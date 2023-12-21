



Overview Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a Canadian company that converts waste into marketable products using its proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS). The technology uses materials like municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste as feedstock and converts these into valuable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil. The company’s North American facility is in Ruby Creek, British Columbia, which has entered commercial production and achieved the first sales of its biochar. The plant, which has a CaPEx of $3.5 million has attractive economics with potential revenues at full operation of over $1.6 million and net profit before tax of $721,000 (to finance its first plant, EWS sold 54 percent interest in revenue from the plant to investors.). In addition, the company has a strong pipeline of projects in excess of $100 million in CapEx. This includes three projects in Canada and international projects in Brazil, Ghana and the Philippines.

These projects will process agriculture waste, wood waste, used tires and municipal solid waste, and depending on feedstock will produce biochar, bio-oil, bunker-grade diesel, renewable natural gas and carbon black. EWS is pursuing several global revenue models: 100 percent ownership, the sale of its ATS plants; and joint ventures, where Emergent aims to hold a minimum of 50 percent ownership of a project. Such JV arrangements will allow EWS to maintain optimal plant operating parameters, ensure maintenance and plant upgrades, have a national and international sales strategy, and execute new product development to achieve maximum profits. The company expects significant revenue growth over the next few years, forecasting an increase in revenue. On top of this, the margins in the business are predicted to remain high and increase as the scale of the business grows and as it focuses on sales of specialty grow blends versus commodity biochar. According to EWS, the traditional waste treatment and disposal service industry in Canada alone was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022. Even if EWS was to capture a small percentage of this market, the potential revenue numbers are large. EWS believes the Canadian market will need more than 3,500 plants to treat different waste streams. For example, waste wood biomass would need more than 1,700 plants, municipal solid waste (MSW) will need over 750 plants, and livestock manure will need more than 600 plants. The company’s ATS technology has lucrative economics. An ATS5000 plant (processing 120 Tonnes per day for 330 days per year) using MSW as feedstock has the potential to generate nearly $55 million in annual revenues with an operating income of about $42 million. EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black.

Company Highlights Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a private Canadian company focused on converting waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas (RNG), oils, and bunker grade diesel

The company boasts of a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology (patent pending) to process various feedstock such as municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste, and convert them into useful products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.

The company’s project in Ruby Creek, BC is operational and has achieved commercial production with sales of biochar. Moreover, the company has a robust pipeline of projects both in Canada and internationally.

The market opportunity for EWS’s technology is very large. Traditional waste treatment market in Canada is valued at ~$5.1 billion with an estimate of over 3,500 plants needed to treat various streams of waste in Canada.

EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black. The company has entered into an amalgamation agreement with Buscando Resources pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement.

Key Project ATS Technology and Manufactured Products

EWS uses its patent-pending, proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology, as a superior alternative to incineration and creates valuable products without creating pollution. It uses a process whereby carbon-based feedstock such as wood fiber is placed in an oxygen-deprived reactor. The heated feedstock cracks at the molecular level and separates into chemical components – carbon, oil and renewable natural gas. EWS’s technology uses a combination of steam, direct heat, indirect heat and medium pyrolysis, ensuring a complete penetration of the feedstock and a complete separation of the constituent elements. Based on the different feedstocks, EWS’s technology can produce different products such as renewable natural gas, biocoal, biochar, carbon black, diesel and bio-oil. These products are explained below in brief. 1. Biochar: A solid material derived from carbon-based biomass. It is a pure form of charcoal and, due to its porous structure, has numerous uses and benefits. 2. Carbon Black: ATS technology recaptures and purifies the carbon black in waste rubber tires. It is mainly used as a reinforcement agent in the manufacturing of rubber tires and also used as a pigment and as an additive in plastics, paints and ink pigment.

3. Bio-Oil: Bio-Oil is produced when biomass is processed using ATS technology. The product generated using ATS has less moisture and is a relatively purer product compared to other technologies. 4. Green Diesel: When tires or plastics are processed with the ATS, a dark-colored light diesel is produced. It can be blended with regular diesel and used for diesel generators and off-road machinery. 5. Biochar Grow Medium Blends: In conjunction with Coastal Raintree Consulting, EWS has developed a line of Grow Medium Blends with a biochar foundation, specifically a Cannabis Blend, a Germination Blend, and a Potting Blend. 6. Bio coal: It is a biomass fuel and a replacement for thermal coal (used to make electricity). It is also an alternative to coking coal for use in steel and other metallurgical industries. Moreover, thermal power plants can use bio coal without significant changes to the thermal coal plants. Bio coal burns cleaner and results in less GHG discharge.