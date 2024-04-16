- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s funding strategy for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier has commenced Phase Two of the debt financing process, shortlisting preferred banks ahead of additional due diligence to enable submission of binding, credit approved terms
- The Company anticipates credit approved terms to be provided during the next 8 to 12 weeks, assuming successful completion of due diligence
- Phase One of the Debt Financing Process generated strong interest from Australian and international banks, confirming:
- Interest in providing senior debt financing which aligns with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) assumptions1
- Acceptance of the selected original equipment manufacturers
- Key due diligence requirements and the proposed third-party service providers to undertake the work to meet those requirements
- Ability of potential financiers to meet the proposed timetable
- The DFS set out the maximum debt carrying capacity and included assumptions regarding amortisation periods and interest rates
- Targeted maximum debt carrying capacity in the DFS was between 65% to 70%, which equates to a debt facility of $200 million to $225 million
- The strategic equity investor process is ongoing, with NDAs in place with a number of Australian and international groups
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “Key to the initial phase of the debt financing process was confirmation of our major funding assumptions, which assumed gearing levels of between 65% to 70%, equating to between $200 million and $225 million, equipment selection, due diligence requirements and the funding timetable.
Confirmation of these key assumptions in such a short time frame is testament to the key attributes of the Waroona Project being well understood by financiers, predominately due to its simplicity and its executability as well the strong returns it delivers.
We have now moved into the second phase of the debt financing process and will be working closely with shortlisted banks towards credit approved terms and complete due diligence requirements in a timely manner.”
Shortlisting banks for debt financing
Following the release of the DFS for Stage One of the Waroona Project in late February, the Company commenced the Debt Financing Process to assist in meeting the funding required for development at the Waroona Project. Image 1 below provides an outline of the key outcomes and indicative timing for each phase of the process.
Image 1: Waroona Project – Debt Financing Process and indicative timing
As highlighted above, Phase One of the Debt Financing Process involved the Company’s debt advisor, Leeuwin Capital Partners, seeking expressions of interest from financial institutions to participate in the Debt Process.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
The world is rapidly transitioning towards renewable energy. While Australia and WA have come a long way, achieving ~35 percent of electricity generated by renewables in 2023, we are still significantly short of the 2030 target of 82 percent. At the same time as the transition is happening, there is an increase in electricity consumption: the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecasts WA’s electricity demand will increase between 78 percent and 220 percent over the next decade. This increase in demand, along with the phasing out of coal-fired power supply (which represents roughly 30 percent of current supply) to be completed by 2029, is forecast by AEMO to cause a large and growing gap in power generation capacity over the next decade.
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE;OTCQB:FRHYF) intends to meet the WA market’s urgent requirement for renewable energy. The company’s Stage One development plan for its Waroona Renewable Energy Project will consist of a 120 MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80 MW battery. Frontier is on track to finalise a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Stage One in February 2024 and targets FID during the first half of 2024.
Frontier is also evaluating value-add opportunities, including opportunities to develop green hydrogen production to maximise the value of energy produced. The Stirling Trunk Water Main, which is located ~3 km from the WREP, could enable procurement of water for green hydrogen electrolysis. The Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline, which runs adjacent to the project, could potentially allow for delivery of green hydrogen into future domestic and export markets.
Company Highlights
- Frontier Energy is developing the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (WREP), located 120 kms south of Perth in Western Australia
- Frontier believes current market conditions are very favourable for supplying renewable electricity onto the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), WA’s main electricity grid.
- Frontier enjoys a strategic location and controls 868 ha of freehold land near world-class major infrastructure, including a 330 kV Landwehr electricity terminal located less than 1 km from the WREP project site. This is on the highest capacity transmission line in the SWIS, and the company has shovel-ready solar generation of 355 MW, and access to two connections that can potentially hold >1 GW of renewable power.
- The company is focused on becoming a near-term contributor to WA and Australia’s renewable electricity generation targets, with an FID for Stage One, an integrated 120 MWdc solar farm and 80 MW four-hour battery, planned for the first half of 2024.
