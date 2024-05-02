Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

EMU NL

Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

FIERY CREEK COPPER PROSPECT

  • Georgetown Project Queensland
  • Fiery Creek Copper Prospect
  • 29 square kilometre Yataga Granitoid Intrusive Complex
  • Identified as potential massive scale constrained copper porphyry system
  • Targeting millions of tonnes of contained copper in “pencil porphyry style” Cadia type system
SUBSTANTIAL SCALE MINERAL ENDOWNMENT
  • 1,000 mines, prospects, mineral occurrences in Georgetown District
  • 3 exploration permits covering 850km2
  • Significant historical gold production, very little systematic modern exploration
  • Gold, lithium, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tantalum, niobium, uranium, fluorine and molybdenite
  • 8 potential scale prospects gold, copper, silver lead identified to date
FIERY CREEK COPPER PROSPECT
  • 23% copper, 14 ounces silver (460 g/t)* from rock samples in quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek
  • Hosted within the massive Yataga Granitoid Complex
  • 1600m x 750m outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide
  • Interpreted shallow constrained, scale porphyry copper system
  • Veining has extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface
  • Multi element assays point to possibility of a significant copper polymetallic system
  • Pathfinder element anomalism widespread
  • 2 geochemistry surveys completed by EMU

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EMU:AU
Augustus Minerals

EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the grant of a co-funded EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 for the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo project in the Gascoyne Region. Augustus thanks the State Government and DEMIRS for supporting exploration in Western Australia with these grants.

EMU NL

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Redstone Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Metals Australia

Metals Australia Quarterly Activities Report - to 31 March 2024

Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (“Quarter”):

Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is pleased to announced its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX: BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 March 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

