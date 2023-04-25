Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Imperial Oil

TSX:IMO
Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d. The Upstream segment operates to produce crude oil and its equivalent, and natural gas. The Downstream segment operates to refine crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products.

