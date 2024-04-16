Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Frontier Energy

Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s funding strategy for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Frontier has commenced Phase Two of the debt financing process, shortlisting preferred banks ahead of additional due diligence to enable submission of binding, credit approved terms
    • The Company anticipates credit approved terms to be provided during the next 8 to 12 weeks, assuming successful completion of due diligence
  • Phase One of the Debt Financing Process generated strong interest from Australian and international banks, confirming:
    • Interest in providing senior debt financing which aligns with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) assumptions1
    • Acceptance of the selected original equipment manufacturers
    • Key due diligence requirements and the proposed third-party service providers to undertake the work to meet those requirements
    • Ability of potential financiers to meet the proposed timetable
  • The DFS set out the maximum debt carrying capacity and included assumptions regarding amortisation periods and interest rates
    • Targeted maximum debt carrying capacity in the DFS was between 65% to 70%, which equates to a debt facility of $200 million to $225 million
  • The strategic equity investor process is ongoing, with NDAs in place with a number of Australian and international groups

CEO Adam Kiley commented: “Key to the initial phase of the debt financing process was confirmation of our major funding assumptions, which assumed gearing levels of between 65% to 70%, equating to between $200 million and $225 million, equipment selection, due diligence requirements and the funding timetable.

Confirmation of these key assumptions in such a short time frame is testament to the key attributes of the Waroona Project being well understood by financiers, predominately due to its simplicity and its executability as well the strong returns it delivers.

We have now moved into the second phase of the debt financing process and will be working closely with shortlisted banks towards credit approved terms and complete due diligence requirements in a timely manner.”

Shortlisting banks for debt financing

Following the release of the DFS for Stage One of the Waroona Project in late February, the Company commenced the Debt Financing Process to assist in meeting the funding required for development at the Waroona Project. Image 1 below provides an outline of the key outcomes and indicative timing for each phase of the process.

Image 1: Waroona Project – Debt Financing Process and indicative timing

As highlighted above, Phase One of the Debt Financing Process involved the Company’s debt advisor, Leeuwin Capital Partners, seeking expressions of interest from financial institutions to participate in the Debt Process.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FHE:AU
Frontier Energy
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE)

Frontier Energy


Frontier Energy

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding the procurement of key long lead items as well as advancing towards selecting an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor as part of the Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), located 120km south-west of Perth in Western Australia.

Adam Rozencwajg, electric vehicle.

Adam Rozencwajg: Will EVs Succeed? Efficiency, Emissions and a Potential Catalyst

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been widely hailed as a key part of the green energy transition, but are they helping as much as we think they are? Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighed in.

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, he spoke about the energy efficiency and carbon emissions of EVs, explaining how they stack up against traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

On the energy efficiency side, Rozencwajg said EVs are typically viewed as having 90 percent efficiency — in other words, once electrons are in the battery of a car, 90 percent of that energy is translated into the wheels to move the car.

Evening view of a factor with C02 emissions from chimneys at sunset.

Chevron, ExxonMobil and BP Flagged as Major Global CO2 Emitters

A new report produced by InfluenceMap sheds light on the environmental impact of the world's largest oil, gas, coal and cement producers, quantifying their contributions to global fossil fuel emissions.

It focuses on 122 industrial producers, tracing their cumulative historical emissions from 1854 through 2022.

The document shows that since the Industrial Revolution, over 70 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the fossil fuel and cement sectors can be attributed to 78 of those companies.

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Kevin Hull.

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Says Making Waste Management Profitable Key to Sustainability

Emergent Waste Solutions is resolved to make the solutions to the global waste disposal challenge economically sustainable and profitable, according to the company's CEO, Kevin Hull.

“We determined that if we're going to make an impact in this world, we've got to make being profitable, economically sustainable, a part of the equation as well,” he said. "And that's where we're unique in the whole field of environmental technologies."

Emergent’s ATS Technology uses thermal decomposition, or thermolysis, technology to break waste down at the molecular level using high temperatures with an absence of oxygen, combustion and fire. The process results in biochar, bio gas and bio oil, which are kept separate by the technology and all have value. For example, the biochar can then be used to create carbon-based products such as activated carbon, carbon black, grow mediums and bio coal, with multiple revenue streams and environmental benefits.

NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Engineers installing solar panels.

Australian Government to Invest AU$1 Billion in "Pit-to-Panel" Strategy

Australia has announced a AU$1 billion investment in the Solar Sunshot program, which is aimed at bolstering the country's solar panel manufacturing sector and realizing its potential as a renewable energy powerhouse.

The Solar Sunshot program is seeking to revamp Australia's solar panel manufacturing industry by facilitating a transition from extracting and exporting materials to full-scale solar panel production, a strategy it has dubbed “pit to panel.”

With abundant reserves of metals and minerals like aluminium, phosphate, silica-bearing quartz and copper, Australia is looking to establish a robust domestic supply chain for solar panels.

×