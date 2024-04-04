Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Emergent Waste Solutions
Converting waste material into valuable energy and carbon products
Cleantech Investing

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Says Making Waste Management Profitable Key to Sustainability

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Says Making Waste Management Profitable Key to Sustainability

“We determined that if we're going to make an impact in this world, we've got to make being profitable (and) economically sustainable a part of the equation as well. And that's where we're unique in the whole field of environmental technologies,” said Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Kevin Hull.

Emergent Waste Solutions is resolved in making the solutions to the global waste disposal challenge economically sustainable and profitable, according to the company's CEO, Kevin Hull.

“We determined that if we're going to make an impact in this world, we've got to make being profitable (and) economically sustainable a part of the equation as well. And that's where we're unique in the whole field of environmental technologies,” he said.

Emergent’s ATS Technology uses thermal decomposition, or thermolysis, technology to convert waste into carbon-based products, such as bio char, bio coal, carbon black and bio oil, with multiple revenue streams and environmental benefits.

“Our uniqueness is that we're not dependent on one thing … We are a company that has the ability to ride through changes in markets and come out still intact with a revenue stream,” Hull said.

“We have a very solid value proposition in that we have both a waste management side to the company where we can derive revenues for accepting waste. And then we also have a sales side, whereby we'd manufacture a commodity. Now that represents a revenue stream as well. Thirdly, because of the contribution we're making environmentally, we also have a revenue stream from the sale of carbon credits," he added.

Hull said Emergent looks forward to being a publicly traded company by Q3 2024 and to bringing the current plan into full production. He is also optimistic about having at least one or two plants commissioned to meet manufacturing goals.

Watch the full interview with Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Kevin Hull above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutions in order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutions and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

