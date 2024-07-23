Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pivotal Metals

Metallurgical Testwork Program Commences at Horden Lake

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the assay results of three further drill holes / 580.2 metres from the 2024 diamond drilling program, and the commencement of a metallurgical testwork program at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.

Highlights

  • Testwork program commencing immediately with receipt of samples at Blue Coast Research laboratories
    • Testwork aims to produce a final copper and nickel concentrate via conventional sulphide flotation.
    • Variability and composite samples spatially distributed across the Horden Lake deposit.
  • Historical testwork programs confirmed high metal recoveries from both sequential and bulk rougher flotation, before any optimisation work.
  • Infill drilling in the open-pit zone confirms continuity of mineralisation, primarily drilled to contribute large diameter sample for testwork.
    • Over 47 metres of cumulative above cut-off mineralisation drilled in HN- 24-105, including
      • 13.7m @ 0.79% CuEq1 from 137m.
      • And 12.2m @ 0.7% CuEq from 156m, incl 2.3m @ 2.22% CuEq.
      • And 14.9m @ 1.08% CuEq from 226m, incl 5.3m @ 1.53% CuEq.
    • 5.3m @ 2.09% CuEq from 121.9m in HN-24-109
      • Within wider 16.5m @ 0.93% CuEq from 119m.
  • Metallurgical testwork will be followed by a resource update in Q4 2024.
  • Over 50% of the metres and holes drilled in 2024 remain pending, including multiple step-out and DHEM results across zones of open mineralisation.

Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:

“The commencement of the metallurgical testwork program is an important milestone for Pivotal. It will build on previous testwork campaigns which have shown high sulphide recoveries via conventional flotation techniques. This program will allow us to optimise a flow sheet to deliver maximum metal recoveries into concentrates which yield the highest possible payability – not only for copper, but also for the nickel, PGM, precious metals and cobalt which we are demonstrating through drilling to exist across the entire deposit.

The reported drill holes show continuity of mineralisation in the shallow open pit area, selected to ensure we collected a spatially representative sample for the testwork.

Overview

Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts an indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 28mt at 1.5% CuEq, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling previously completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m / 34 hole diamond drilling campaign of which 2,749m / 13 holes have been reported prior to this announcement.

The objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, target resource expansion potential (which remains open at depth across its full extent) and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential and targeting.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationcopper investingcopper explorationasx:pvtnickel investingNickel Investing
PVT:AU
Pivotal Metals
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Pivotal Metals


Pivotal Metals

Drilling Delivers 10.2m @ 2.3% CuEq, and DHEM Expands Further Potential in all Three Directions at Horden Lake

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the assay results of four further drill holes, and their associated downhole electromagnetic survey (DHEM) results, from its 2024 diamond drill program completed at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.

Pivotal Metals
