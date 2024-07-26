Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

E79 GOLD MINES LIMITED

Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT

Assays of up to 45% Cu and 11.75g/t Au from rock chips along with stronglyanomalous soil sampling highlight the Project’s significant exploration potential

West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the recently optioned Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project1, located in the Northern Territory.

  • Initial reconnaissance sampling mission highly successful in providing exceptional copper and gold values in selective rock chips and extending the known mineralised structure to 1km in strike extent.
  • Exceptionally high-grade copper assays, including 45.5% Cu, 39.8% Cu and 38.4% Cu, returned from selective rock chip sampling, with seven of the 15 rock chips returning values in excess of 22% Cu.
  • High-grade gold values of up to 11.75 g/t Au in selective rock chips.
  • The mineralised outcrop has been extended by this recent sampling to 1,000m while remaining open along strike to the north and south.
  • Soil samples taken perpendicular to the mineralised outcrop show anomalous copper values, over widths across-strike of up to 80m, with coincident anomalous gold.
  • Further field work planned for the current Quarter.

E79 Gold CEO, Ned Summerhayes, said: “These outstanding rock chip copper and gold results highlight the very exciting discovery potential of the Mountain Home Project. Encouragingly, we have now encountered high grades in both copper and gold along the entire length of the known mineralised outcrop, now extended to in excess of 1km strike extent and remains open to the north and south.

“The soil sampling results suggest there may be parallel structures given the across- strike width of anomalism in both copper and gold. These results give us confidence to both follow-up with programmes to extend the Mountain Home copper system and also to follow up historic positive stream and soil samples elsewhere on the project. We are aiming to undertake these exploration programs within the current September Quarter.”

Northern Territory Project

Mountain Home (EL32470 – NT Minerals Option), EL33886 and EL33886 (both under application – 100% E79)

Assays have been returned from E79 Gold’s initial reconnaissance sampling program at Mountain Home, including high-grade copper and gold values along the length of the prospective and extended 1,000m long outcrop. Results for all recent E79 Gold samples are provided (contained below in Table 1) and standout rock-chip assay results (Figure 1) include:

  • MHR0004 - 28.9% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au
  • MHR0008 - 0.11% Cu, 11.75 g/t Au
  • MHR0009 - 22.0% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au
  • MHR0010 - 45.5% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au
  • MHR0011 - 38.4% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au
  • MHR0012 - 24.9% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au
  • MHR0013 - 39.8% Cu, 1.72 g/t Au
  • MHR0014 – 30.0% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au

It is worth noting that the samples, especially the higher-grade copper results, had abundant oxide-copper mineral malachite (green mineral in Photo 1), that can produce elevated copper results due to supergene (weathering) surficial enrichment. Pure malachite copper content is variable but typically around 57- 58% Cu. Experience has been that the sulphide-rich precursor rocks or sulphide- rich unweathered examples in drilling beneath these types of surface copper assay values will typically be lower grade. For example, 100% un-oxidised chalcopyrite has an average copper content of around 35% Cu – the remainder is iron and sulphur.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from E79 Gold Mines Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Many Peaks Minerals

Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) a gold and copper focused exploration company with flagship projects in Côte d’Ivoire, is pleased to announce the strategic divestment of its 80% ownership in two exploration permits in central Queensland (refer to ASX release dated 16 March 2022) pursuant to a sale agreement entered into with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMXBH) (Sale Agreement). Concurrently, the Company also confirms that it will not be exercising its rights to execute an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects (Option Agreement) (refer to ASX release dated 2 May 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study (“ORS” or “Study”). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Four gold bullion bars on top of US dollar bills.

WCG Report: Demand for Gold Bars, Coins Higher Under Democrat Leadership

A recent report by the World Gold Council (WGC) noted that US gold bar and coin demand has been higher on average during Democratic presidencies.

The data, which draws from the last 37 years, shows that monthly demand in the first year following a Democratic win averages 79,000 ounces of gold, while the average following a Republican win is 32,500 gold ounces.

The WGC report suggests that retail investors' demand for gold bars and coins is partly driven by their perceptions of economic policies when a Democrat is in office.

These views include the likelihood of administrations to implement policies that could lead to economic instability or higher inflation, prompting them to seek the safety of tangible assets like gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Showcase History with Priceless Iron

As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, the medals to be awarded to victorious athletes have garnered attention for their unique design and composition.

This year, the medals are not just a symbol of athletic achievement but also a piece of French history.

Each medal contains an 18 gram piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, in the shape of a hexagon at the center — a nod to mainland France’s nickname "The Hexagon." Embossed lines radiating from the hexagon create a striking visual effect.

The Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1889, features a type of iron known as "puddle" iron. The puddling process was crucial in producing iron of nearly pure quality and exceptional strength by eliminating excess carbon from cast iron.

Keep reading...Show less

×