CleanTech Lithium

Upgraded JORC Resource - Francisco Basin Li Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces an upgraded JORC resource estimate of 0.92 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average grade of 207mg/L lithium at the Company´s second project - Francisco Basin. The resource estimate now includes 0.44 million tonnes at an average grade of 221mg/L lithium in the Indicated category.

Although not yet categorised as a Reserve, this resource is considered sufficient for a production rate of 20,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate for up to a possible 20-year operation, which will be used in the Scoping Study which is nearing completion. The Scoping Study is expected to reinforce the project's path to production, capital requirements and will support CleanTech Lithium's engagement with potential strategic partners.

Summary of the resource upgrade:

Table 1: Comparison of Francisco Basin JORC Resource Estimates: October 2022 and August 2023

Highlights:

  • Following an exploration drilling programme completed in 1H 2023, the JORC resource estimate at Francisco Basin has been upgraded to 0.92 million tonnes of LCE including an Indicated resource of 0.44 million tonnes LCE
  • The drilling programme encountered challenges with a late start due to heavy snow in the 2022 winter, and drill holes in the east of the resource zone encountered a loose sand unit affecting well completion and sampling in this prospective area
  • For the upcoming exploration season (commencing late Q4 2023) modifications to the drilling programme are planned to successfully complete these wells and the Board believes there is large upside to the resource size and grade at Francisco Basin
  • A pumping test programme completed at the project recorded a high transmissivity that corresponds to a modelled flow rate of approximately 80L/s in an operation stage well design, providing a potentially positive input into the Francisco Basin scoping study which will be completed in the coming weeks and announced prior to the planned listing on the ASX later in Q3 2023.

Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said: "Seeing a 74% increase in the Francisco Basin resource estimate to 0.92 million tonnes of LCE with 0.44 million tonnes now in the Indicated category provides more confidence in the resource potential and further de-risks the project following an extensive work programme this year. We think there remains strong potential for a large increase in the resource with further exploration work planned in 1H 2024.

The resource upgrade provides support for the Scoping Study which is nearly complete with a base case production rate of 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per annum. High flow rates from a pumping test programme completed this season are a major positive. The recorded flow rates exceeded our expectations and this should reduce the number of wells required for production, potentially reducing the associated capex.

We expect the Scoping Study will confirm the economic potential of this project, alongside our other project Laguna Verde. At both sites we intend to advance our Direct Lithium Extraction process, which removes the need for evaporation ponds, and supply 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing industry."


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining

Placement To Fast Track Lithium Drilling Program

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “BMM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $1.47 million for the issue of 8,647,059 new fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”) at an offer price of $0.17 per New Share (“Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Exploration Update for the Bynoe Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Enterprise Prospect of the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Winsome to Increase Stake in Power Metals Corp.

Lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce as it increases its focus on its world-class hard-rock discovery at Adina, it has reached terms with Power Metals Corp (“PWM”) and Mr Glenn Griesbach for PWM to acquire the Company’s Decelles and Mazérac projects in Quebec, Canada.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi New Discovery of High Grade Lithium

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is pleased to provide an update on its Youanmi Lithium Project (VMC 100%). A mapping and sampling field programme has been completed to follow up a prominent Lithium soil anomaly identified on E57/1078 and reported previously (ASX 6 July 2023). The anomaly is identified as the Deep South Target (Figures 1,2*), where highly anomalous ultrafine soil samples (max 305 ppm Li) define a northeast trending anomaly with a strike length of at least 900m (Figure 1*).

Highlights

- Two pegmatite outcrops, some 40m apart, with common coarse petalite returned maximum assays of 4.6 %Li2O and 3.26 %Li2O respectively (Table 1*). Petalite (LiAlSi4O10) is a lithium mineral with similar composition to spodumene (LiAl(SiO3)2) and is known to contain less impurities than spodumene.

- Additional soil sampling defines a second lithium anomaly that is open to the south and could point to the presence of multiple Lithium pegmatites in the area.

Due to generally poor outcrop in the target area, it is difficult to establish the orientation/extent of the petalite-rich pegmatites at this stage. Infill soil sampling and targeted rock-chip sampling, based on the interpretation of drone imagery, will commence next week, in preparation for definitive drill testing.

Matt Hogan, MD of Venus commented: "The results of the reconnaissance field visit are highly encouraging and warrant further closely spaced soil and rock sampling, with the aim to better define the general outline/dimension of the newly discovered lithium mineralisation and specifically the outcropping petalite zone. Being close to the major, crustal-scale, Youanmi Fault Zone augurs well for the discovery of a cluster of deep-seated pegmatites ".

The reconnaissance fieldwork included the collection of rock-chip samples and an additional 60 soil samples on a 200m x 200m grid. The mapping shows thin sand cover over poorly outcropping bedrock that include mafic/ultramafic and granitoid rocks including pegmatite.

Significantly, the mapping discovered two small areas of outcropping Lithium pegmatite in dominantly soil covered terrain some 70m from a 223 ppm Li Ultrafine (UF) soil anomaly (Figure 1*). X ray diffraction (XRD) analysis show selected pegmatite specimens from those outcrops are dominantly comprised of the Li-bearing mineral petalite, a lithium aluminium silicate with a composition (LiAlSi4O10) similar to spodumene (LiAl(SiO3)2).

At the Arcadia Lithium Mines, located 38km east of Harare, Zimbabwe, petalite occurs alongside other Li host minerals, e.g., spodumene. At Dakota Minerals' Sepeda lithium project in Portugal, petalite forms the main Li host. The Bikita mine, Zimbabwe (Chinese mining company Sinomine Resource Group), is one of the world's ten largest lithium mines by production. Bikita mine's petalite production has recently been upgraded to 480,000tpa.

About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted detailed proposals through a public tender process in Salta, Argentina, for two contiguous lithium concessions, sub-areas III and IV, within the highly coveted, Arizaro Salar (see Figure 1). The tender submission deadline has now lapsed, and while the Company's success in the process is not guaranteed, the initial, (official) feedback suggests that the Company's financial proposals are extremely competitive with other major lithium participants. Additional aspects of the tender submissions, including community impact, sustainability and communityregional benefits, are also being assessed by officials and results are anticipated to be announced in the second half of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Winsome Resources

Winsome Strengthens Presence In Quebec Opening Val-D’or Office

Lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it will be opening an office in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada at the beginning of September. Val-d’Or is the heart of the Quebec mining industry and is a technical and logistical hub for Winsome’s projects with many key staff, consultants and suppliers based in the Abitibi region.

