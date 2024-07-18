Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 770,000 common shares (Shares) of Freegold Ventures Limited., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of approximately $0.53 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $408,100.

The acquired Shares were purchased in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (NI 62-104). Such Shares do not represent more than 5% of the outstanding Shares, and the aggregate number of Shares acquired in reliance on this exemption with any joint actors within the last 12 months does not exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period. The Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the value of the consideration paid for

the acquired Shares was not in excess of the market price at the date of acquisition, as determined in accordance with section 1.11 of NI 62-104, plus reasonable brokerage fees or commissions actually paid.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 123,149,556 Shares and 10,250,000 Warrants representing approximately 27.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.2% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. As a result of the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 123,919,556 Shares and 10,250,000 Warrants representing approximately 27.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The acquisition resulted in an increase in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.1% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Freegold Ventures Limited is located at P.O. Box 10351, 888 700 West Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1G5. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Freegold Ventures profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, ON M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217046

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesFVL:CATSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 101,433,810 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 22.71% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Ron Ewing

100,880,186

99.45

553,625

0.55

Kristina Walcott

98,974,508

97.58

2,459,303

2.42

Alvin Jackson

99,068,535

97.67

2,365,276

2.33

David Knight

84,204,358

83.01

17,229,453

16.99

Garnet Dawson

99,597,686

98.19

1,836,125

1.81

Glen Dickson

84,989,006

83.79

16,444,805

16.21

Reagan Glazier

76,043,127

74.97

25,390,684

25.03

Maurice Tagami

99,862,881

98.45

1,570,930

1.55

Vivienne Artz

100,633,536

99.21

800,275

0.79

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 , which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit. Ten holes have been completed to date, and two are currently in progress. Assays will be reported once they are received.  The updated resource calculation incorporating the results of the 2023 drilling is expected to be reported in the coming weeks.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/28/c4142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

  • An average gold recovery of 77% from eight composites using conventional processing techniques – gravity and CIL (carbon-in-leach)
  • 97% using gravity + flotation.
  • A flowsheet of gravity-flotation-CIL on reground concentrate yields 72% gold recovery along with a high mass desulfurized tailings stream
  • Further optimization studies are underway.

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results based on the initial metallurgical test work completed from the 2020 2022 drill program. The program's objectives were:

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

  • Determination of gold recovery and gold deportment to products using standard and commercially employed mineral processing unit operations
  • Initial environmental assessment of process tailing stream(s)
  • Characterization of gold losses to focus ongoing metallurgical programs to optimize the flowsheet design.

Eight drill core composites representing various locations and grades within the Dolphin/Cleary areas were generated using continuous drill intervals selected to represent potential mill feed. ( See map below for hole locations. ) The drill hole and interval selections encompassed the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. Results demonstrate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and amenable to conventional processing techniques. The composites were prepared using laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. The eight drill hole composites used 1,192m of drill intercepts representing 587 continuous mineralized intervals with over 5,100kg of material.  Results from individual holes demonstrate recoveries up to 87.5%.  The average recovery from the eight composites was 77% using gravity and CIL. Recoveries increased to an average of 97.5% where gravity + flotation were utilized. Environmental characterization using standard ABA protocols gave a NP:AP ratio of 85:1 on the flotation tailings stream, which would classify them as non-acid generating.

Metallurgical Composite Hole Results

DDH no.

