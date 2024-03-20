Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

R3D Secures Additional Funding

CEO Transition Plan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company")

Pilot Plant Commences Operation with First Lithium Chloride Eluate Produced


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, announces that the operation of the Company´s pilot plant has commenced and is producing lithium chloride eluate from the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Pilot Plant Highlights:

  • Commissioning phase of DLE pilot plant completed and operation underway
  • Brine from the Laguna Verde project is being fed into DLE columns where lithium chloride is extracted onto the adsorbent, before desorption with water to create a purified lithium chloride eluate
  • First production of eluate was completed in the past week
  • A reverse osmosis unit at the pilot plant will be used to concentrate the eluate
  • The pilot plant has a design capacity of 1 tonne per month lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) as concentrated eluate
  • The concentrated eluate will be shipped in batches to North America for conversion into battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • The Company will determine the appropriate volume of each batch based on end user requirements and conversion cost considerations
  • The Company has engaged Conductive Energy for the conversion, utilising standard industry processing steps
  • The pilot plant will be used for process optimisation and product verification and will provide important input into the Pre-feasibility study (PFS) currently underway for the project
  • Operation of the pilot plant will place CTL among a small number of companies in the lithium exploration sector to produce meaningful quantities of battery grade product at pilot scale
  • Samples of the product will be made available to potential strategic partners such as major auto and battery manufacturers, in preparation for off-take agreements

Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"I am very pleased to inform the market that our pilot plant has commenced operation with the first volume of lithium chloride eluate produced. Batches of concentrated eluate will be shipped to North America to be converted into battery grade lithium carbonate by a third-party processor. This pilot plant plans to produce significant quantities of battery grade product for evaluation by potential strategic partners, making CTL one of the few companies in the sector to produce pilot scale volumes of battery grade product. The pilot plant positions CTL as a leader in the sector and in Chile, with first eluate production representing a significant milestone for the Company."

Further Information

The Company´s pilot plant, which is located at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó, some 250km from Laguna Verde, underwent an extended commissioning phase which is now completed. Washing and adsorbent activation protocols were completed, and filtering equipment and a reverse osmosis (RO) unit installed. Brine from the Laguna Verde project is stored in a large 243,000 litre vessel outside the pilot plant, which is fed into an indoor tank having passed through filtration to remove suspended solids. It is then fed into the DLE columns shown in Figure 1, which are filled with adsorbent designed to be selective for lithium molecules. Lithium, as lithium chloride, is adsorbed from the brine, before desorption with water to create a lithium chloride eluate. DLE acts as a purification stage recovering lithium chloride from the brine whilst rejecting more than 99% of other impurities. First production of lithium chloride eluate was completed in the past week.

A RO unit at the plant will be used to concentrate the eluate, with the concentrated eluate to be shipped to North America for the downstream conventional processing stages and conversion into battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Several blue cylinders with white tubes Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Figure 1: Pilot Plant Multi-Valve Feeding Brine to DLE Columns (approx. 2.5 metres high)

Downstream Processing into Battery-Grade LithiumCarbonate

For the conversion of the concentrated lithium chloride eluate into battery-grade lithium carbonate, CTL has engaged Conductive Energy based in Alberta, Canada, which has a conversion facility in Chicago, USA. Concentrated eluate will be shipped in batches on a monthly basis to this facility (see Figure 2). The first step will be to further concentrate the eluate using Forward Osmosis (FO), with an FO unit provided by Forward Water Technology, another Canadian company based in Ontario. FO achieves a high concentration factor with low energy use.

Figure 2: Conductive Energy - Milling and Refining Equipment, Continuously Stirred Tank Reactor, and Lithium Carbonate product in Chicago, USA (pictures left to right)

Following FO, the conversion process stages undertaken by Conductive Energy, involve polishing to remove trace impurities, carbonation to precipitate lithium carbonate, solid/liquid separation and drying. These standard industry processes for lithium carbonate production are reflective of the conversion process CTL plans to use at a commercial scale for the Laguna Verde project. Samples of the lithium carbonate product will be analysed by Conductive Energy and a third-party independent laboratory to confirm the benchmark of 99.5% Li2CO3 is achieved for battery-grade lithium carbonate. The product will be packaged for shipping to potential strategic partners and off-takers for product verification in the coming months.

**ENDS**

Notes:

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC

Aldo Boitano/Gordon Stein

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222

Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Harbor Access - North America

Jonathan Paterson/Lisa Micali

+1 475 477 9401

Porter Novelli - Chile

Ernesto Escobar

+569 95348744

Ernesto@publicoporternovelli.cl

Beaumont Cornish Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 207 628 3396

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 207 523 4680


Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 20 3884 8450

Daniel Fox-Davies

daniel@fox-davies.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has four lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, Llamara and Salar de Atacama - located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investingLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Keep reading...Show less
Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting held on March 15, 2024 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the plan of arrangement previously announced on January 30, 2024, pursuant to which the Company will spin off the majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake Copper Corp. by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

30,037,612 votes, or approximately 99.999% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement. The special resolution approving the Arrangement was required to be passed by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Shareholders. Details of the voting results will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium CEO Ian Rodger

Jindalee Lithium Eyes Mid-year PFS Completion, CEO Says

Lithium exploration and development company Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) expects to complete its prefeasibility study on the McDermitt lithium project in Oregon by the middle of 2024, according to CEO Ian Rodger.

“We’ve completed a lot of the metallurgical testwork, we’re at the back end of that, as well as the engineering and cost estimates (and) the mine planning work. Ultimately we've got a very big resource,” he said.

Rodger said the PFS will focus on the first five to 10 years of the mine life to maximise margin and economic returns.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide a response to speculation about any impact of the recent court ruling at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Avenira Completes Placement

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) advises that it has completed a placement of approximately 137 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.008 per share, raising approximately A$1 million (before costs) (“Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Westhaven Commences Drilling at Its Shovelnose Gold Project

Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

Energy Investing

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

rare earth investing

Major High-Grade Fluorspar Discovery

uranium investing

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Gold Investing

More Strong Drill Hits Across Key Prospects Paves the Way for Mid-Year Resource Update

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver's Time Will Come, Why Price Hasn't Moved (Yet)

×