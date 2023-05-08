CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Purepoint Uranium Updates Results for Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Updates Results for Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the results of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"Our latest exploration drill hole on the Carter Corridor, CRT23-05, has uncovered a significant 35-metre-wide boron halo surrounding a 0.08% U3O8 uranium intercept over 0.4 metres," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "This discovery of boron associated with uranium in the Carter Corridor is particularly exciting, as boron is a key pathfinder element for uranium deposits. Our neighboring basement-hosted Spitfire uranium discovery also displayed significant boron enrichment that was recognized during its discovery phase."

Highlights

  • Diamond drill hole CRT23-05 returned an assay of 0.08% U3O8 (671 ppm U) over 0.4 metres (319.1 to 319.5m) from a 15 metre graphitic shear zone (318 to 333m) below the unconformity (283m);

  • In addition, the CRT23-05 mineralization was found to be surrounded by a significant boron halo returning greater than 800 ppm B over 35 metres (305-340m);

  • Results were presented to the Joint Venture partners on Monday, May 1, 2023 and plans for follow up drilling are now being developed.

Boron - a tracer element for uranium mineralization

The discovery of uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin using boron as a pathfinder was first made at the Key Lake deposit in the late 1970s by a joint venture between Uranerz Exploration and Mining, Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation, and Eldorado Nuclear, and is one of the largest and highest-grade uranium deposits in the world. Boron enrichment is prominent in the sandstone column above the McArthur River uranium deposit, which is the world's largest high-grade uranium deposit.

The Millennium deposit, a basement hosted deposit, was discovered in 2000 by Cameco Corporation and partners, that was aided by using boron geochemistry as a vectoring tool. The recognition of the extent of the sandstone and basement alteration combined with anomalous uranium and boron chemistry was key in prioritizing the southern portion of the B1 conductive trend, which ultimately led to this discovery.

References:

Eccles, D. R., Kyser, T. K., & Heaman, L. M. (2011). The geology and genesis of the McArthur River uranium deposit. Ore Geology Reviews, 39(3), 134-169.

LeCheminant, A. N., Clark, L. A., & Fitzpatrick, R. J. (1979). Boron haloes surrounding uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Journal of Geochemical Exploration, 11(2-3), 307-317.

Roy, C., Halaburda, J., Thomas, D., and Hirsekorn, D. (2006). Millennium deposit-basement-hosted derivative of the unconformity uranium model: Uranium production and raw materials for the nuclear fuel cycle-supply and demand, economics, the environment and energy security: International Atomic Energy Agency Proceedings Series, p. 111-121.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/165107_279134edd401ebaf_0001.jpg
 
Figure 1: Location Map of 2023 Drill Program
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/165107_279134edd401ebaf_0001full.jpg

The most recent National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture project can be found at https://purepoint.ca/projects/hook-lake/ - "Technical Report on the Hook Lake Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada April 19, 2022".

Geochemical Assaying
Core sampling is facilitated using a RS-125 Handheld Gamma-Ray Spectrometer that provides a readout of equivalent %K, ppm of U and Th. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

Hook Lake - The Carter Corridor
The Hook Lake JV Project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV Project is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

The Carter corridor is a long-lived, reactivated graphitic fault zone that lies between the Clearwater Domain granitic intrusive rocks to the west and runs parallel to the Patterson structural corridor to the immediate east. The 25-kilometre strike length of the Carter structural/conductive corridor is almost entirely located within the Hook Lake JV project. The winter 2023 diamond drill program completed six holes along the Carter Corridor for a total 2,710 metres. The most northern hole drilled, CRT23-05, drilled the unconformity at 283m and intersected 0.08% U3O8 (671 ppm U) over 0.4 metres from 319.1 to 319.5m. The uranium mineralization is associated with 15 metres of graphitic shearing (318-333m), 5 metres of strong clay alteration (333-338m), and a 35-metre-wide boron halo (305-340m).

The Patterson Lake area was recently flown by an airborne gravity survey (Boulanger, Kiss and Tschirhart, 2019) that was funded by the Targeted Geoscience Initiative (TGI), a collaborative federal geoscience program. The gravity results show the southern portion of the Carter corridor as being associated with the same gravity high response as the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits. The gravity low response west of the Carter corridor reflects the geologically younger, Clearwater Domain intrusions. The TGI project leaders (Potter et al., 2020) consider the Clearwater Domain intrusions as being high-heat-producers that warmed and circulated hydrothermal fluids along the structural corridors. Prolonged interaction of oxidized uranium-bearing fluids with basement rocks via reactivated faults is thought to have formed the high-grade uranium deposits.

References:

Boulanger, O., Kiss, F. and Tschirhart, V., (2019). First Vertical Derivative of the Bouguer Gravity Anomaly, Airborne Gravity Survey of the Patterson Lake Area, Athabasca Basin, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Parts of NTS 74-E, F, K and L; Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 8534; Alberta Energy Regulator / Alberta Geological Survey, AER/AGS Map 592; Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Open File Report 2019-2; Scale 1:250 000. https://doi.org/10.4095/313526

Potter, E.G., Tschirhart, V., Powell, J.W., Kelly, C.J., Rabiei, M., Johnstone, D., Craven, J.A., Davis, W.J., Pehrsson, S., Mount, S.M., Chi, G., and Bethune, K.M., (2020). Targeted Geoscience Initiative 5: Integrated multidisciplinary studies of unconformity-related uranium deposits from the Patterson Lake corridor, northern Saskatchewan; Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 615, 37 p.