- Significant revenue streams include Reserve Capacity Payments, which can be fixed for five years, wholesale electricity sales that can be optimised by storing solar energy in the battery and selling at peak times, and Large Generation Certificates (akin to carbon credits) available to renewable electricity providers.
- Frontier holds significant growth opportunities beyond Stage One, which will utilise only a third of the company’s current land holdings.
Key Project
Waroona Renewable Energy Project
The Waroona Renewable Energy Project is located 120 km from Perth in the South West of Western Australia, and is on track to become one of the largest renewable energy projects in Australia.
The project’s location, close to major existing infrastructure and nearby regional towns, provides several strategic advantages. The nearby 330 kV Landwehr Electricity Terminal will allow the company to sell electricity via the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), Western Australia’s main energy grid. The Landwehr Terminal is located on one of the highest capacity transmission lines in the SWIS. Nearby towns including Waroona, Collie and Mandurah can provide a highly skilled workforce.
In December 2023, Frontier completed the acquisition of Waroona Energy (TSXV:WHE.V), combining two adjacent projects to create a large-scale Australian renewable energy company, with 868 ha of freehold land, shovel-ready solar generation of 355 MW and the potential to expand to more than 1GW.
The company is pursuing a staged development approach targeting high demand markets and future growth opportunities. Given that the WA electricity grid is facing a major supply-demand deficit, the initial development stages will focus on renewable electricity generation and storage. Stage One comprises a 120 MWdc Solar farm with an integrated 80 MW four-hour battery. Approvals, permits and grid connections are all in place.
Revenue Drivers
Reserve Capacity Mechanism (RCM)
The RCM is unique to WA, and is not available in the Eastern States/NEM. Under the RCM, generators receive annual payments per MW, based on a benchmark reserve capacity price (BRCP) determined by the Energy Regulator. New generators can lock in the BRCP for five years. BRCPs have increased strongly over the past five years, to $230,000/MW for 2026/27. Recent changes in government regulations have meant that a four-hour battery proposed for Waroona may qualify for 100 percent of the BRCP. Furthermore, when the market is in deficit, an additional 30 percent is paid, and AEMO forecasts deficits for the next decade.
For an 80 MW battery, this implies ~$24 million per annum. This can be locked in for five years and provides a fixed (increasing with CPI), guaranteed income.
Electricity sales and arbitrage enabled by integrated battery
Wholesale energy prices in WA have increased on average by 77 percent over the past two years, reflecting the increasing tightness of the supply/demand balance.
WA has the most sunlight hours in Australia and one of the highest installation rates of rooftop solar at 38 percent, expected to increase to ~50 percent by 2030. As a result, the electricity price dips during the day, when solar generation peaks, while in the afternoon/evening, demand increases while solar generation declines, causing the price to rise sharply.
The integration of a battery with Frontier Energy’s solar farm allows electricity sales to be ‘shifted’- i.e. electricity is stored in low price periods and sold in high price periods. An 80 MW battery is sized to enable substantial shift of electricity sales. As a result, Frontier’s daily revenue profile will look roughly as follows (subject to solar radiation each day):
- Solar energy sales – early morning
- Battery charge – morning to midday/early afternoon
- Battery discharge combined with solar sales – early evening (during peak electricity demand).
Management Team
Grant Davey - Executive Chair
Grant Davey is an entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of global mining and energy projects. He is the chairman of Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE), a Director of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) and Cradle Resources (ASX:CXX) and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Adam Kiley - Chief Executive Officer
Adam Kiley is an accomplished resources and energy executive, with 20 years’ experience. He brings significant experience in various fields, including equity capital markets, debt advisory, project development studies, and project evaluation, having previously held some senior executive positions. He was previously the managing director and CEO of Waroona Energy and is also a non-executive director of Copper Strike (ASX:CSE).
Chris Bath - Executive Director
Chris Bath is a chartered accountant and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, with more than 20 years of senior management experience in the energy and resources sector both in Australia and south-east Asia. Bath has broad experience including financial reporting, commercial management, project acquisition, ASX compliance and governance. He is a non-executive director of Cradle Resources and company secretary of Copper Strike.
