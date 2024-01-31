Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding MOU with Yulho and EN Plus.

KEY POINTS

  • Blackstone Minerals Limited (Blackstone or the Company), Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) (together, the Parties), have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore one or more strategic Joint Ventures (JV)
  • The MOU aims to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines
  • A collaboration will also include discussion regarding feedstock for the supply of nickel to Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam
  • Yulho is a diversified IT and technology business looking to grow its existing battery manufacturing and recycling businesses in South Korea
  • EN Plus is a South Korean enterprise which is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development, with an aim to broaden its international footprint

Figure 1: Scott Williamson, Managing Director, Mr Yongin Choi, EN Plus CEO and Dr. Hyunkuk JE, Yulho Vice President

The Parties will investigate the feasibility of establishing a strategic partnership, focusing on the following project specifics:

1. Yulho, via the creation of a joint venture in Tanzania, will engage in nickel mining, primarily to supply concentrate to Blackstone's facilities in Vietnam.

2. Blackstone's Vietnamese refining facility will be tasked with producing NCM811 precursor.

Watch a video summary of the announcement here.

Yulho Overview

Yulho is a company that specializes in providing comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions encompassing servers, storage, networking, virtualization, and cloud computing. It was acquired by EN Plus in December 2023. Yulho will be the holding company for EN Plus’s mining and battery materials businesses which currently include the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.

EN Plus Overview

EN Plus is a multifaceted enterprise which operates in several industries, including but not limited to telecommunications, energy, environmental services, and logistics. EN Plus is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development. With an aim to broaden its international footprint, EN Plus is actively seeking strategic alliances with key mineral developers across the globe.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

nickel investingasx stocksasx:bsxcobalt explorationgold explorationnickel explorationnickel miningnickel stocksNickel Investing
BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback

Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off

Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.

According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.

“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Final assays received from maiden drilling program at Pulju Project, with results expected to underpin a significant increase in the Hotinvaara Resource in the March Quarter; Planning well advanced for 2024 winter exploration campaign.

Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.

Keep reading...Show less
a handful of silver-white nickel metal powder and the chemical symbol for nickel on a black background

What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2024)

The nickel price is nowhere near its record-breaking, but short-lived, high of US$100,000 per metric ton. However, the long-term outlook remains robust as the metal's demand profile expands to include the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Going beyond its roots in the stainless steel sector, nickel's lithium-ion battery applications are setting the stage for the future.

With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at nickel applications, and where demand for the metal stands. Read on to learn where nickel is used and how much demand is expected to rise in the coming years.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Q4 2023 Quarterly Report

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2023, along with the following operational summary.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Pivotal Metals


Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:CNC

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Related News

technology investing

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

Gold Investing

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Lithium Investing

A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Lithium Investing

NASDAQ Listing Update

Gold Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

×