- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) a gold and copper focused exploration company with flagship projects in Côte d’Ivoire, is pleased to announce the strategic divestment of its 80% ownership in two exploration permits in central Queensland (refer to ASX release dated 16 March 2022) pursuant to a sale agreement entered into with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMXBH) (Sale Agreement). Concurrently, the Company also confirms that it will not be exercising its rights to execute an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects (Option Agreement) (refer to ASX release dated 2 May 2023).
Highlights
- Many Peaks executes binding agreement for sale of its 80% interest in exploration permits located in central Queensland
- Drilling campaign at Odienne Project completed with assay results pending for 1,069m of diamond core drilling and 7,741m of auger drilling
- Baga Project, in eastern Côte d’Ivoire, stream sediment sampling campaign is now completed with samples covering the 644km2 project area currently being shipped for analyses
The Company plans to focus efforts on continued exploration activity in Côte d’Ivoire where work continues at:
- the Odienne Project, where Many Peaks has recently completed an 8,810m drill campaign and awaiting results from both auger and initial diamond core drilling. Results from both drilling campaigns is anticipated to inform decisions on proposed follow-up drilling to commence as early as August this year;
- the Baga Gold Project, where within weeks of finalising an option agreement for a 2 year option period, the company has completed initial surface geochemistry programs with samples now in transit for assay; and
- at the Ferke Gold Project, where reconnaissance field work commences this week in support of drilling programmes planned for next quarter for follow-up on open gold mineralisation confirmed in drilling including diamond core intercepts assaying 47m @ 3.72g/t gold and 91.1m @ 2.02g/t gold from surface (refer to ASX release dated 26 March 2024).
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented:
“Our decision to divest the gold assets and terminate option agreements in Queensland allows us to reallocate resources to key projects in Côte d’Ivoire, where we see greater size and grade potential for mineralising systems and increased value creation for our shareholders.
The Birimian greenstone terranes in West Africa have demonstrated potential to host world-class gold deposits, and Cote d’Ivoire has proven to be a favourable jurisdiction for development and production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Many Peaks Minerals
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in West Africa and Australia, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada – all these countries are globally significant and attractive mining jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through near-term mineral resource definition and exploration discovery.
In West Africa, the company is focused on the recent acquisition of three mineral projects in Cote d’Ivoire totaling 1,275 square kilometres, including the Odienne and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
Queensland assets bolster the portfolio with a land package of over 1,080 square kilometres in central Queensland with significant gold confirmed in drilling across multiple projects, each with open mineralisation ready for follow-up. The company’s Australian portfolio has excellent infrastructure and is host to intrusion related gold systems and copper gold porphyry style mineralisation.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in West Africa, Australia and Canada – all mining-friendly jurisdictions.
- In West Africa, Many Peaks holds a 65 percent interest and earning to an 85 percent interest in the Ferké and Odienné projects
- Many Peaks holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska Lithium Project in Newfoundland, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Cote d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Cote d’Ivoire comprise three projects – Odienné, Ferké and Oume.
Many Peaks acquired three projects from Turaco Gold in March 2024, triggering a drag-along right in its joint venture on the projects with Predictive Discovery, and consolidating ownership in a holding company owning an Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture/farm-in arrangement that has acquired a 65 percent interest in the projects and retains an exclusive right earning into an 85 percent interest by funding the projects through feasibility study.
The projects include - Odienné, Ferké and Oume – comprising four permits across 1,275 square kilometres of land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries at both Odienné and Ferké ready for follow-up drilling.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Cote d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres with a granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 17-kilometre long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue South target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Cote D’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean aged Man craton.
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023. Wide spaced reconnaissance drilling covering three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly intersected significant intercepts of gold on each line of drilling from the intial 160 shallow air core drill holes within the extensive gold anomaly at Odienné. The air core drilling returned its strongest results in 8 to 16 metre zones of mineralisation at 1.0 to 1.30 g/t gold along a strike of 1,200 metres extent.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Cote D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Cote d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1 Moz Agbaou gold operations and Endeavour’s 2.5 Moz Fetekro gold project.
Queensland (Australia)
Many Peaks’ Queensland assets total 1,080 square kilometres with promising geological formations indicating intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization.
Projects:
- Mt. Weary Gold: The Mt. Weary project has drill-ready targets throughout the 3.5-kilometre gold anomaly at the surface. Additionally, drill-proven gold mineralization is already in 600 metres of surface anomalies. Previous drill results indicate up to 6.24 grams per ton (g/t) of gold.
