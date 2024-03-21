Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Airborne Magnetotellurics at Russell South and Outlines Upcoming Announcements

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Airborne Magnetotellurics at Russell South and Outlines Upcoming Announcements

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today initiated an airborne Mobile Magnetotellurics ("MobileMT") survey, including total field magnetic and VLF, at their Russell South Uranium Project which lies on the south-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"Russell South is 20 kms east-northeast of Cameco's Key Lake mine and adjoins prominent uranium projects including Rio Tinto's Russell Lake property and Skyharbour Resources Inc's Moore Lake project" said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "Our previous airborne gravity survey results outlined four high-value target regions on the project and the planned MobileMT resistivity results will allow us to further develop those drill targets."

Highlights

  • The MobileMT survey detects resistivity contrasts of geology structures and boundaries and will cover approximately 1,064 kilometres of flight at 150 metre spacings.
  • The results of the airborne survey, carried out by Expert Geophysics of Aurora Ontario Canada, are expected for release in May 2024
  • For more information on Russell South, including location map, visit: https://purepoint.ca/projects/russell-south/.
  • A schedule of exploration activities and announcements for the next six months is summarized in the table below.

Russell South Project

The 100% owned Russell Lake Project is located near the south-central edge of the Athabasca Basin covering an area of 13,320 hectares.

Four target areas have now been identified at the project. The three eastern targets are based on the recent results from the airborne geophysical survey. The target zones are coincident airborne gravity low and magnetic low responses, interpreted as favourable rock types and/or alteration zones, that are proximal to north-northwest trending structures. The western Treleaven target area hosts historic coincident geochemical anomalies possibly related to a dilational zone lying between the interpreted north-south faults.

The Russell Lake project is approximately 20 km ENE of the Key Lake Mine that produced over 200 million pounds of uranium at a grade averaging 2.3% U3O8 between 1983 and 1997. In addition, the project adjoins the Moore Lake Project owned by SkyHarbour Resources Ltd. with their high-grade Maverick Zone and Rio Tinto's Russell Lake Project to the west and south.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/202488_b17dcbe204599bfa_002.jpg

Figure 1: Russell South Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/202488_b17dcbe204599bfa_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/202488_b17dcbe204599bfa_003.jpg
Figure 2: Russell South Regional Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/202488_b17dcbe204599bfa_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/202488_b17dcbe204599bfa_004.jpg

Figure 3: Russell South Gravity Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/202488_b17dcbe204599bfa_004full.jpg

Upcoming Exploration Announcements

The current 2024 schedule of exploration activities and results are expected to be available for dissemination as follows. Any additions or amendments will be noted in subsequent releases.

TimingProjectActivity
April 2024Hook LakeDrill program complete - initial results
Russell SouthCommencement of Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) survey
Smart Lake JVCommencement of Ground EM survey
Turnor LakeOutline of planned drill program
May 2024Turnor LakeCommencement of drill program
Smart LakeEM survey results and interpretation
Russell SouthAirborne EM results and drill program plan
Hook Lake/Smart LakeJoint Venture meetings
June 2024Red WillowOutline of planned drill program
TabbernorCommencement of Airborne Gravity survey
July 2024Red WillowCommencement of drill program
Turnor LakeDrill program complete - discussion of results
August 2024Red WillowDrill program complete - discussion of results

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202488

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake Project. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%). The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"We are well into our first hole and anticipate an exciting program as we follow up on last year's breakthrough at the Carter Corridor," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today its exploration plans for 2024 with field programs at its two joint ventures and four of its 100% owned projects. All six projects reside in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium district.

"The recent news of production shortfalls out of Kazakhstan has highlighted the long-term challenges in the nuclear fuel pipeline and truly ignited substantial attention towards those of us responsible for identifying new sources of uranium," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Drilling is a priority this year as we follow up on our projects that have demonstrated the highest potential for discovery".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.0525 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 27, 2023 from $2,500,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is expected to be on December 13, 2023, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (each, a "Unit") to Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium production is projected to grow this year and in the years to come. A report in Mining Technology said that the Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 megatonnes (Mt) in 2024. The increase will predominantly be fueled by rising output from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom . The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase. The report added: "Uranium output to rise 11.7% in 2024 due to Kazakh and Canadian growth… and production will be bolstered by the ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River mine. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2 kilotonnes (kt) and 21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9 and 26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), ATHA Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SASKF) (TSX.V: SASK).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program and Identifies Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration at Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. During the program, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). At P03 and P08 the targeted sub-vertical EM conductors were intersected. At P12, the hole had to be terminated prior to reaching the interpreted conductor depth. Highlights from the program include

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy Begins Mobilizing for Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy Begins Mobilizing for Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that mobilization is set to begin later this week for the 2024 winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20231219.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Commences Drill Program at Falcon Uranium Property

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Commences Drill Program at Falcon Uranium Property

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has commenced its drill program at the Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program

North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized and commenced its drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023

The drill program is being managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The final three targets selected for drilling, which lie along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system, are shown in Figure 1. For each target, a subsurface geophysical model of the EM conductor has been prepared and a hole, which is drilled at an angle, has been designed to intersect the conductor. The program is expected to last approximately ten days with final sample results expected approximately four weeks after the end of the program.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

