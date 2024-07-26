- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product
Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received results from High Purity Ǫuartz Processing Testwork1 completed by North Carolina State University’s Mineral Research Laboratory (“NCSU-MRL”).
Highlights
- Exceptional Processing Testwork results received from North Carolina State University’s Mineral Research Laboratory (NCSU-MRL), an industry leading independent High Purity Ǫuartz lab.
- Ǫuartz sample T1-C, a maiden sample from the Mukinbudin Project, achieved >99.991% SiO2 from a simple processing flow sheet that included attrition, flotation and magnetic separation treatment, opening opportunities for early stage offtake.
- All samples sent to NCSU-MRL, from both Pippingarra and Mukinbudin demonstrated outstanding purity levels, confirming the exciting potential of IND’s quartz deposits and their suitability for high-end applications.
- In parallel with the numerous ongoing offtake discussions and ongoing end customer testing, IND now plans to undertake further comprehensive independent testwork at leading industrial minerals consultancy ANZAPLAN in Germany to further assist in finalising product offtake.
IND is exploring for High Purity Ǫuartz (“HPǪ”) at several of its projects in Western Australia, and the testwork was completed on samples from IND’s Pippingarra Ǫuarry Project and Mukinbudin Ǫuartz/Feldspar Project.
Jeff Sweet, Managing Director of Industrial Minerals, commented:
“We are extremely encouraged by achieving +99.99% SiO2 purity through to the acid leaching stage of our process testwork. These results are incredibly promising for our HPǪ production. With calcination and hot chlorination stages yet to be tested, we anticipate even greater purity levels can be achieved. This progress underscores our confidence in achieving premium quality in our final product.
“The Mukinbudin quartz was purified to 99.991% SiO2 through magnetic separation and flotation process work alone. This simple flowsheet will allow IND to pursue early-stage offtake opportunities into a broader range of HPǪ applications.
“Given the large price differential at the premium end of the HPǪ market as illustrated in Figure 1, IND’s ultimate goal is to now test the maximum purity level achievable across the Company’s quartz projects with the aim to be a recognised long term supplier of quality HPǪ products.”
Figure 1: High Purity Ǫuartz raw ore pricing CIF China based on industry feedback2
Processing Testwork Results
North Carolina State University’s Minerals Research Laboratory is a world leader in research, development and implementation of mineral processing techniques. The main focus of NCSU- MRL’s research is the beneficiation of industrial minerals.
Ǫuartz Ore Samples
IND sent three 20kg quartz ore samples to NCSU-MRL for the purpose of assessing the potential to use as feedstock for the production of High Purity Ǫuartz. Test samples T1_A and T1-B were sourced from IND’s Pippingarra Ǫuarry Project (Figure 2) and test sample T1_C was sourced from the Mukinbudin Project (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Industrial Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 30 June 2024 Quarter.
Highlights
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
- First Gold Processing Campaign Completed: Commenced in mid-April 2024, processing approximately 30,300 tonnes of ore and producing six doré bars weighing 64.68 kg, generating $4.46 million in revenue for the Joint Venture with milling at Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie.
- Stage 2 Mining: Stage 2 aims to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore in 2024/2025, with round-the-clock operations using larger equipment to double the 2023 output.
- Grade Control Completed: Grade control drilling on an initial 10m x 10m pattern was completed and mine planning progressed substantially, with detailed mine planning underway.
Spargoville Gold Project
- Drill Results: On 4 June 2024, results from a six-hole RC drilling program have outlined a large and prospective basement gold target beneath shallow mineralisation in weathered rock.
- The company reported a strong financial position with $3.4 million in cash at the end of the quarter.
- Completion of the 31 March 2024 option issue and finalise issue of all shares.
- Current issued share capital is now 148,553,371 shares.
Managing Director, Mark English said: “We have advanced the mining at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. BML have been excellent partners and miners. From Auric’s perspective everything at Jeffreys Find is going according to plan. The substantial increase in the gold price is truly “icing on the cake”.
“We completed a lot of work at Munda on the technical matters to advance this project. In addition, we completed a Heritage Survey with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie traditional owners to clear the development area for the haul road. Another specific piece of work that had to be completed.
“We undertook a RC drilling program at our Fugitive Prospect at Spargoville. The geologists see potential similarities to the Wattle Dam deposit 8km to south and have planned further drilling to test the concept.
“We held our Annual General Meeting on the 24 May 2024. This was well attended with over 20 people at the meeting. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report - Quarter Ending in 30 June 2024
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, Miramar or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 30 June 2024.
