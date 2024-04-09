Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Frontier Energy

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding the procurement of key long lead items as well as advancing towards selecting an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor as part of the Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), located 120km south-west of Perth in Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Procurement of key long lead items including battery, photovoltaic panels and inverters has advanced with final equipment selection and contract negotiations to be concluded during the current June quarter
  • Capital cost estimates for long lead items have been in-line with, or lower than, the estimates outlined in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)1
    • Only tier one global suppliers have been included in the procurement process
    • No delay in the delivery of key long lead items has been identified through the procurement process
  • Expressions of interest by a number of highly regarded EPC contractors have been received
    • Shortlisting of preferred parties will commence in the coming weeks
  • A significant increase in peak energy prices (4pm – 9pm) occurred during the March quarter, increasing by 65% to $172/MWh compared to the previous year
    • Western Australia peak demand reached a new record of 4.23GW in February 2024, and exceeded the record peak six times during the March quarter
    • The Company’s strategy of storing solar energy generated during low price periods in the morning through to midday and dispatching this energy during the afternoon / evening peak, is aligned with a more volatile market

CEO Adam Kiley commented: “A key risk for any project is an escalation in capital costs through the procurement process. It’s pleasing that cost estimates for all major long lead items have either been in line with expectations or, in most cases, actually fallen.

Only tier one suppliers have been invited to tender. Good quality equipment supplied by reputable suppliers helps us ensure the facility will start-up and operate as expected and importantly will be reliable.

In addition, the Company is also quickly progressing our funding strategy, as both the debt financing and the potential strategic divestment process well advanced. The Company will provide a more detailed update regarding both processes in the coming weeks.”

Procurement process for key long lead items indicates a fall in estimated capital costs

As part of the financing process a key requirement is to ensure a high level of certainty with capital cost estimates. The Company can ensure this by locking in prices for key long lead items with reputable providers. This will ensure minimal risk / price movement in total capital cost estimates, while also ensuring only high-quality equipment is supplied.

The Company therefore issued a request for tender for solar panels, battery energy storage system and inverters, to a select number of trusted global providers. The combined cost of this equipment accounts for ~50% of the total project capex.

The Company has received proposals from the tender process, including updated pricing. All pricing from suppliers has either been in line with or lower than capital cost estimates in the DFS. In addition, all suppliers have indicated they can supply equipment within the specified schedule.

The Company anticipates finalising this procurement process in the coming months.

EPC process advancing towards shortlisting of preferred parties

For the development of Stage One, the EPC contractor will be responsible for integrating key equipment and delivering a complete and operable facility that will be required to pass a performance test prior to handover. Frontier will be responsible for the purchase of the equipment to be supplied to the EPC contractor.

An expression of interest process was used to identify potential EPC contractors. The Company received strong interest from multiple highly regarded and experienced contractors that have a history of developing and delivering industrial scale solar farms and other renewable energy assets.

The Company is currently assessing these proposals to ensure they have the appropriate experience, safety record, and balance sheet to execute the works.

Following this process, the Company plans to issue the tender documents to the pre-qualified contractors, receive and evaluate the submissions. The Company aims to have the EPC contract ready for execution by mid-2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

oil and gas investingasx stocksasx:fhecleantech investingenergy investingfrontier energy
FHE:AU
Frontier Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Frontier Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE)

Frontier Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Adam Rozencwajg, electric vehicle.

Adam Rozencwajg: Will EVs Succeed? Efficiency, Emissions and a Potential Catalyst

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been widely hailed as a key part of the green energy transition, but are they helping as much as we think they are? Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighed in.

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, he spoke about the energy efficiency and carbon emissions of EVs, explaining how they stack up against traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

On the energy efficiency side, Rozencwajg said EVs are typically viewed as having 90 percent efficiency — in other words, once electrons are in the battery of a car, 90 percent of that energy is translated into the wheels to move the car.

Keep reading...Show less
Evening view of a factor with C02 emissions from chimneys at sunset.

Chevron, ExxonMobil and BP Flagged as Major Global CO2 Emitters

A new report produced by InfluenceMap sheds light on the environmental impact of the world's largest oil, gas, coal and cement producers, quantifying their contributions to global fossil fuel emissions.

It focuses on 122 industrial producers, tracing their cumulative historical emissions from 1854 through 2022.

The document shows that since the Industrial Revolution, over 70 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the fossil fuel and cement sectors can be attributed to 78 of those companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Kevin Hull.

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Says Making Waste Management Profitable Key to Sustainability

Emergent Waste Solutions is resolved to make the solutions to the global waste disposal challenge economically sustainable and profitable, according to the company's CEO, Kevin Hull.

“We determined that if we're going to make an impact in this world, we've got to make being profitable, economically sustainable, a part of the equation as well,” he said. "And that's where we're unique in the whole field of environmental technologies."

Emergent’s ATS Technology uses thermal decomposition, or thermolysis, technology to break waste down at the molecular level using high temperatures with an absence of oxygen, combustion and fire. The process results in biochar, bio gas and bio oil, which are kept separate by the technology and all have value. For example, the biochar can then be used to create carbon-based products such as activated carbon, carbon black, grow mediums and bio coal, with multiple revenue streams and environmental benefits.

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Engineers installing solar panels.

Australian Government to Invest AU$1 Billion in "Pit-to-Panel" Strategy

Australia has announced a AU$1 billion investment in the Solar Sunshot program, which is aimed at bolstering the country's solar panel manufacturing sector and realizing its potential as a renewable energy powerhouse.

The Solar Sunshot program is seeking to revamp Australia's solar panel manufacturing industry by facilitating a transition from extracting and exporting materials to full-scale solar panel production, a strategy it has dubbed “pit to panel.”

With abundant reserves of metals and minerals like aluminium, phosphate, silica-bearing quartz and copper, Australia is looking to establish a robust domestic supply chain for solar panels.

Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels and windmills.

10 ASX Cleantech Stocks (Updated 2024)

Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC)Clean technology covers a number of industry sectors, such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies as well as waste and resource efficiencies.

“The clean energy economy is a major industrial sector and an important contributor to the global economy,” according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its latest report, the IEA states that clean energy investment increased nearly 50 percent between 2019 to 2023 to reach US$1.8 trillion in 2023.

Australia’s cleantech arena is also performing with strength, according to the Deloitte Australia CleanTech (DACT) Index , which offers a quarterly review of cleantech stocks listed on the ASX. The companies included in the Index range across renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable minerals, energy storage, battery minerals and water treatment.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Frontier Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Frontier Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Related News

Copper Investing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Gold Investing

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Gold Investing

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

Lithium Investing

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Resource Investing

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

Oil and Gas Investing

QUPEX Presentation

Copper Investing

Gold and Nickel Exploration Update

×