from m

to m

geochem

test calc grade

gold recovery %






grav/flot/regr CIL

grav/CIL

gravity

grav+flot




Au g/t

Au g/t














GS2201

441.1

648.3

1.44

1.06

88.2

87.1

45.0

99.2










GS2203

287.8

478

2.13

2.24

75.1

77.2

48.2

97.6










GS2206

383.1

586.1

1.17

1.02

80.2

87.5

42.7

97.3










GS2207

261.9

468.7

1.35

1.78

60.1

70.2

37.8

98.1










GS2208

266.3

367.2

1.33

1.48

48.1

53.3

25.3

97.5










GS2209

419

544.5

1.26

1.54

73.6

81.2

50.7

97.0










GS2168

352.7

479.5

0.75

0.83

63.7

73.2

31.1

94.3










GS2167

396.3

428

2.15

1.01

71.7

69.2

49.5

96.3










overall predicted grade

1.43















overall calc grade/recovery from test work


1.43

72

77

42

97

The drilling success at Golden Summit since 2020 has been truly remarkable. It has significantly increased the resource and enhanced the project's potential. These positive metallurgical results further solidify Golden Summit's potential. The current pit-constrained resource at Golden Summit hosts both an oxide and a primary resource. The oxide resource is contained within the top 70% metres. Previous column testwork on the oxide material demonstrated that heap leach gold recoveries of 85% can be achieved within two weeks.

Pit Constrained OXIDE Resource using $1,792 Gold

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.15

Indicated

52,030,000

0.39

657,000

0.15

Inferred

18,187,000

0.47

272,000

(approximately top 70 metres)

Pit Constrained PRIMARY Resource using $1,792 Gold: ( February 2023 )

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.45

Indicated

407,544,000

0.92

12,011,000

0.45

Inferred

282,303,000

0.85

7,736,000

Following the February 2023 resource update, Freegold conducted an additional 22,000 meters of drilling in 37 holes within the resource area. A significant increase in visible gold was observed in the drill core compared to previous programs, particularly in the western part of the resource.  An updated mineral resource report based on the 2023 drilling is expected later this month. The success of the 2023 drilling program has set the stage for an even more exciting 2024 program. The upcoming phase will focus on optimization, testing the 2km gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly to the west, drilling large diameter (PQ) holes to guide further and optimize metallurgical recoveries, and modelling before economic studies commence. Freegold has postponed the economic studies to investigate the potential for higher grades in the western extension and to conduct additional metallurgical test work, as both could significantly impact the project's economics. The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are:

  • Comminution studies using half PQ core
  • Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment prior to CIL

Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.jpg

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/12/c9981.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at Golden Summit with two diamond drill rigs focused on identifying zones of higher grade gold mineralization.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Mineralization identified in the 2020 - 2023 drill programs demonstrates the higher-grade mineralization dips moderately south towards the Dolphin intrusive and is bounded toward the north by significant faulting. Mineralization is deeper toward the south.

In 2023, the drill program at Golden Summit successfully discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource at a shallower depth. Building on this success, in 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the western part of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend the drilling coverage further to the west. Three distinct geochemical trends have been identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend spanning an additional 1.5 km. As Golden Summit is non-glaciated, the surface geochemistry has proven to be an excellent indicator of near-surface gold mineralization. The 2024 drill program aims to explore these trends to identify higher-grade shallow mineralization to improve the overall resource grade before commencing with economic studies. The current pit-constrained primary mineral resource at Golden Summit ( Feb. 2023 ), using a $1,792 gold price and a 0.45 g/t cut-off, is 12,011,000 oz @ 0.92 g/t Au (407,544,000t) indicated and 7,736,000 oz @ 0.85 g/t Au (282,303,000t) inferred.

Highlights from the 2023 Drill Program targeting the area west of Willow Creek

GS2314

Hole GS2314, located 150 metres west of 478950E, was drilled to the west.



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2314

270

-70

748.6

125

141.5

16.5

2.1





293.6

296

2.4

82.5





385.7

499

113.3

5.42

including




480.7

489.8

9.1

6.5

including




495.9

499

3.1

160

GS2331

Targeted the area to the north of the historic known veins, intersected several
zones of higher-grade mineralization



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2331

360

-50

543.2

19.4

37

17.6

0.56





215.5

259.4

43.9

0.92





276.5

288

11.5

2.0





370.9

406.8

35.9

1.41

GS2332

Drilled on the western edge of the current resource. Returned broad zones
higher than resource grade, including multiple high-grade intercepts



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2332

360

-55

709.9

104.5

107.6

3.1

41.4





355.7

358.8

3.1

25.3





383.1

413.6

30.5

1.02





474.6

500.8

26.2

1.23





543.8

614.8

71

1.0

including




582.8

614.8

32

1.38

GS2333

The farthest southwest hole collared 200 metres west of the previous drilling,
outside the existing resource and within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil
geochemical anomaly.