Dixie Marshall - Non-executive Director
Dixie Marshall has 40 years’ experience in strategic communications – including crisis communications, editorial media, advertising, marketing and government communications. Currently, Marshall is the chief growth officer of Marketforce, WA’s oldest advertising agency. Marshall previously worked as the Western Australian government's director of strategic communications, as well as for the Nine Network as a senior news anchor. She is the deputy chair of the WA Football Commission and commissioner of the Australian Sports Commission and director of Lotus Resources.
Amanda Reid - Non-executive Director
Amanda Reid has a significant background in government relations providing advice to a wide cross section of companies and organisations for more than 15 years for two national government relations and corporate communications firms. This included five years as Partner at GRA Partners. She was also a senior adviser in previous WA State Governments with responsibility for managing a strategic communications unit. She has held non-executive board positions across both private companies and not-for-profit organisations and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Warren King - Chief Operating Officer
Warren King is an engineer with 25 years of experience, specialising in the client-side project management of the engineering, design, procurement and construction of mineral processing plants and mine infrastructure (including various gas power solutions and solar). He has worked in Africa, Indonesia and Australia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering (mechanical) and a Bachelor of Laws degree. He has implemented and managed various project execution models (such as EPC, EPCM, and EP with owner managed construction).
Amy Sullivan - ESG Manager
Amy Sullivan has almost 20 years’ experience in the mining industry across Australia, holding executive roles in approvals, environment, community and government relations. Whilst working with VHM Limited, She led the approvals and growth team for the Goschen Rare Earths and Mineral Sands project and played a key role in establishing relationships with government, local councils, and the community, as well as managing the state and commonwealth approvals strategy, including obtaining major project status. Sullivan has practiced as a sustainability and ESG consultant working with companies to implement ESG and sustainability strategies. Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Environmental Management with Honours from the University of Notre Dame.
Martin Stulpner - Corporate Development Manager
Martin Stulpner has more than 20 years’ experience in the mining and financial services industries, including in corporate development, M&A, strategic planning, and equity research (sell side). His previous senior leadership positions include GM at Aquila Resources, where he had accountability for Aquila’s stake in the West Pilbara Iron Ore Project (now under construction as the $3 billion Onslow Iron project), and for Aquila’s South African business. As Director at Macquarie, Stulpner provided equity research of Western Australian metals and mining companies to institutional investors in Australia and globally.
Catherine Anderson - Company Secretary
Catherine Anderson is a legal practitioner admitted in Western Australia and Victoria with more than 30 years’ experience in both high-level private practice and in-house roles, particularly in capital raising, corporate acquisitions, structuring and regulatory compliance. She has advised on all aspects of corporate and commercial law and brings extensive experience in a range of industries, in particular the mining and IT/cyber security sectors.
Anderson is an experienced company secretary for both listed and unlisted public companies and has served as a director of an ASX listed junior explorer. She has provided consultancy services to entities wishing to proceed to IPO and ASX listing, and has twice been nominated for the Telstra Business Woman of the Year Award.
Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding the procurement of key long lead items as well as advancing towards selecting an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor as part of the Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), located 120km south-west of Perth in Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Procurement of key long lead items including battery, photovoltaic panels and inverters has advanced with final equipment selection and contract negotiations to be concluded during the current June quarter
- Capital cost estimates for long lead items have been in-line with, or lower than, the estimates outlined in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)1
- Only tier one global suppliers have been included in the procurement process
- No delay in the delivery of key long lead items has been identified through the procurement process
- Expressions of interest by a number of highly regarded EPC contractors have been received
- Shortlisting of preferred parties will commence in the coming weeks
- A significant increase in peak energy prices (4pm – 9pm) occurred during the March quarter, increasing by 65% to $172/MWh compared to the previous year
- Western Australia peak demand reached a new record of 4.23GW in February 2024, and exceeded the record peak six times during the March quarter
- The Company’s strategy of storing solar energy generated during low price periods in the morning through to midday and dispatching this energy during the afternoon / evening peak, is aligned with a more volatile market
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “A key risk for any project is an escalation in capital costs through the procurement process. It’s pleasing that cost estimates for all major long lead items have either been in line with expectations or, in most cases, actually fallen.