About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 10 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds eight, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165107

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint UraniumTSXV:PTUEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
The Conversation (0)
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Releases Airborne Electromagnetic Results for Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Releases Airborne Electromagnetic Results for Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided results from a helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey across its 100% owned Tabbernor Project that lies on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"Our Tabbernor VTEM survey has provided us with excellent first-pass exploration target areas; strong EM conductors located within structurally complex zones," said Scott Frostad, Purepoint's VP of Exploration. "Prior to releasing these results, we were able to stake additional ground encompassing a projected conductive trend in the central area and in doing so, our three distinctive projects (Midbear, JebRaven and ColinEagle) are now a single continuous project, known as the Tabbernor Project ("Tabbernor"). Our scheduled 2023 plan for Tabbernor includes follow-up airborne geophysics and geological field mapping of select areas as we advance the project to a drill-ready state."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update on the recently completed winter uranium exploration programs at its 100% owned Red Willow Project, its 100% owned Tabbernor Project and the Hook Lake Joint Venture all in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

"We are pleased to report that our winter session this year was both busy and highly productive. In addition to the outstanding results, we previously announced from the Hook Lake JV, we are happy to share that our drilling efforts at the Osprey, Geneva, and Radon Lake Zones on the Red Willow Project continue to show that uranium mineralization and alteration is present throughout the property," said Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint. "We have also made significant progress with our Tabbernor Project by utilizing the results of our recent VTEM survey to secure additional prospective ground. The recently staked claims cover a strong east-west conductive system and have consolidated our north-south claims thereby expanding the project to 70,598 hectares in size."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"As this was our first pass drilling of the Carter Corridor, the main conductive trend was tested using 800 metre step-outs towards the north in order to identify the most prospective geology," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Our team was thrilled when the fifth hole of the program, CRT23-05, encountered elevated radioactivity associated with graphitic shearing and intense clay alteration. The downhole gamma results are the highest counts-per-second we've seen outside of our Spitfire discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium to Present at the Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and at the PDAC Conference

Purepoint Uranium to Present at the Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and at the PDAC Conference

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase that will be held on March 2 and 3, 2023 and at the PDAC Conference that will be held from March 5 to 8, 2023.

During both conferences, Chris Frostad, President and CEO will be discussing the two drill programs currently underway at the Hook Lake and Red Willow projects in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

"At our Osprey Zone and the nearby Radon Lake Zone, we are continuing to follow-up on significant uranium signatures identified across much greater strike length than we typically see elsewhere," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We anticipate drilling numerous holes this winter since we are located on the shallow eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and our target depths are less than 200 metres."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now signed a definitive agreement with B. Riley Farber Inc., in its capacity as Trustee in Bankruptcy of Victory Nickel Inc., to acquire the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Details of the property and the structure of the acquisition are set out in the Company's news release of March 6, 2023.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The completion of this acquisition will provide CanAlaska with a high-grade nickel resource in one of the premier sulphide nickel belts in the world. CanAlaska and its shareholders will be positioned with a district-scale nickel portfolio and a significant NI43-101 compliant resource right next to Vale's Thompson nickel mining operations in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. As the world moves quickly toward carbon-free clean-energy electrification, class 1 nickel is projected to be in high demand and short supply. CanAlaska's Thompson Nickel Belt portfolio will be very well positioned to take advantage of this market reality."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Jordan Trimble, CEO of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) as the company adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Skyharbour is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines Corp. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

The new properties recently staked along with South Dufferin bring Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 504,356 hectares, across twenty-four properties, representing one of the largest project portfolios in the region. As the Company remains focused at its ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Russell Lake project, South Dufferin will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Denison to acquire a 100% interest in South Dufferin, adding to our recently staked properties and to our dominant uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin. South Dufferin complements our more advanced-stage exploration assets including Russell Lake, Moore and South Falcon Point, and provides additional ground to option or joint-venture out to new partner companies as a part of our prospect generator business. Furthermore, Denison Mines has been a valuable strategic partner for a number of years and we welcome them as an even larger shareholder now."

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison Mines and a Director of Skyharbour, states: "Skyharbour has a large exploration project portfolio, with a unique mix of partner-optioned and funded projects as well as the dual-flagship and Skyharbour-operated Russell Lake and Moore Lake properties. With this transaction, Denison increases its ownership in Skyharbour in exchange for a prospective exploration property that became non-core in the Denison portfolio given our development and exploration focus in areas proximal to our flagship Wheeler River and McClean Lake properties. We are pleased to increase our shareholdings in Skyharbour and look forward to the continued collaboration between our companies."

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/724P9OA5



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Discovery of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Announces Discovery of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project

Unconformity-Hosted Mineralization Defined Over 160 Metres Length on Multiple Drill Fences; Remains Open

Basement-Hosted Mineralization Expanded; New Target Areas Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,551,456.50 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since April 1 st 2023. A total of 7,052,075 warrants have been exercised with the batch of warrants expiring May 1 st 2023.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Pure Stakes 683km2 of Highly Prospective Lithium Claims - Finland

Maiden Drill Hole Hits High-Grade Clay-Hosted Rare Earth Mineralisation At Karloning

Related News

Lithium Investing

Pure Stakes 683km2 of Highly Prospective Lithium Claims - Finland

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Stocks Jump as Price Nears Record Level

Nickel Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Nickel 28 Capital Rises Close to 35 Percent

Gold Investing

First Hole At Auld Creek Intersects 20.8m @ 12.0g/t AuEq

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (ASX: INF) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Underwrites Rights Issue For Battery Minerals Focused Bayrock Resources Limited

×