〉Gidji JV
- IP Survey highlights potential extension(s) to 8 Mile Dam gold deposit
〉Randalls
- New tenement applications along Randall Fault
〉Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Projects
- Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) funding approval and preparations for maiden drilling campaign at Mt Vernon and Trouble Bore
〉Whaleshark
- Passive seismic survey maps basement depth across Project
- Large magnetite Exploration Target outlined
〉Corporate/Financial
- Placement raises $446,000 and Entitlement Offer Announced
- 2023 EIS funding and Research and Development tax refund received
During the Quarter, the Company completed exploration activities across various projects in the Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne regions of Western Australia and continued preparing for the maiden drill campaign within its Bangemall Projects.
An IP Survey within the Gidji JV Project increased the likelihood of a northern extension to the 313koz 8 Mile Dam gold deposit, offset by faulting.
The Company completed a passive seismic survey to map basement depth and outlined a very large magnetite Exploration Target at Whaleshark.
Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was looking forward to completing the first drill campaign at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, targeting Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation.
“We are exploring for mineralisation similar to the giant Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in Siberia, the largest and most valuable nickel deposits in the world,” he said.
“In addition, we have a number of highly prospective but underexplored gold projects in the world-class Eastern Goldfields Province, any of which could host a significant gold deposit,” he added.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Commenced, Second 2024 Campaign
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, commenced on 24 July 2024.
- Processing of 150,000 tonnes commenced at Greenfields Mill.
- 75,600 tonnes on ROM Pad at Greenfields as of 23 July 2024.
- Second campaign expected to finish early September 2024.
- On target to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024/2025.
- BML expects to mine well in excess of 300,000 tonnes in 2024/2025.
- First cash distributions to Auric this quarter.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “We have the good fortune of pouring gold just as the price firms. It happened last year when the price went to $3,000 an ounce, this year it’s around $3,600 an ounce.
“The ever increasing gold price will result in Auric and our joint venture partner generating cash surpluses well in excess of what we had budgeted and anticipated.
“150,000 tonnes is a sizeable parcel of ore for this campaign. While it will take six weeks or so to mill, we expect it to generate well in excess of $25 million through gold sales for the joint venture.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024. This 150,000 tonnes parcel will be the largest for Stage 2 of mining of Jeffreys Find. That leaves an additional 120,000 tonnes for milling at Greenfields towards the end of 2024.
“Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for Auric in 2024. We are on target to receive our first distribution within about a month.” said Mr English.
The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Viani - Low Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project License Renewed
Advanced gold and copper explorer, Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (Alice Queen or the Company), is pleased to advise that it has received notification from the Mineral Resources Department (MRD) of Fiji that its highly prospective low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold project, Viani (SPL1513) located on the Pacific Rim of Fire, on Fiji’s second biggest island Vanua Levu, has been renewed for a further three years, commencing on 3 July 2024.
Highlights
- MRD notified Alice Queen on Friday 19 July 2024 via email that its Viani license (SPL1513) has been renewed for a further three years with effect from Wednesday 3 July 2024.
- Viani, located on the Pacific Rim of Fire on Vanua Levu in Fiji, covers an area greater than 200km2 and is largely under explored (see Figures 1 and 2).
- The Dakuniba prospect within Viani has been previously sampled where epithermal gold mineralisation has been recorded in outcrop samples over a >3km strike length.
- Multiple epithermal veins within the Dakuniba prospect area, 5km by 1.5km surface gold-in- soil geochemical anomaly - the footprint of the epithermal mineralisation is comparable to other economically productive gold epithermal deposits globally.
- Previous drilling by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 1997 focused on a small, shallow part of the overall system and intersected high grade epithermal gold mineralisation.
- (Hole MJFV-5 (see Figure 3) over 6 vein zones at 50 to 100m below surface with best results, 0.6m @ 27.6 g/t Au & 900 g/t Ag and 0.4m @ 11.7 g/t Au1 and remains open in all directions.
- The JICA drilling was limited to only 600m of strike-length of the 5km long gold-in-soil anomaly (>10ppb Au) supported by epithermal geochemistry i.e., Ag and As.
- Based on discovery knowledge from epithermal systems worldwide, it is apparent the historical drilling was an inadequate test of the Viani gold system.
Alice Queen’s Managing Director, Andrew Buxton said,
We are delighted the SPL1513 license has been renewed for a further three years and look forward to continuing to work alongside the Fiji Mineral Resources Department as we commence our next phase of exploration activities. The Viani Gold Project is a tremendous prospect which has demonstrated it has the potential to become a significant epithermal system. With the license now renewed and the Company fully funded for its Fiji exploration plans, Alice Queen will continue the systematic exploration of the Viani Gold Project with the Company having commenced planning for its upcoming exploration programs.
Viani
Figure 1. Fiji Project locations.
Figure 2. Location of the Dakuniba Prospect in relation with SPL1513.