Only tier one suppliers have been invited to tender. Good quality equipment supplied by reputable suppliers helps us ensure the facility will start-up and operate as expected and importantly will be reliable.
In addition, the Company is also quickly progressing our funding strategy, as both the debt financing and the potential strategic divestment process well advanced. The Company will provide a more detailed update regarding both processes in the coming weeks.”
Procurement process for key long lead items indicates a fall in estimated capital costs
As part of the financing process a key requirement is to ensure a high level of certainty with capital cost estimates. The Company can ensure this by locking in prices for key long lead items with reputable providers. This will ensure minimal risk / price movement in total capital cost estimates, while also ensuring only high-quality equipment is supplied.
The Company therefore issued a request for tender for solar panels, battery energy storage system and inverters, to a select number of trusted global providers. The combined cost of this equipment accounts for ~50% of the total project capex.
The Company has received proposals from the tender process, including updated pricing. All pricing from suppliers has either been in line with or lower than capital cost estimates in the DFS. In addition, all suppliers have indicated they can supply equipment within the specified schedule.
The Company anticipates finalising this procurement process in the coming months.
EPC process advancing towards shortlisting of preferred parties
For the development of Stage One, the EPC contractor will be responsible for integrating key equipment and delivering a complete and operable facility that will be required to pass a performance test prior to handover. Frontier will be responsible for the purchase of the equipment to be supplied to the EPC contractor.
An expression of interest process was used to identify potential EPC contractors. The Company received strong interest from multiple highly regarded and experienced contractors that have a history of developing and delivering industrial scale solar farms and other renewable energy assets.
The Company is currently assessing these proposals to ensure they have the appropriate experience, safety record, and balance sheet to execute the works.
Following this process, the Company plans to issue the tender documents to the pre-qualified contractors, receive and evaluate the submissions. The Company aims to have the EPC contract ready for execution by mid-2024.
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Adam Rozencwajg: Will EVs Succeed? Efficiency, Emissions and a Potential Catalyst
Electric vehicles (EVs) have been widely hailed as a key part of the green energy transition, but are they helping as much as we think they are? Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighed in.
In a conversation with the Investing News Network, he spoke about the energy efficiency and carbon emissions of EVs, explaining how they stack up against traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
On the energy efficiency side, Rozencwajg said EVs are typically viewed as having 90 percent efficiency — in other words, once electrons are in the battery of a car, 90 percent of that energy is translated into the wheels to move the car.
That's compared to 30 percent for ICE vehicles, where a significant amount of energy dissipates in the form of heat.
Rozencwajg noted that EVs look great in that scenario, but described it as a faulty comparison because it doesn't account for how the electrons get into the battery in the first place, or how they are kept there.
"That of course deals with the battery, and it deals with the idea of how much energy is required to mine all the materials, process all the materials — the lithium, the cobalt, the nickel, the copper — and then to assemble and manufacture the battery, which is also incredibly energy intensive," he said.
"When we put it all together, there was really very little doubt in our minds that the total energy — we're talking cradle to grave — of an EV was far greater than an internal combustion engine," Rozencwajg added.
Looking at carbon emissions, Rozencwajg pointed to Norway as a real-world example. EVs have accounted for 80 percent of the country's new car sales in the last 15 years, but its carbon emissions have only fallen 10 to 15 percent.
"The devil's in the details. And what Norway has been very, very good at doing over the last 10 or 15 years is switching out a tremendous amount of fuel oil and residual fuel used mainly for heating, and some power as well, away from hydrocarbons towards electric and towards hydro. So that actually explains two-thirds or three-quarters — some huge number — of the reduction in CO2 in Norway over the last 15 years," he explained during the interview.
Continuing, Rozencwajg said Norway's gasoline and oil demand hasn't moved during that time.