- Monal Gold: As a historical gold field known for hosting high-grade gold mineralization, the Monal Gold project covers an extensive corridor of underground surface workings.
- Rawlins Gold-Copper: The copper-gold porphyry style project contains a newly defined copper-gold target with promising exploration results. The asset is near existing projects that have already produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver assays.
- Mt. Steadman Gold Project: The Mt. Steadman project is a 56-square-kilometre holding, comprising two granted exploration permits, covering an intrusion-related gold (IRG) system situated in the New England Orogenic Province, 30 kilometres northwest of Biggenden, Queensland. The project hosts several outcropping zones of gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz and broad zones of sheeted quartz veining. Drilling by Many Peaks at Mt. Steadman identified a significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling, with recent results returning 8 metres @ 2.63 g/t gold from 8 metres depth. Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years’ global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advise on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT
Assays of up to 45% Cu and 11.75g/t Au from rock chips along with stronglyanomalous soil sampling highlight the Project’s significant exploration potential
West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the recently optioned Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project1, located in the Northern Territory.
- Initial reconnaissance sampling mission highly successful in providing exceptional copper and gold values in selective rock chips and extending the known mineralised structure to 1km in strike extent.
- Exceptionally high-grade copper assays, including 45.5% Cu, 39.8% Cu and 38.4% Cu, returned from selective rock chip sampling, with seven of the 15 rock chips returning values in excess of 22% Cu.
- High-grade gold values of up to 11.75 g/t Au in selective rock chips.
- The mineralised outcrop has been extended by this recent sampling to 1,000m while remaining open along strike to the north and south.
- Soil samples taken perpendicular to the mineralised outcrop show anomalous copper values, over widths across-strike of up to 80m, with coincident anomalous gold.
- Further field work planned for the current Quarter.
E79 Gold CEO, Ned Summerhayes, said: “These outstanding rock chip copper and gold results highlight the very exciting discovery potential of the Mountain Home Project. Encouragingly, we have now encountered high grades in both copper and gold along the entire length of the known mineralised outcrop, now extended to in excess of 1km strike extent and remains open to the north and south.
“The soil sampling results suggest there may be parallel structures given the across- strike width of anomalism in both copper and gold. These results give us confidence to both follow-up with programmes to extend the Mountain Home copper system and also to follow up historic positive stream and soil samples elsewhere on the project. We are aiming to undertake these exploration programs within the current September Quarter.”
Northern Territory Project
Mountain Home (EL32470 – NT Minerals Option), EL33886 and EL33886 (both under application – 100% E79)
Assays have been returned from E79 Gold’s initial reconnaissance sampling program at Mountain Home, including high-grade copper and gold values along the length of the prospective and extended 1,000m long outcrop. Results for all recent E79 Gold samples are provided (contained below in Table 1) and standout rock-chip assay results (Figure 1) include:
- MHR0004 - 28.9% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au
- MHR0008 - 0.11% Cu, 11.75 g/t Au
- MHR0009 - 22.0% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au
- MHR0010 - 45.5% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au
- MHR0011 - 38.4% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au
- MHR0012 - 24.9% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au
- MHR0013 - 39.8% Cu, 1.72 g/t Au
- MHR0014 – 30.0% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au
It is worth noting that the samples, especially the higher-grade copper results, had abundant oxide-copper mineral malachite (green mineral in Photo 1), that can produce elevated copper results due to supergene (weathering) surficial enrichment. Pure malachite copper content is variable but typically around 57- 58% Cu. Experience has been that the sulphide-rich precursor rocks or sulphide- rich unweathered examples in drilling beneath these types of surface copper assay values will typically be lower grade. For example, 100% un-oxidised chalcopyrite has an average copper content of around 35% Cu – the remainder is iron and sulphur.