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2333

360

-50

632.2

106.7

107.6

0.9

12.15





165.2

202.4

37.2

0.66





355.7

632.2

276.5

1.76

including




355.7

404.5

48.8

1.31

including




438

505.1

67.1

4.25

including




502

505.1

3.1

79

including




608.3

632.2

23.9

4.09

including




614.4

617.5

3.1

24.2

GS2334

Drilled to the south. GS2334 appears to have drilled over the top of the
projected zone of mineralization intersected in GS2333



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH
(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2334

180

-50

660.8

183.6

627.3

443.7

0.71

including




325.2

520.3

195.1

1.06

including




399.6

401.4

1.8

45.1

including




587

627.3

40.3

0.84

GS2335

It was drilled just west of Willow Creek, on the western edge of the current
resource. Returned higher than resource grade, including multiple high-grade
intercepts. GS2335 is notable in that it is closer to surface at significantly
higher resource grade than seen on the east side of Willow Creek



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2335

360

-55

810.8

63.2

64.1

0.9

12.2





96.6

511.1

414.5

0.8

including




96.6

230.1

133.5

1.43

including




142.3

145.4

3.1

27.1

GS2336

It was drilled just west of Willow Creek, on the western edge of the current
resource and behind 2335. Returned higher than resource grade, including
multiple high-grade intercepts. GS2336 is notable in that it is closer to surface
at significantly higher than resource grade than seen on the east side of
Willow Creek



HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

It was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm
extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones
of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH
(M)

FROM
(M)

TO
(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU
G/T

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.


A plan map showing the locations of the drill holes targeting the area west of Willow Creek can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway. An updated mineral resource estimate based on the 2023 drill program is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q2 2024.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/23/c3893.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project.  Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH

(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU

G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

  • The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;
  • Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;
  • Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories.  Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2024 exploration program for its Golden Summit Project.

Results remain pending for the 2023 drill program holes GS2336 and GS2337. Both holes were drilled in the western portion of the current resource. Once available, the results from these holes will be reported. The 2023 drill program results will then be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, July 18, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche (the " Final Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $89,000. Further to the Company's news releases dated June 21, 2024 and June 28, 2024, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $827,380 in the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent and on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (collectively, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to act as agents on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 44,445,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2024 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") provides a clarification in relation to its news release of July 15, 2024 (" Rua Gold to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer ").

Previously, the Company disclosed that "the tenements owned by [Reefton Resources Pty Limited] hosts a total JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate (at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade) containing 444koz Au @ 3.81g/t Au and 8.7kt Sb @ 1.5% Sb". The Company wishes to clarify that the tenements presently owned by Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton Resources") do not contain a current mineral resource estimate. The Company intended to disclose the aforementioned "inferred mineral resource estimate" as a "historical estimate" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As a result, the Company also wishes to provide additional information and cautionary language required by NI 43-101.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Agreement "), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Reefton Resources Pty Limited (" Reefton "), a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX:SNG) (" Siren ") with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield (the " Transaction ").

The Transaction will establish the Company as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island, with approximately 120,000 hectares (" ha ") of tenements. The district produced over two million ounces at gold grades ranging from 9 to 50g/t. The Reefton Goldfield is seeing a resurgence in interest, led by the construction of Federation Mining's Blackwater mine, which is expected to produce 70koz per annum at US$738 /oz AISC 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Oversubscribed First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Oversubscribed First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 12, 2024 - Further to the Corporation's previous Financing announcement released on July 3, 2024, Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first tranche of its placement for $288,815 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,255,717 Units for this tranche.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Ventures
New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Receives Conditional Approval to Trade on Cboe

Strategic Resources Engages Lead Bank for its Construction Financing Package