"On the other hand, you've had to put 500,000 EVs on the road in Norway, and that's created a huge amount of CO2 because of all the energy that goes into making the battery ... and still today most EVs and most EV batteries are manufactured in China, where the majority of that power comes from coal, which is actually quite dirty," he said.
Watch the interview above for more detailed thoughts from Rozencwajg on these concepts.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Chevron, ExxonMobil and BP Flagged as Major Global CO2 Emitters
A new report produced by InfluenceMap sheds light on the environmental impact of the world's largest oil, gas, coal and cement producers, quantifying their contributions to global fossil fuel emissions.
It focuses on 122 industrial producers, tracing their cumulative historical emissions from 1854 through 2022.
The document shows that since the Industrial Revolution, over 70 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the fossil fuel and cement sectors can be attributed to 78 of those companies.
“The Carbon Majors database is a key tool in attributing responsibility for climate change to the fossil fuel producers with the most significant role in driving global CO2 emissions,” said InfluenceMap Program Manager Daan Van Acker.
Among the entities analyzed in the report, investor-owned companies accounted for 31 percent of all emissions, with notable contributors including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and BP (LSE:BP).
State-owned companies, on the other hand, were linked to 33 percent of the total emissions, with entities like Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) and Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) fronting the list. Nation states accounted for the remaining 36 percent of emissions, with China's coal production and the former Soviet Union being significant contributors.
The report also highlights a concerning trend observed following the adoption of the Paris Agreement.
Despite global efforts to curb emissions, most state- and investor-owned companies have expanded their operations since the agreement was adopted in 2015, with Asia and the Middle East seeing the biggest increases.
Aside from unveiling a need for enhanced regulatory measures and corporate accountability to address these escalating emissions, Van Acker believes the results of the report can do more to foster transparency and accountability.
"It can be used in a variety of cases, ranging from legal processes seeking to hold these producers to account for climate damages, or it can be used by academics in quantifying their contributions, or by campaign groups, or even by investors," he told Reuters. The publication notes that a previous version of the report was used to do just that.
Just last month, a Belgian farmer brought a case against French oil and gas company TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), arguing that the company's significant CO2 emissions contributed to damage to his operations from extreme weather events.
Mining industry gearing up for a low-carbon future
Despite InfluenceMap's findings on emissions from oil, gas and coal companies, there are ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing their environmental impact and fostering sustainability within the industry.
One such initiative is the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) program, a globally recognized framework designed to support mining companies in managing key environmental and social risks.
This program mandates site-level assessments with external verification and emphasizes accountability, transparency and credibility in evaluating mining operations. TSM evaluates eight critical aspects of social and environmental performance against 30 distinct indicators, promoting principles such as accountability, transparency and credibility.
At the country level, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) and its members have undertaken various initiatives to reduce emissions and combat climate change. These efforts are in line with MAC's support for climate action consistent with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Says Making Waste Management Profitable Key to Sustainability
Emergent Waste Solutions is resolved to make the solutions to the global waste disposal challenge economically sustainable and profitable, according to the company's CEO, Kevin Hull.
“We determined that if we're going to make an impact in this world, we've got to make being profitable, economically sustainable, a part of the equation as well,” he said. "And that's where we're unique in the whole field of environmental technologies."
Emergent’s ATS Technology uses thermal decomposition, or thermolysis, technology to break waste down at the molecular level using high temperatures with an absence of oxygen, combustion and fire. The process results in biochar, bio gas and bio oil, which are kept separate by the technology and all have value. For example, the biochar can then be used to create carbon-based products such as activated carbon, carbon black, grow mediums and bio coal, with multiple revenue streams and environmental benefits.
“Our uniqueness is that we're not dependent on one thing … We are a company that has the ability to ride through changes in markets and come out still intact with a revenue stream,” Hull said.
“We have a very solid value proposition in that we have both a waste management side to the company where we can derive revenues for accepting waste. And then we also have a sales side, whereby we'd manufacture a commodity. Now that represents a revenue stream as well. Thirdly, because of the contribution we're making environmentally, we also have a revenue stream from the sale of carbon credits."
