Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today published its 2023 Portfolio Handbook providing a comprehensive review of each of its 10 exploration projects in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

In addition to providing an overview of Saskatchewan's uranium industry, the Handbook provides a detailed description of each of the projects, historic work performed to date, priority targets and next steps.

"Although our regular disclosures provide details of specific aspects of our projects as we advance them, we felt that it is important to provide additional context through a more complete picture of each project from our vantage point." said Scott Frostad, Purepoint's VP of Exploration. "We hope that investors will find this a useful supplement to our regular press releases and presentations."

The 2023 Portfolio Handbook can be found on the Company's website at https://purepoint.ca/investor/portfolio-handbook/.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171411

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint UraniumTSXV:PTUEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
The Conversation (0)
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today approved the issuance of a total of 8,850,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

About Purepoint

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Updates Results for Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Updates Results for Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the results of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"Our latest exploration drill hole on the Carter Corridor, CRT23-05, has uncovered a significant 35-metre-wide boron halo surrounding a 0.08% U3O8 uranium intercept over 0.4 metres," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "This discovery of boron associated with uranium in the Carter Corridor is particularly exciting, as boron is a key pathfinder element for uranium deposits. Our neighboring basement-hosted Spitfire uranium discovery also displayed significant boron enrichment that was recognized during its discovery phase."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Releases Airborne Electromagnetic Results for Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Releases Airborne Electromagnetic Results for Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided results from a helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey across its 100% owned Tabbernor Project that lies on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"Our Tabbernor VTEM survey has provided us with excellent first-pass exploration target areas; strong EM conductors located within structurally complex zones," said Scott Frostad, Purepoint's VP of Exploration. "Prior to releasing these results, we were able to stake additional ground encompassing a projected conductive trend in the central area and in doing so, our three distinctive projects (Midbear, JebRaven and ColinEagle) are now a single continuous project, known as the Tabbernor Project ("Tabbernor"). Our scheduled 2023 plan for Tabbernor includes follow-up airborne geophysics and geological field mapping of select areas as we advance the project to a drill-ready state."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update on the recently completed winter uranium exploration programs at its 100% owned Red Willow Project, its 100% owned Tabbernor Project and the Hook Lake Joint Venture all in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

"We are pleased to report that our winter session this year was both busy and highly productive. In addition to the outstanding results, we previously announced from the Hook Lake JV, we are happy to share that our drilling efforts at the Osprey, Geneva, and Radon Lake Zones on the Red Willow Project continue to show that uranium mineralization and alteration is present throughout the property," said Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint. "We have also made significant progress with our Tabbernor Project by utilizing the results of our recent VTEM survey to secure additional prospective ground. The recently staked claims cover a strong east-west conductive system and have consolidated our north-south claims thereby expanding the project to 70,598 hectares in size."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"As this was our first pass drilling of the Carter Corridor, the main conductive trend was tested using 800 metre step-outs towards the north in order to identify the most prospective geology," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Our team was thrilled when the fifth hole of the program, CRT23-05, encountered elevated radioactivity associated with graphitic shearing and intense clay alteration. The downhole gamma results are the highest counts-per-second we've seen outside of our Spitfire discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 26, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Orbit uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trench Metals Announces 2023 Prospective Program for Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan

Trench Metals Announces 2023 Prospective Program for Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Trench Metals Corp . (" Trench Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC ) ( FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to unveil the details of its 2023 prospecting program at the Company's Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan. The program seeks to capitalize on the success of the 2022 program, which yielded promising results at the Peterson Rapids Showing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on June 24 & 25, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) - BTV highlights NorthStar's rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) - BTV updates on Goldshore's flagship project, unveiling a remarkable mineral resource estimate exceeding 6 million inferred ounces of gold. Backed by a seasoned team and strong governance, Goldshore is primed to establish themselves as a premier gold company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) - BTV explores Nighthawk's recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300,000 ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - A key player in uranium exploration, Baselode is focusing efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. With abundant near-surface deposits and an impressive 1% uranium concentration, the company has launched an extensive drill program. Positioned near existing mills Baselode benefits from favourable mining conditions and holds promising prospects in the Athabasca Basin.

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) - With over 900,000 tonnes of contained copper, Marimaca is poised to become a major copper source. BTV uncovers their exciting exploration prospects and recent funding partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation solidifying Marimaca Copper's industry position. The company targets a definitive feasibility study by early 2024 and copper production by 2026.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: BTV learns about the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, an ideal investment option for Canadian investors seeking stable income and attractive yields.

Stenner Wealth Partners+: Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning in person/virtual team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective servicing Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 25 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 2 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171007

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $2,999,923 through the issuance of 22,221,649 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (see news release dated May 24, 2023). Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin. A 2,000 metre drill program will commence in July, 2023 (Figure1).

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration stated, "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for high grade, unconformity style uranium deposits. Our ground includes two uranium deposits, in addition to over 20 highly prospective targets. I am excited for the opportunity to continue delineating these deposits and explore for new discoveries on our 100% owned property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Base Metals Investing

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Reminds Shareholders of Voting Deadline for fhe Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Graphite Investing

Successful Completion Of Thermal Purification Treatment Uley Flake Achieves Purity Of More Than 99.99%

Resource Investing

$2.5 Million Placement Completed, Cleansing Notice & Options Prospectus

Lithium Investing

Lithium and Rare Earths Mineralisation Confirmed from RC Drilling at Turner River Project, WA

×