This article includes content from E79 Gold Mines Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aurum’s planned 45,000m diamond drilling program for CY2024 continued during the quarter, with results reported from BD Targets 1 and 2. Results from BDT1 included:
- 59m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 68m inc. 13m @ 3.92 g/t Au (DSDD0010)
- 23m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 293m inc. 5m @ 3.32 g/t Au &
- 43m @ 0.96 g/t Au from 321m inc. 7m @ 1.73 g/t Au (DSDD0049)
- 9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 109m inc. 1m @ 16.82 g/t Au &
- 90m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 143m inc. 51m @ 1.04 g/t Au and 35m @ 1.47 g/t Au (DSDD0050)
- 12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m inc. 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au (DSDD0051)
- 69m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 195m inc. 12m @ 2.28 g/t Au (DSDD0060A)
- 10m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 131m inc. 2m @ 7.37 g/t Au (DSDD0057)
- Diamond drilling has now hit multiple +50 gold gram metre1 intercepts over 300m strike at BDT1
- Results from BDT2 included:
- 74m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 167m inc. 1m @ 24.73 g/t Au & 6m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 99m & 8m @ 1.51 g/t Au from 71m (DSDD0044)
- 33m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 146m inc. 1m @ 9.95 g/t Au (DSDD0046)
- 1m @ 10.01 g/t Au from 71m (DSDD0024)
- Aurum-owned fleet expanding to six diamond drill rigs with drilling capacity at ~10,000m per month in August 2024
- Aurum is targeting an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali in late CY2024
- Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99% from oxide ore and more than 93% for samples grading 0.25g/t Au or higher2
- Aurum plans additional metallurgical to establish and optimise processing flowsheets
- Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister for the Ministry of Mine, Petroleum and Energy approved Aurum’s 80% ownership of the BD exploration permit.
CORPORATE
- Aurum received firm commitments for a $17M Share Placement in two tranches, with first tranche completed; additional Share Purchase Plan raised $744,1003 with flexibility to place shortfall subject to approval from shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 August 2024
- Aurum announced a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN)
- Aurum appointed Mark Strizek as Executive Director to guide exploration and development of the Company’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa
- Aurum appointed Yao N’Kanza (Fred) as Country Manager to expedite project and business development initiatives in Côte d’Ivoire, while progressing field exploration at Boundiali.
- Aurum successfully completed 3,500m diamond drilling at a gold project site owned by Turaco Gold Limited (“Turaco”) and to the satisfaction of Turaco for the purchase by Plusor Global Pty Ltd for a 35% shareholding in DS Resources Joint Venture Company Sarl which owns 100% interest in the BD exploration permit (TCG, ASX, 7/11/2023).
- Aurum had cash available $10.8 million in bank at the end of June 2024 with $9.46 million to be received from Tranche 2 of the $17M capital raise subject to approval from shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study (“ORS” or “Study”). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).
- Independent JORC (2012) Ore Reserve for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants shows a financially viable project highlighted by the following:
- Open pit mine design producing 1.24Mt at a fully diluted grade of 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz over an approximate 14 month mine life
- Ore Sale Agreement (OSA) at 92.5% metallurgical recovery produces 45.8koz recovered
- Project generates $19.9M in free cash flow (after capital) at a gold price of A$3,300/oz
- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place
- Mining and haulage contracts well advanced
- Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (Paddington), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd for treatment of Boorara ore
- Development decision expected imminently along with commencement of mining in the current September 2024
Commenting on the Ore Reserve, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:
“We are very pleased that the independent Ore Reserve has validated our initial work that allows us to move forward with mining at Boorara and bring strong cashflows into Horizon. Our contract negotiations are well advanced and are the final key milestone outstanding in relation to bringing this asset into production.
Horizon has strong optionality within its large resource book of projects, which we aim to develop in conjunction, and following, development of Boorara to be a sustainable gold producer and generate more cash in this strong gold price environmental for the foreseeable future.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
WCG Report: Demand for Gold Bars, Coins Higher Under Democrat Leadership
A recent report by the World Gold Council (WGC) noted that US gold bar and coin demand has been higher on average during Democratic presidencies.
The data, which draws from the last 37 years, shows that monthly demand in the first year following a Democratic win averages 79,000 ounces of gold, while the average following a Republican win is 32,500 gold ounces.
The WGC report suggests that retail investors' demand for gold bars and coins is partly driven by their perceptions of economic policies when a Democrat is in office.
These views include the likelihood of administrations to implement policies that could lead to economic instability or higher inflation, prompting them to seek the safety of tangible assets like gold.
However, this does not necessarily mean gold prices follow the same trend. While the report notes a possible correlation, this behavior is not uniformly observed in other types of gold investments, such as ETFs or central bank purchases, showing the complexity of predicting gold prices based on political outcomes alone.
Instead, the report emphasizes the enduring role of geopolitical risk in gold's performance.
A 100 basis point rise in the Geopolitical Risk (GPR) Index has an approximate 2.5 percent positive impact on gold's return, according to WGC data, reinforcing gold's status as a safe haven during times of elevated geopolitical tension.
The GPR Index is constructed using automated text analysis of national and international newspapers, counting the number of articles discussing geopolitical tensions, wars and other forms of political unrest.