Hull said Emergent looks forward to being a publicly traded company by Q3 2024. The company also plans to bring the current plant into full production this year. Hull is also optimistic to have at least one or two plants commissioned and the manufacturing process underway by the end of 2024 as well.
Watch the full interview with Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Kevin Hull above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutions in order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutions and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
NEO Battery Materials
Overview
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF) is a Canada-based battery technology company focused on developing silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.The company’s patented silicon anode technology, called NBMSiDE®, utilizes an energy-efficient, one-step nano coating process to i) enable ultra-fast charging, ii) increase EV driving range by greater than 20 percent, and iii) manufacture more than 70 percent cheaper compared to competitors. NBMSiDE® coats strong, durable nanomaterials on the surface of the silicon particles to effectively resolve silicon’s volume expansion problem, enabling reliability and high performance in EV lithium-ion batteries.
Why Silicon and Global Market Growth
EV batteries are composed of four major parts – cathode, anode, separator and electrolyte. Highly discussed battery metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese are synthesized to form the cathode material. On the anode side, graphite has long been the go-to material since the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries, but major issues, especially with respect to low capacity and slow charging, are impeding the growth of EV adoption globally.
Silicon is recognized as the solely available material to resolve graphite’s deficiencies, offering the allure of high capacity and faster charging times. Given the urgency to integrate silicon as a critical component in EV batteries, the global silicon anode market is expected to grow rapidly from around US$0.4 billion in 2022 to US$28.7 billion in 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 54 percent. However, for all its advantages, silicon has its own set of challenges.
During the charge and discharge cycle, silicon tends to expand more than 300 percent in volume, and stabilizing the material has been a significant challenge to the industry. Conventional approaches to mitigate the volume expansion problem of silicon anodes are expensive and unscalable due to energy-intensive processes and high-cost input feedstocks. Most of the companies using silicon anode rely on costly manufacturing processes to circumvent the issue, resulting in a price point that is approximately eight times (US$80 per kilogram) more expensive than graphite anode (US$10 per kg).
Company Highlights
- NEO Battery Materials is a Canada-based battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.
- The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
- NBM is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. NBM’s ability to manufacture silicon anode materials economically and efficiently is a vital point of differentiation from existing competitors.
- NEO Battery Materials has signed more than 60 NDAs with global-tier companies, including battery cell manufacturers, EV automakers, electronics manufacturers and high-profile battery supply chain companies. With these parties, NBM is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations to strike milestone joint development, collaboration and offtake agreements.
- The company is planning to construct commercial plants both in Canada and South Korea to manufacture NBMSiDE®. Further, NBM is aiming to build additional plants in the U.S. and Europe to establish itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier in the EV battery industry.
Key Technology: NBMSiDE®
NBM claims its patented silicon anode technology, called NBMSiDE®, could manage and resolve the volume expansion problem by coating the silicon particles with mechanically durable nanomaterials such as elastic polymers and carbon nanotubes. There are currently eight patents issued and pending for this technology across various jurisdictions.
NBM’s proprietary one-step process enables substantially lower production costs than other silicon anode materials. NBM simultaneously mixes and nanocoats the silicon precursor, additives and nano coating materials to manufacture the final product. Unlike competitors that manufacture in multi-steps at high temperatures of >1,500 degrees Celsius and/or in vacuum systems, NBMSiDE® is produced at room temperature and pressure, realizing significant energy savings and reducing carbon emissions. NBM’s ability to economically manufacture silicon anode materials is a vital point of differentiation from existing companies.NEO Battery Materials’ innovative NBMSiDE® places the company in an ideal position to leverage this exponential market growth, led by a management team with a proven track record in the global battery industry.
