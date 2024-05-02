Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of the first phase of the planned 2024 exploration program at the Thane Copper-Gold Project (the "Project" or "Thane") in North Central British Columbia.

THANE PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Large 206 square kilometer property located between Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan Mine and the former Kemess Mine and within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry Copper-Gold mines including Copper Mountain, Mount Polley, New Afton, and Highland Valley.
  • $6 Million has been invested from 2010 to present, resulting in an extensive geological, geophysical and geochemical assay database which has recently been re-interpreted and synthesized into a coherent mineral system framework and exploration strategy.
  • The property is clearly defined by a major regional government Copper-Gold stream sediment anomaly and Interra classifies it as underexplored.
  • Target generation has identified 6 mineralized centers to date (Cathedral, Gail/Cirque, Aten, CJL, Mat, and Lake targets) within a large coherent Copper-rich porphyry mineral system spanning 20 km (Figure 1).

Visit Interra's current presentation for further detail information about Thane Project: https://interracoppercorp.com/site/assets/presentation

CURRENT WORK - HIGH-RESOULTION MULTISPECTRAL ANALYSIS:

In Q2 Interra purchased high resolution satellite imagery and topographic data and acquired additional multispectral imagery data to support planned target development. ALS GoldSpot have been retained to provide advanced processing and mineral mapping of the altered and mineralized zones using proprietary clustering algorithms to support geological observations. This work is expected to dramatically increase the efficiency and success rate of the 2024 field work.

THANE 2024 FIELD PROGRAM:

The 2024 exploration program is expected to be completed in two phases, an initial field level mineral system review completed by senior porphyry specialists in early July followed by a focussed alteration and mineralization mapping and sampling program in August.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/207750_66281d8b74aebbb8_002.jpg

Figure 1 - Six Copper-Gold mineralized centres (Red) across interpreted alteration footprint (Orange)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/207750_66281d8b74aebbb8_002full.jpg

The 2024 field program will advance the six main target areas identified to date, visit additional peripheral target zones, determine the distribution of prospective host rocks, identify and define the alteration footprints and paragenesis, characterize the known mineralization in the context of current global alkalic porphyry research and district understanding, and design any additional geophysical and geochemical surveys required in advance of drilling. The expected outcome of the programs is to provide compelling, optimized targets for future discovery drilling at Thane.

Technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phil Smerchanski, M.Econ.Geol., P.Geo., an advisor to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancement of its current interests that include the Thane Copper-Gold Project in north-central British Columbia, and the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project in north-west British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced leadership team, Interra Copper continues to source and evaluate assets and projects to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 and is located within the prolific Quesnel Copper-Gold porphyry Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating Mount Milligan mine. The Thane Project includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the Cathedral, Gail/Cirque, Aten, CJL, Mat and Lake targets that contain high-grade copper-gold mineralization which has only been partially tested by limited exploration. Interra Copper Corp. would like to acknowledge that its Thane Project is located in the traditional territories of Takla Nation and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

The Rip Project is under option for up to an 80% earn in by Interra Copper, over a multi-year period. The property is 47 km2 in area and located in the prolific Stikine Terrane, in a Late Cretaceous host that contains significant Cu-Mo Porphyry deposits. Historical Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics has outlined a zone of high chargeability, coincident with the strong quartz sericite-pyrite alteration interpreted to suggest the potential of a mineralized porphyry alteration system at depth.

Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

"Rick Gittleman"

President, CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
+1 (778) 949-1829
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Twitter | LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the revolving credit facility, including the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to the Company receiving all approvals necessary for the completion of the Private Placement and revolving credit facility and the timing thereof. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207750

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperIMCX:CCCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Interra Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detail of the first phase exploration program at the Rip Copper Project (the "Project" or "Rip") in the Stikine region of British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated approximately 33 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past producing Huckleberry copper-molybdenum ("Cu-Mo") mine (see Figure 1), which is presently on care and maintenance. Imperial Metals Corporation is exploring Huckleberry and its surrounding claims for additional Cu-Mo resources.

In late 2023, the Company first announced its option agreement with ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") to acquire an 80% interest in ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo project. Interra can earn the first tier of its interest in the project by completing staged exploration work totalling C$2.0 million and direct payment of C$100,000 and annual share payments over 4 years until end of 2027. Interra is currently funded for, and anticipates, it will meet and likely exceed its 2024 and 2025 obligations for the earn-in of C$300,000 and C$500,000 in expenditures respectively with the budget outlined in this 2 stage program. The initial program is staged into 2 work phases: 1) A geophysical program to define drill targets, commencing in late April and; 2) A diamond drilling program tentatively scheduled for Q3/Q4 of 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick Gittleman, updating shareholders on the Company's plans for unlocking value from its assets while executing on a prudent yet strategic work plan in 2024.