The index provides a quantitative measure of geopolitical risk, allowing investors to gauge how such events might influence asset prices, including gold.
Recent geopolitical incidents, such as the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election, have had significant impacts on global financial markets.
The attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained a minor wound, led to a surge in gold prices and Bitcoin prices over the following days.
This incident underscores how sudden geopolitical events can influence investor behavior and drive demand for safe-haven assets, even if the broader trend does not directly correlate with political party dynamics.
The WGC report concludes that while US presidential elections and the resulting administrations do impact investor perceptions and behaviors, these factors are part of a broader array of influences on gold prices. The increase in gold bar and coin demand during Democratic presidencies suggests that retail investors are reacting to perceived economic threats rather than the political party itself.
Thus, predicting gold prices based on political events alone is inherently complex, as investor behavior is influenced by a multitude of factors beyond just the party in power.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Showcase History with Priceless Iron
As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, the medals to be awarded to victorious athletes have garnered attention for their unique design and composition.
This year, the medals are not just a symbol of athletic achievement but also a piece of French history.
Each medal contains an 18 gram piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, in the shape of a hexagon at the center — a nod to mainland France’s nickname "The Hexagon." Embossed lines radiating from the hexagon create a striking visual effect.
The Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1889, features a type of iron known as "puddle" iron. The puddling process was crucial in producing iron of nearly pure quality and exceptional strength by eliminating excess carbon from cast iron.
During the 20th century, some of this original material was removed from the tower during renovations and carefully preserved. In recognition of the games’ importance, the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel has allowed these historic iron pieces to be repurposed into the Olympic medals.
“There was a huge amount done to try to bring together these precious metals — gold, silver and bronze — with the most precious metal in the Eiffel Tower, the jewel in the French crown,” Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, said.
The reverse side of the medals combines the history of the Olympics with France's iconic landmark, depicting the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, against the backdrop of the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens and the Eiffel Tower.
The 2024 Olympic medals are designed by the French jewelry company Chaumet, marking the first time a jeweler has taken on this task for the Olympics. A total of 5,084 medals will be awarded during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.
How much are the metals in a 2024 Olympic medal worth?
While the symbolic significance of an Olympic medal and the iron from the Eiffel Tower are both priceless, you may be wondering just how much the Olympic medals are worth based on the metals used to create them.
The prices of both gold and silver have performed strongly in 2024, with gold setting new all time highs earlier in July. Prices used for these calculations come from metal pricing on July 24 at 12:00 PM EDT, when the gold price was about US$2,400 and silver was about US$29.
First up is the Olympic gold medal, which is actually largely composed of pure silver with 6 grams of gold plating. The 2024 gold medal weighs 529 grams, including the 18 grams of iron, putting the silver content at 505 grams. Combined, the gold and silver metals content give the 2024 gold medal an intrinsic value of approximately US$932.
This year's silver medal weighs 525 grams, 507 grams of which is pure silver, resulting in the Olympic silver medal's metal content having a value of approximately US$471.
The bronze medal weighs in at 455 grams, composed of 415 grams of copper and 22 grams of zinc. With prices for both under US$5 per pound, the metals in the bronze medal hold minimal intrinsic value compared to the other two. However, they make up for it with their immense symbolic significance.
The historical context of Olympic medals
Olympic medals have evolved significantly since the modern Olympic games began in Athens, Greece, in 1896. Initially, winners received silver medals and olive branches, while second-place finishers were awarded bronze medals and laurel branches.
Since then, an estimated 36,600 medals have been awarded. However, the tradition of awarding gold, silver, and bronze medals did not begin until the 1904 St. Louis Olympics in the US.
Olympic medals have seen various designs and materials over the years. Early medals often featured Greek mythology, while modern designs have added motifs representing the host city's culture.
More recently, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set a precedent for innovation by creating medals from recycled electronic devices, including 6.21 million cell phones, to emphasize sustainability.
This year, the Paris Olympics continue this legacy of innovation by incorporating historical elements into the medal design. In addition to the use of iron from the Eiffel Tower, the medals were crafted at the Monnaie de Paris, the French Mint, which is the same institution that minted the medals for the 1924 Paris Olympics, bringing a century-old tradition full circle.
This upcoming Olympics, each athlete will be vying not only for the glory and honor of their home countries, but also the opportunity to take home a piece of history in each medal that serves as a testament to their skill and determination.
“What’s impactful for this year will be having a part of the original Eiffel Tower metal, the iron, in these various medals, and so this is what we wanted to do, to infuse all these 2024 athletes with that metal,” Estanguet said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.