NBMSiDE® is paving the way for cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries, which can drive down the EV costs and ultimately increase EV adoption. The company aims to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
NBM has further optimized its one-step process to achieve consistent, uniform nano coating capabilities – a key factor for high performance and quality control. Uniform nano coating layers reinforced silicon’s structural durability, demonstrating over a 70 percent increase in battery cycle life improvement. NBMSiDE® also retains more than 70 percent higher initial battery capacity (measured in mAh/g) compared to competitors and has realized 5-minute ultra-fast charging in tests.Successful development and key benefits of NBMSiDE® has caught the interest of downstream users. Having signed more than 60 non-disclosure agreements, which include global battery cell manufacturers and EV automakers, NBM is prioritizing to ink multiple milestone agreements such as joint developments, collaborations and offtakes. To date, the company is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations with global NDA parties to attain such value-creating milestones.
Due to technological breakthroughs, downstream customers’ demand for NBMSiDE® has experienced an uptick. To alleviate bottlenecks and order backlogs, NBM is relocating to an expansion facility with larger manufacturing and testing equipment. The company plans to hire additional research engineers to increase the overall R&D productivity for commercialization.
Commercialization will be achieved through constructing mass production plants in Canada and South Korea. With an initial capacity of 240 tons per year, the final plant capacity is estimated to reach 5,000 tons per year. Subsequently, NBM aims to extend its global presence by establishing additional commercial plants in the U.S. and Europe through joint ventures.
With the initial capacity, NBM anticipates an initial revenue of US$12 million representing a supply capacity for 80,000 to 160,000 EVs. At full capacity, revenue generation could increase to US$250 million. NBM plans to build at least three commercial plants by 2030, giving it a capacity of 15,000 tons per year to position itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier.
Management Team
Spencer Huh – Director, President and CEO
Spencer Huh has more than 25 years of financial and operational experience in Canada and Korea, with expertise in financial operations, strategy, performance management, and business planning. In the early part of his career, he worked as an investment advisor with large companies such as Hanwha Securities, TD Canada Trust, and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since 2012, Huh has worked with numerous private and publicly listed companies in Korea and Canada, including mining, medical device, and high-tech companies. He has played an integral role in the establishment, acquisition, and financing for these companies.
S. R. Hwang – Director, Chief Operating Officer and SVP
S. R. Hwang has over 30 years of experience working for Samsung SDI (sixth largest global battery manufacturer), serving as the executive director, chief of purchasing and advisor until 2018. His responsibilities included managing the supply chain, procurement planning and advanced business development. During his time with Samsung SDI, Hwang accumulated a vast network and information pipeline within the lithium-ion battery industry. He has a deep understanding of business development and trade capabilities, as well as specialized knowledge in raw materials, such as cobalt, nickel, and aluminum.
Dr. S. G. Kim – Chief Technology Officer
Dr. S. G. Kim served as the executive vice-president and head of R&D of Hanwha Solutions’ Advanced Materials Division, a multibillion-dollar South Korean conglomerate. Kim led Hanwha Solutions to nearly double new product sales and expand the core technology portfolio by leading several value-added projects for global automotive, aerospace and electronics companies. Prior to joining Hanwha Solutions, Kim held tenure as the global R&D leader at Momentive Performance Materials, the second-largest global manufacturer of silicon-based products. Kim received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering and applied chemistry from the University of Toronto, Canada. He has published high-impact journals in the field of polymers and nanocomposites, and retains 15 patents related to polymers, coatings and silicon-based materials.
Dr. J. H. Woo – Chief Science Officer
Dr. J. H. Woo has worked as a scientific research engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre, researching nanostructured silicon anode materials with artificial solid electrolyte interphase (SEI), lithium-ion battery performance optimization, and electrode material synthesis. His research expertise focuses on the synthesis of silicon anode materials for high-energy batteries in long-range EVs and on interfacial engineering for sulfide-based all-solid-state batteries (ASSB). Receiving his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, Woo has published influential literature in international journals, such as in Advanced Materials, that advanced the field of silicon anodes and ASSBs. His high-impact research has led to a major battery materials NASDAQ-listed company licensing Woo’s patent related to ASSBs.