The Viani project (SPL1513) covers an area greater than 200km2 on the Caukadrove Peninsula on the Pacific Rim of Fire, Vanua Levu, Fiji. It is well serviced from Savu Savu on Vanua Levu and is highly prospective for a high-grade LSE gold system (see ASX releases 2 December 2022, “VIANI UPDATE” and 6 March 2023, “ALICE QUEEN UPGRADES VIANI EPITHERMAL PROJECT”.
Following a renewal process for Viani (SPL1513) which the Company commenced earlier this year (including as announced in the Quarterly Activities Report released to ASX on 23 April 2024), MRD notified Alice Queen on Friday 19 July 2024 that the license had been renewed with effect from Wednesday 3 July 2024 for a further three years. The renewed license includes typical terms for a license of this nature, including minimum work program and expenditure requirements.
Whilst the greater project area remains under explored, extensive sampling, trenching and (historic) limited drilling of the Dakuniba prospect area has been previously completed.
Previous drilling by JICA in 1997 returned multiple epithermal gold intersections in shallow drilling. Hole MJFV-5 (see Figure 2) intersected 6 vein zones at 50 to 100m below surface (best results include 0.6m @ 27.6ppm Au & 900ppm Ag, 0.4m @ 11.7ppm Au & 4.3ppm Ag)1. The JICA drilling was limited to only 600m of strike-length of the 5km long gold-in-soil anomaly (>10ppb Au) supported by epithermal geochemistry i.e., Ag and As.
Further details in relation to upcoming exploration plans at Viani will be announced in due course.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alice Queen Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
$215 Million Debt Finance for the Waroona Renewable Energy Project
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a senior debt mandate with Infradebt Pty Limited (Infradebt), an Australian specialist infrastructure fund, for Infradebt to provide senior project finance debt for the construction and operation of Stage One of Frontier’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project). Stage One of the Waroona Project comprises a 120MWdc solar facility and an 80MW/360MWh DC coupled battery energy storage system.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infradebt to provide up to $215 million senior project finance debt for the Stage One development of its Waroona Project
- Key terms include a debt tenor of 17 years and an innovative repayment structure that allows the Project to maximise exposure to its attractive economics
- The deal includes a long-term partnership for Infradebt to finance further battery projects developed by Frontier, including Stage Two of the Waroona Project
- Infradebt is an Australian based infrastructure financing specialist and is a significant lender to multiple renewable energy projects in Australia
- Infradebt’s Energy Transition Fund (ETF) is dedicated to financing grid scale batteries. Existing investments include Genex Power’s 50MW/100MWh Bouldercombe Battery in Queensland and Neoen’s 100MW/200MWh Capital Battery in the ACT
- The Infradebt Ethical Fund (IEF), Australia’s first ethically screened infrastructure debt fund, has a number of existing Western Australian exposures including the 180MW Warradarge Wind Farm, 40MW Greenough Solar Farm and 35MW Albany Grasmere Wind Farm
- Infradebt investors include Australian superannuation funds and family offices
- Long-form facility agreement and security documentation are expected to be executed in September 2024
- The Company continues to pursue potential investment by a strategic partner
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “The Company is delighted to mandate Infradebt, an Australian based infrastructure specialist, to provide debt financing of up to $215 million for the development of Stage One of our Waroona Project.
The Company received multiple credit endorsed proposals as part of the debt financing process from several major financial institutions, however, the Infradebt offer was superior, with a highly attractive tenor and interest rate, whilst also providing greater flexibility compared to alternatives. Infradebt’s proposal is also for 100% of the debt financing, meaning the Company will only deal with a single party compared to a syndicate solution.”
Frontier mandates specialised infrastructure financier
Following the release of the Stage One Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in February 2024, a debt financing process commenced, led by debt advisory firm Leeuwin Capital Partners. Following receipt of multiple proposals, the Company has mandated Infradebt (Mandate) to provide debt financing for up to $215 million (Project Finance). The DFS estimated the total capital cost for Stage One at $304 million1.
The Project Finance will be funded by discretionary funds managed by Infradebt and co- investors advised by Infradebt. Infradebt has confirmed that it has committed funds for the purpose of providing the Project Finance. The majority of the Project Finance will be funded by the Infradebt Energy Transition Fund, a senior debt fund mandated specifically to provide debt finance to utility-scale battery projects in Australia.
The Mandate sets out the Project Finance terms, an indicative timetable for completion of the arrangements under which the Project Finance would be provided and other provisions that are expected to be included in long-form Project Finance documentation.
The facility has a base rate (a combination of three-month BBSY and the 12-year Swap Rate) plus a margin. The facility tenor is 17 years, including the two-year construction period.
A long-form facility agreement and security documentation are expected to be executed in September 2024.
The final debt quantum will be determined after confirmation of the Reserve Capacity Price from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in late September 2024. The Benchmark Reserve Capacity Price of $230,000 for the 2026/27 capacity year has already been published2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.