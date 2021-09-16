IIROC Trading Resumption – FD
Trading resumes in:
Company: Facedrive Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FD
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 10:02:30
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