Dr. Dongmok Whang – Director
Dr. Dongmok Whang is a distinguished scholar specializing in various advanced functional nanomaterials with wide-ranging applications, including high-energy-density electrode materials and solid-state electrolytes for secondary rechargeable batteries. With a prolific academic portfolio, he has published around 200 scholarly papers and over 80 patents. His influential research has garnered over 15,000 citations, underscoring the significant impact of his work on the field. He is a professor at the School of Advanced Materials Science & Engineering and Advanced Institute of Nanotechnology at Sungkyunkwan University. Wang's research expertise lies in the field of fabrication and manufacturing of low-dimensional nanomaterials, especially graphene, semiconductor nanowires, and porous nanostructures for applications in EV lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and various energy storage applications. Whang owns more than 50 patents of which two-thirds are co-owned with Samsung Electronics. He received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in 1997, and prior to joining SKKU, he was a senior research fellow at Harvard University.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
Australian Government to Invest AU$1 Billion in "Pit-to-Panel" Strategy
Australia has announced a AU$1 billion investment in the Solar Sunshot program, which is aimed at bolstering the country's solar panel manufacturing sector and realizing its potential as a renewable energy powerhouse.
The Solar Sunshot program is seeking to revamp Australia's solar panel manufacturing industry by facilitating a transition from extracting and exporting materials to full-scale solar panel production, a strategy it has dubbed “pit to panel.”
With abundant reserves of metals and minerals like aluminium, phosphate, silica-bearing quartz and copper, Australia is looking to establish a robust domestic supply chain for solar panels.
“Historically, Australia has been good at going from the mining pit to port, and long may this continue. But the Australian Government will also invest in the path from pit to panels and capture more value for our economy and workforce,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a March 28 press release.
The initiative comes as the nation grapples with economic shifts following the closure of coal-fired power stations.
By investing in strategic manufacturing capabilities and promoting innovation, the government wants to create a competitive solar panel manufacturing industry that contributes to job creation and regional development.
It also wants to boost the local solar panel manufacturing industry in response to growing demand. Currently, over 3.7 million Australian households have installed solar panels, but only 1 percent of those were made locally.
Although it has acknowledged the dominance of Chinese solar panel manufacturers, the Australian government is confident in the competitiveness of its own solar panel manufacturing sector.
By providing subsidies, grants and support through agencies like the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, the government hopes to nurture domestic companies and enhance Australia's footing in the renewable energy sector.
The Solar Sunshot program is also aligned with broader initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and fostering economic transformation, specifically the establishment of the Net Zero Economy Authority.
Regions like the Upper Spencer Gulf stand to play a significant role in driving the nation's transition to a net-zero economy. With increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the South Australian government is tapping into the region’s rich copper reserves and other critical minerals, such as magnetite iron ore, through the State Prosperity Project.
This will be supported by the planned Northern Water project, which involves the construction of a 600 kilometre pipeline connected to a large-scale desalination plant for ease of mineral delivery.
Chinese solar panel makers could be stiff competition
Albanese emphasized that Australia's strong mineral endowment positions Solar Sunshot for success.
“We have every metal and critical mineral necessary to be a central player in the net zero transformation and a proven track record as a reliable energy producer and exporter," he said, adding, "We can also invest in strategic manufacturing capability, particularly in components critical to the energy and economic transition."
Even so, some experts see challenges ahead for the Solar Sunshot initiative given that the solar panel industry is dominated by overseas giants with advanced manufacturing capabilities.
Tony Wood, the Grattan Institute's energy program director, cautioned that Australia faces cutthroat competition in a Chinese-dominated manufacturing industry. With just one domestic manufacturer, Adelaide-based Tindo Solar, Australia's solar panel production capacity falls far short of meeting the surging demand for solar panels, particularly compared to industry leaders like Tongwei (SHA:600438) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO).
While breakthroughs in solar panel technology are encouraged, he warned against overzealousness in an attempt to jumpstart large-scale production, particularly in an investment as big as Solar Sunshot.
“Every now and again there are people who will make breakthroughs to improve the efficiency of solar. That’s a good thing and should be encouraged, possibly with small research grants, but not a $1 billion backstop," Wood said.
“This is a very dangerous place for young, commercial players."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
