Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today its exploration plans for 2024 with field programs at its two joint ventures and four of its 100% owned projects. All six projects reside in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium district.

"The recent news of production shortfalls out of Kazakhstan has highlighted the long-term challenges in the nuclear fuel pipeline and truly ignited substantial attention towards those of us responsible for identifying new sources of uranium," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Drilling is a priority this year as we follow up on our projects that have demonstrated the highest potential for discovery".

Scheduled Drill Programs

  • Drilling is set to begin shortly at the Hook Lake JV project, jointly owned by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator (see press release November 20, 2023). Mobilization is currently underway and proceeding well despite unseasonably cold temperatures.

  • Plans have been completed for this Spring's drill program at the Company's 100% owned Red Willow project. Drilling will initially target the Long Lake area where over 5 kilometres of favourable EM conductors remains to be drill tested and historic drilling intersected a 1.6 metre radioactive structure in LL08-05 that included 269 ppm U over 0.5 m.

  • Purepoint's Turnor Lake project is scheduled for drilling in late Q3 2024. Drilling will target the 2.3 km long Serin EM conductor, which lies on trend with IsoEnergy Ltd.'s Hurricane Deposit, and will also test the Turaco East conductor. A 2022 drill hole at Serin Lake, SL22-02A, encountered two graphitic zones with weak shearing and returned 331 ppm U over 0.8 metres (326.6 to 327.4 metres). The Serin Lake conductor remains prospective between SL22-02A and the historic hole SL-08-01 and is still untested to the Northeast. Drilling is also scheduled for the Turaco East conductor where historic hole Q-2 returned an anomalous uranium result of 886 ppm over 30cm.

Scheduled Geophysical Programs

  • In Q1 2024, the Company will conduct detailed airborne electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric surveys at its 100% owned Russell South project. Survey results will be used to define discrete targets for next step drilling.

  • In April, Purepoint will conduct Stepwise Moving Loop and Fixed Loop Transient EM surveys at the Smart Lake JV project, jointly owned by Cameco Corp. (73%), and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (27%) as operator. Survey results from the northern Groomes Lake conductor will be used to define discrete targets for next step drilling.

  • During the summer months, the Company intends to conduct an airborne gravity survey over the high potential target zones identified during 2023 at the Tabbernor project.

Additional detail on each of these programs will be provided as they commence. A complete overview of all Purepoint's exploration projects and next steps can be found on the company's website at https://purepoint.ca/investor/portfolio-handbook/.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 9 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our website at https://purepoint.ca, our X feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195169

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.0525 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 27, 2023 from $2,500,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is expected to be on December 13, 2023, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (each, a "Unit") to Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0014
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

Pine Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (FSE: SC1P) (the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and the investment community to come to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference hosted by Cambridge House International on January 21st and 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Skyharbour's management will be at the Company's booth #604 throughout the conference and we look forward to greeting investors and conference attendees. You can register for the conference at:

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several new prospective uranium exploration claims through online staking and through an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), contributing to Skyharbour's large property portfolio. These 100% owned claims are located in Northern Saskatchewan, adding an additional 30,184 hectares to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance them.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #119 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, February 2, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") dated January 12, 2024, for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium
World Copper Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as CEO

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

ALX Resources Corp. Detects SGH Geochemical Uranium Anomaly at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

