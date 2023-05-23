



Overview Often regarded as the third top Canadian mining investment jurisdiction in the world, the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan presents exceptional discovery and exploration opportunities for companies looking to enter the thriving uranium market. According to leading strategists, uranium is still one of the best-performing commodities in the resource industry, despite experiencing recent disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. With new reactors continually coming online to meet demand and a limited number of suppliers to fill it, looking to high-value mining jurisdictions for uranium is one of the best strategies for companies trying to get ahead of the crowd. Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) has been a major player in the Athabasca Basin for some time now, actively acquiring and operating an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects, including its flagship Hook Lake project, Red Willow, Smart Lake, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville and the Tabbernor Block projects.

Hook Lake project is a joint venture with two of the largest uranium mining majors in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada. Purepoint Uranium holds a 21-percent-ownership of Hook Lake and acts as the operator of the joint venture. The company has another high-value joint venture with its partner Cameco Corporation in its Smart Lake project, where Purepoint Uranium, as operator, holds 27-percent-ownership. Outside its joint venture projects with the world’s largest uranium suppliers, Purepoint holds another 10 projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin, all of which are 100-percent-owned with clearly defined uranium bearing targets that have been safely maintained in order to maximize their value in anticipation of the current uranium price revival. As the market enters the beginning of an exciting bull rally in uranium, Purepoint is emerging as the pre-eminent uranium explorer in the world’s richest uranium district. The company is fully funded with a market capitalization of approximately C$25.85 million and undertaking an aggressive exploration program. Purepoint’s leadership team comprises an independent, highly qualified group of experts with deep provincial and regulatory ties, as well as decades of experience in the Athabasca Basin. Together, their expertise in mining, finance and exploration prime the company for exceptional growth and uranium discovery potential.

Company Highlights Purepoint has the most advanced exploration portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, the world’s richest uranium region

Two high-value partnerships with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc., with joint ventures on the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects.

Apart from Hook Lake and Smart Lake, the company also operates an additional 10, 100-percent-owned, highly prospective uranium projects in Eastern Athabasca Basin, including the Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville Lake and the Tabbernor Block properties.

Purepoint has fully funded drilling programs underway, including drilling at the 100-percent-owned Red Willow & Turnor Lake (October/November 2022) and follow-up drill programs planned for 2023 winter season at Hook Lake and other projects.

The company has a world-class leadership team with unparalleled experience and exploration expertise in the Athabasca Basin.

Key Projects Hook Lake Project

The Hook Lake property is located within the Patterson Uranium district and consists of nine claims totalling 28,598 hectares. The project is jointly owned by Cameco, Orano Canada and Purepoint Uranium. Operated by Purepoint since 2007, the project has seen significant discoveries and exploration campaigns. Highlights of discovery on the property include the Spitfire high-grade discovery which revealed 53.3 percent uranium oxide over 1.3 meters, including a 10-meter interval of 10.3 percent uranium mineralization measurements. Currently, three prospective structural “corridors” have been defined on the property, each of which consists of multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors confirmed by drilling. The 2023 drill program will focus on the Carter Corridor, a long lived, reactivated fault zone that lies between the Clearwater Domain granitic intrusives to the west and runs parallel to the Patterson structural corridor to the immediate east. Drilling is expected to staet in January 2023 for approximately 3,200 metres of diamond drilling across 8 holes.

Red Willow Project

The 100-percent-owned Red Willow property consists of 22 mineral claims across a total area of 40,116 hectares on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan. The property is located close to several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.’s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometers to the southwest and Cameco’s Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometers due south. Red Willow could see similar mining feats as these established assets. 2022 winter drill program at Red Willow consistently returned anomalous uranium highlighted by RW22-06 that intersected 0.47 percent U3O8 over 0.9 metres and it confirmed the presence of uranium mineralization along 1.2 kilometres of strike length associated with the northern area of the Osprey Zone electromagnetic (EM) conductor. A fall drill campaign is underway for approximately 3,500 metres of drilling across 10 holes.

Turnor Lake Project

The Turnor Lake project is a 100-percent-owned asset that consists of four claims totalling 9,705 hectares on the eastern side of Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The property includes four defined exploration areas: the Serin Conductor, the Laysan zone, the Turnor Lake zone and the Turaco zone. The Serein Conductor lies within the La Rocque corridor and hosts several major prospects including Cameco Corp’s La Rocque showing and IsoEnergy Ltd.’s Hurricane zone, which reported results of 38.8 percent uranium over 7.5 metres. Purepoint has already conducted extensive geophysical programs to outline approximately 34 kilometres of conductors throughout the Turnor Lake project. The company intends to continue to explore this asset through technological modeling, targeting and geochemical discovery.

Smart Lake Project

The Smart Lake property includes claims across 9,860 hectares in the southwestern portion of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 kilometers south of the former Cluff Lake mine. As the project’s operator, Purepoint holds 27 percent ownership of Smart Lake in a joint venture with Cameco Corporation. Aeromagnetic and electromagnetic patterns at Smart Lake reflect an extension of the patterns underlying the Shea Creek deposits. Uranium grades have revealed upwards of 58.3 percent uranium over 3.5 meters near the north point of the property. Exploration by Purepoint and Cameco has firmly established the presence of uranium mineralization, hydrothermal alteration and the location of several basement electromagnetic conductors, which have yet to be drilled. Purepoint remains excited to continue exploring this element-rich property and tap into underexplored targets across Smart Lake.