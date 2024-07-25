Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Aurum’s planned 45,000m diamond drilling program for CY2024 continued during the quarter, with results reported from BD Targets 1 and 2. Results from BDT1 included:
    • 59m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 68m inc. 13m @ 3.92 g/t Au (DSDD0010)
    • 23m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 293m inc. 5m @ 3.32 g/t Au &
    • 43m @ 0.96 g/t Au from 321m inc. 7m @ 1.73 g/t Au (DSDD0049)
    • 9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 109m inc. 1m @ 16.82 g/t Au &
    • 90m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 143m inc. 51m @ 1.04 g/t Au and 35m @ 1.47 g/t Au (DSDD0050)
    • 12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m inc. 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au (DSDD0051)
    • 69m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 195m inc. 12m @ 2.28 g/t Au (DSDD0060A)
    • 10m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 131m inc. 2m @ 7.37 g/t Au (DSDD0057)
  • Diamond drilling has now hit multiple +50 gold gram metre1 intercepts over 300m strike at BDT1
  • Results from BDT2 included:
    • 74m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 167m inc. 1m @ 24.73 g/t Au & 6m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 99m & 8m @ 1.51 g/t Au from 71m (DSDD0044)
    • 33m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 146m inc. 1m @ 9.95 g/t Au (DSDD0046)
    • 1m @ 10.01 g/t Au from 71m (DSDD0024)
  • Aurum-owned fleet expanding to six diamond drill rigs with drilling capacity at ~10,000m per month in August 2024
  • Aurum is targeting an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali in late CY2024
  • Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99% from oxide ore and more than 93% for samples grading 0.25g/t Au or higher2
  • Aurum plans additional metallurgical to establish and optimise processing flowsheets
  • Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister for the Ministry of Mine, Petroleum and Energy approved Aurum’s 80% ownership of the BD exploration permit.

CORPORATE

  • Aurum received firm commitments for a $17M Share Placement in two tranches, with first tranche completed; additional Share Purchase Plan raised $744,1003 with flexibility to place shortfall subject to approval from shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 August 2024
  • Aurum announced a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN)
  • Aurum appointed Mark Strizek as Executive Director to guide exploration and development of the Company’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa
  • Aurum appointed Yao N’Kanza (Fred) as Country Manager to expedite project and business development initiatives in Côte d’Ivoire, while progressing field exploration at Boundiali.
  • Aurum successfully completed 3,500m diamond drilling at a gold project site owned by Turaco Gold Limited (“Turaco”) and to the satisfaction of Turaco for the purchase by Plusor Global Pty Ltd for a 35% shareholding in DS Resources Joint Venture Company Sarl which owns 100% interest in the BD exploration permit (TCG, ASX, 7/11/2023).
  • Aurum had cash available $10.8 million in bank at the end of June 2024 with $9.46 million to be received from Tranche 2 of the $17M capital raise subject to approval from shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 August 2024.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study (“ORS” or “Study”). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

WCG Report: Demand for Gold Bars, Coins Higher Under Democrat Leadership

WCG Report: Demand for Gold Bars, Coins Higher Under Democrat Leadership

A recent report by the World Gold Council (WGC) noted that US gold bar and coin demand has been higher on average during Democratic presidencies.

The data, which draws from the last 37 years, shows that monthly demand in the first year following a Democratic win averages 79,000 ounces of gold, while the average following a Republican win is 32,500 gold ounces.

The WGC report suggests that retail investors' demand for gold bars and coins is partly driven by their perceptions of economic policies when a Democrat is in office.

These views include the likelihood of administrations to implement policies that could lead to economic instability or higher inflation, prompting them to seek the safety of tangible assets like gold.

Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Showcase History with Priceless Iron

Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Showcase History with Priceless Iron

As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, the medals to be awarded to victorious athletes have garnered attention for their unique design and composition.

This year, the medals are not just a symbol of athletic achievement but also a piece of French history.

Each medal contains an 18 gram piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, in the shape of a hexagon at the center — a nod to mainland France’s nickname "The Hexagon." Embossed lines radiating from the hexagon create a striking visual effect.

The Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1889, features a type of iron known as "puddle" iron. The puddling process was crucial in producing iron of nearly pure quality and exceptional strength by eliminating excess carbon from cast iron.

Porgera Remains On Track Despite Mulitaka Landslide Challenges

All amounts in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Despite the operational challenges presented by the recent Mulitaka landslide, Porgera Gold Mine has met or exceeded its targets since resuming mining in December last year, with gold production for the first half of the year above guidance and all-in sustaining costs trending lower.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Sams Creek and Reefton Exploration Update

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek and Reefton Projects.

Aurum Resources
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

