kms of strike length by 100 to 400 m wide to a depth of 420 m.
- Midlothian: 0.24 percent nickel over core length of 345 m, including 0.30 percent nickel over 42 m;
- Mann Southeast: Multiple 3-m intervals of 0.31 to 0.33 percent nickel within 111 m of dunite across entire core length
- Mann Northwest: Assay intervals as high as 0.31 percent nickel with Ni, S, Co, PGM grades consistent with Crawford
- Mann Central: 19 holes have delineated ultramafic mineralization 2,700 m and 690 m wide (select interval assays 0.15 to 0.29 percent nickel)
- Bannockburn: Over 600 m of 1.2 km strike length drilled by Grid Metals and Outokumpu. Historical mineral processing work indicated 50 percent+ recovery to 35 percent concentrate, predominantly heazlewoodite
And have high potential “giants” to test:
- Reaume (3.3 x 2.1 km) – drilling already outlined serpentenized dunite/peridotite 1.2 km x 900 m
- Adam McCool (4.6 x 0.8 km) has had a few holes that indicate serpentenized dunite/peridotite
- Newmarket: (8.9 x 0.1-0.6km) MAN 35-01 yielded 3 three-metre assays at 47, 71 and 105 m yielded nickel intervals in excess of 0.31 percent nickel
- And a number of other high potential geophysical anomalies (Powell, Stimson, Mortimer, Moody) that – based on the track record of how similar anomalies turned out – have a high likelihood of finding more nickel
- New nickel discovery at Reid with larger footprint than flagship Crawford property Main Zone – second hole of new discovery intersected dunite across entire 354 m core length.
- Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 m: 0.24 percent nickel including 15 m of 0.39 percent nickel and 6 m of 0.57 percent nickel.
- Second significant discovery at Deloro confirms targeting approach in newly acquired properties
- Assays across the entire core length of 487 m of 0.25 percent nickel including 91 m of 0.28 percent nickel.
- Mineralization successfully defined over 1.1 kms of strike length by 100 to 400 m wide
In 2022, Canada Nickel initiated a federal permitting process for the Crawford Nickel project. The company also updated mineral resource estimate more than double the measured and indicated resources to 1.4 billion tonnes at 0.24 percent nickel, plus a further 670 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.23 percent nickel.
Management Team
Mark Selby - Chairman and CEO
Mark Selby is a founder of Canada Nickel Company and was formerly president & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project. He has held several senior management roles with Quadra Mining, Inco, and Purolator Courier, and was a partner at Mercer Management Consulting.
Since 2001, Selby has been recognized as one of the leading authorities on the nickel market. He graduated from Queen's University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and has also served on the boards of multiple junior mining companies.
Wendy Kauffman - CFO
Wendy Kauffman brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly listed mining companies in project financing, capital structuring, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, and financial reporting and public disclosure. Her skills and experience include the completion of a $4-billion finance package for Cobre Panama during her time at Inmet Mining, one of the largest finance packages assembled by a mid-tier mining company. She was also previously the CFO at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation and held CFO and senior finance positions at Pasinex Resources Limited, Primero Mining Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation. Kauffman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA).
Steve Balch - VP of Exploration
Steve Balch is an Ontario-registered geoscientist with 32 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Balch joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Balch has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers, and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers.
David Smith - Director
David Smith has been senior vice-president, finance and chief financial officer of Agnico Eagle since 2012. He also served as senior vice-president, strategic planning and investor relations. Prior to joining Canada Nickel’s investor relations team in 2005, Smith, a professional engineer, was a mining analyst and held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad. He is a chartered director with Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. and is formerly a director at eCobalt Solutions Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Queen’s University) and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering (University of Arizona).
Mike Cox - Director
Mike Cox has over thirty years of experience in base metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Cox was head of UK and Asian refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a managing partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.
Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.