FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium Plc., said:
"By qualifying to trade on OTCQX Best Market, CleanTech Lithium welcomes existing and potential investors. Our qualification for the premium tier on OTC markets, will provide increased liquidity and disclosure for our shareholders and potential new investors.

"Joining the OTCQX Market is a strategic decision as CTL continues to make progress simultaneously across our three projects located in Chile, in the Lithium Triangle. With Chile being the only South American country producing lithium with a Free Trade Agreement with the U.S, the region is a key market on our path to production.

"Interest in battery manufacturing, electric vehicles and the drive to a green economy is developing at a rapid pace and the Inflation Reduction Act and Canada's 2035 EV mandate is evidence of this. CTL aims to play a significant role in this by supplying cleaner lithium via Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology and being part of the OTCQX Best Market is an important step towards delivering this."

About CleanTech Lithium Plc.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition. The Company's mission is to produce material quantities of battery-grade lithium by 2026, with near-zero carbon emissions with minimal impact on the environment, offering the EV market a green lithium supply solution.

CleanTech Lithium has three prospective lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin and Llamara - located in the lithium triangle, the world's centre for battery-grade lithium production. They are situated within basins entirely controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. The projects have direct access to excellent infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which only adsorbs lithium from brine, with higher recoveries and purities. The method offers short development lead times, low upfront capex, with no extensive site construction and no evaporation pond development so there is no water depletion from the aquifer or harm to the local environment.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech LithiumCTLHFAIM:CTLBattery Metals Investing
CTLHF
The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports the completion of the ninth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina returning a 258 m interval ranging from 287 to 402 mgl lithium . Two portions of this interval were not sampled, one length of 42 m and a second length of 33 m .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V: CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of new lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends following advanced geochemical interpretations made by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. ("ALS GoldSpot"), and announces a surface exploration program at Duval, Lemare, Valiquette, Arques, Caumont, Dumoulon, New Block 1 to 6, Rose and Rose Nord properties

Critical Elements has actively explored its Nemaska belt properties (Figure 1) since 2021, which led to the discovery in 2022 of new multi-kilometre-long LCT pegmatite prospective trends on the Company's 100% owned Lemare and Duval properties (see press release dated October 27, 2022). Following the 2022 field program, the Company mandated ALS GoldSpot to conduct a geochemical interpretation of the Company's multi-element rock sample data, along with legacy geochemical data, for exploration vectoring.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company is pleased that the Ontario Legislature has approved Bill 71 containing changes to the Ontario Mining Act which marks the way for regulations of the recovery permit. The recovery permit will be a streamlined method to reprocess historic mine wastes like the Beaver Mine and Castle Mine stamp mill tailings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Unit Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 Units

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Financing, each Unit is offered at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 days, including days where there is no trading. There were no finder's fees paid and no insiders participated in the Unit Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The field crews are on track to complete the Phase 1 fully funded exploration program before August including prospecting, mapping, and sampling of all 64 properties in Ontario (Fig. 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Siren Gold Provides Exploration Update

Resource Investing

Anson Advances Lithium Plant Front End Engineering & Design Study

×