To our fellow shareholders of Interra Copper Corp.,

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7th, 15th, and 19th, 2023, it has closed the final round of its flow-through private placement financing issuing an aggregate of 880,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Final Round"). This Final Round was part of a larger offering, of which the first round closed December 15, 2023, at which time an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company were issued generating proceeds of $882,005 (the "First Round"). Together, the First Round and Final Round issuances have raised an aggregate of $1,137,205 in gross proceeds (the "Proceeds").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Portfolio Update: Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by ASX-listed Anson Resources Ltd. ("Anson", ASX: ASN) in relation to its Paradox Lithium Project ("Paradox") and its Green River Lithium Project ("Green River"). Trident holds a 2.50% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over Anson's projects in the Paradox Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com in due course

Chairman's Statement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length share exchange agreement (the " Agreement ") with Citizen Mining Corp. (" Citizen ") and each of the shareholders of Citizen (the " Vendors ") dated May 1, 2024 pursuant to which the Company will acquire (the " Acquisition ") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Citizen (the " Citizen Shares "), a private British Columbia incorporated company, that holds an option (the " Option ") to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in and to eleven (11) mineral claims in Saskatchewan known as the Bishop Lake Uranium Property (the " Property "). The Property is located in Saskatchewan, Canada . Citizen holds the Option pursuant to a property sale agreement (the " Sale Agreement ") with Doctors Investment Group Ltd. (the " Seller ") dated April 14, 2024 a private British Columbia incorporated company that is the legal, beneficial and registered holder of the mineral claims comprising the Property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) was proud to participate in an Ontario government delegation at the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C. During the summit, CEO Mark Selby a veteran in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience, stressed the importance of strengthened Ontario-US trade partnerships and collaboration in critical minerals as demand for clean energy solutions across North America surges.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company's CEO further spoke about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production, critical for the transition to a cleaner economy. "Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company.  "Canada Nickel, Ontario, Canada and the United States share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario's Timmins Nickel District was showcased at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. Projected to become one of the top nickel sulphide operations globally, it boasts potential for zero-carbon production thanks to the Company's proprietary IPT Carbonation carbon storage technology.

"The Crawford Project is expected to be the Western World's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions," Selby noted. The Ontario project is expected to play a crucial role in filling critical supply gaps for North America's EV and stainless steel markets.

The summit also served as a platform for Canada Nickel to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nickel market, which is essential for powering the EV revolution. The discussions included the impact of recent US policies on metal imports and the strategic steps both nations and the province need to take to secure a reliable supply of critical minerals.

"We have the critical minerals, expertise and experience the world is looking for in my riding of Timmins and across Northern Ontario ," said George Pirie , Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins , and Ontario's Minister of Mines. " The United States and Ontario share goals for a battery-powered future and the relationship between our governments has never been more important. We need to work together to secure the supply chain and Ontario -based companies like Canada Nickel will help us accomplish this goal. I am so excited to continue working to promote Ontario mining companies because they are the best in the world."

Canada Nickel's participation in the summit underscores its role as a leader in the next generation of large-scale nickel supply and as a key player in North America's critical minerals strategies. The company continues to work closely with the Ontario Government, Canadian, and US officials to advance bilateral initiatives that enhance the critical minerals supply chain and promote sustainable mining practices.

For More Information, Contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media Contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, strategic plans, statements relating to the nickel and EV markets, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Crawford Project, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-concludes-successful-participation-in-washington-dc-summit-on-north-american-critical-minerals-strategy-302132296.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 24,210,526 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $45,999,999.40 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 16, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital, and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds, other than on sales of an aggregate of 358,000 Common Shares to purchasers on a president's list.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada , except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the Canada /U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 110,000 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering and the filing of a material change report in respect of the Offering . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/30/c8584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Interra Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Interra Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Related News

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown

Copper Investing

Board Position Changes

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma Drilling Services Contracted

rare earth investing

Neo Performance Materials and Meteoric Resources Sign MOU for Offtake of Caldeira Project in Brazil

Uranium Investing

115% Expansion of Stated Uranium Resource at Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit to 20.29Mlbs

×