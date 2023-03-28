ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

GamingInvesting News

New Report From Adjust Shows Positive Early Momentum For E-commerce, Fintech, And Gaming Mobile Apps In 2023

Adjust's Mobile App Trends ebook provides key insights for developers and marketers to drive strategic growth in the year ahead

Mobile marketing analytics suite Adjust today released its annual Mobile App Trends report detailing upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023, despite economic headwinds. While 2022 marked the industry's first ever slowdown, 2023 early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.

Adjust data shows ATT Opt-in rate by vertical

"Global conditions and user needs are evolving rapidly, but the need for growth and ROI in the mobile app marketing industry remains the same," said Simon "Bobby" Dussart, CEO of Adjust. "Delivering highly customized, seamless user experiences, executing on cross-platform campaigns, and tapping into the potential of new channels, such as connected TV, will prove invaluable for marketers and developers seeking sustained and strategic growth in 2023 and beyond."

The report — based on datasets totaling more than 100,000 apps tracked by Adjust — analyzes long-term trends in installs, sessions, time spent in-app, retention, re-attribution rates, and more, across the globe. These insights enable developers and marketers to better understand their audience and the state of the app economy.

Additional key takeaways from the report include:

  • ATT opt-in rates have climbed again. With data-privacy now the norm, user education on the topic is improving, resulting in continually increasing opt-in rates. ATT opt-in rates for Q1 2023 have climbed to an overall industry average of 29%, up four percentage points year-over-year, with gaming reaching a high of 36% and fintech climbing from 11% to 18%.
  • The m-commerce boom as revenue consistently trends upward . Sessions and session lengths in m-commerce were both up year-over-year in 2022, and sessions are up another 7% in thus far 2023. In-app revenue for e-commerce was up 4% YoY in 2022, with November coming in as the biggest month ever tracked by Adjust.
  • Despite economic headwinds, fintech apps grew globally demonstrating the resilience and increasing relevance of mobile financial services. Global installs for fintech apps grew 2% in 2022 while global sessions grew 19% year-over-year — up most notably in LATAM (54%) and EMEA (40%). Fintech in-app revenue also skyrocketed more than 90% from November 2022 through January 2023 .
  • Hyper casual games maintain dominance, accounting for the highest share of gaming app installs. While Hyper casual games make up 25% of gaming app installs, action games represent the highest proportion of sessions at 25%. Gaming app installs and sessions decreased significantly in 2022, but are bouncing back, up 10% and 11%, respectively, in January 2023 . In-app revenue is also up, by 14%, compared to Q4 2022.

The report also highlights the top 10 most downloaded apps in 2022 across mobile e-commerce, gaming, and fintech, and provides key insights from leading industry players. Kathleen Gambarelli , Group Product Marketing Manager, Revenue, Snap Inc. notes that, "Maintaining agility in this changing mobile ecosystem is of critical importance. From rapidly introducing product features that better serve our community and advertisers, to diversifying revenue streams and embracing new industry standards around measurement, Snap has proved adaptable and resilient."

Dussart added that current trends demonstrate the mobile app ecosystem's ability to consistently persevere and adapt to the diverse and ever-developing needs of users. "Success in 2023 will be defined by those who are able to cut through the noise to stand out from the competition," he said. "Maximizing marketing efficiency via centralized data, and investing in the tools needed to make fast and impactful decisions will ultimately result in campaigns that get results."

For additional findings, download the full ebook here .

About Adjust
Adjust is trusted by marketers around the world to measure and grow their apps across platforms, from mobile to CTV and beyond. Adjust works with companies at every stage of the app marketing journey, from fast-growing digital brands to brick-and-mortar companies launching their first apps. Adjust's powerful measurement and analytics suite provides visibility, insights and essential tools that drive better results. Adjust is owned by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP ), and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany .

Media Contact
Joshua Grandy
pr@adjust.com

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting apps' end-user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support. (PRNewsfoto/Adjust)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-adjust-shows-positive-early-momentum-for-e-commerce-fintech-and-gaming-mobile-apps-in-2023-301782880.html

SOURCE Adjust

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blockchain Casual Golf Game 'BIRDIE SHOT' to Host the BORA Cup with a Total Prize Pool of 518,100 USD

- Largest prize pool for global blockchain game matches
- Final winner selected through real-time one-on-one matches
- First round begins on March 28, 2023

METABORA (Co-representatives: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, is holding the BORA Cup, set to tee off on the 28 th with a total prize pool of 3 million tBORA, on its blockchain casual golf game『BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn』offered around the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG 'OUTERPLANE' Globally in May

Smilegate plans to release its new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE' globally in May. The company unveiled the teaser page and brand page for the game on March 28th and is now actively preparing for the global launch to release the game at the end of May.

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG ‘OUTERPLANE' Globally in May.

Developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate, 'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a protagonist suddenly summoned from Earth to a fantasy world and sets off on an adventure with his/her companions. The game features smooth graphics rendered in a cartoon style and exciting action scenes, with various strategic elements such as skill bursts and skill chains that allow players to enjoy strategic combat.

The teaser page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com/teaser ) introduces the automatic doll 'Eva' who welcomes the 'owner' (player) who will enjoy OUTERPLANE. The mysterious expressions of Eva and the presence of the star 'Mirsha' evoke curiosity.

On the brand page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com /), you can get a sneak peek into the detailed character information and the universe of the game. In addition, various content such as character introduction videos and 4-cut cartoons showcasing the charm of 'OUTERPLANE' can be found through social media.

'OUTERPLANE; is being developed with the goal of global release at the end of May. Smilegate plans to continue releasing game information through the teaser page, brand page, official Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/OUTERPLANEGLOBAL ), official Twitter ( https://twitter.com/OUTERPLANE ), and official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE ).

Smilegate logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smilegate-to-release-a-new-mobile-rpg-outerplane-globally-in-may-301782925.html

SOURCE Smilegate

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access

- The beta version of NAODA will be released on April 7 , marking FLASK's first move towards expanding the Web 3.0 experience.

- The platform's white paper will be released and special digital badges known as POPs will be issued, featuring unique artwork.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, March 31, 2023 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 396-8049

Local Dial-In Number:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company is available under East Side Games Group at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c1639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetDragon Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Education Business Achieved Record-high Revenue

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on March 28, 2023 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN WINS INTEL GRAND SLAM IN COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE - A RECORD-BREAKING ACCOMPLISHMENT AS THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ROSTER TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

THE GRAND SLAM COMES AFTER BRINGING HOME EPL SEASON 17 AND OVER $1,000,000 IN PLAYER WINNINGS

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is celebrating FaZe's Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports team winning ESL Pro League Season 17 and accomplishing the highest prize in competitive CS:GO, an Intel Grand Slam . A Grand Slam is awarded to the first team that wins four S-Tier events organized by ESL during a window of 10 consecutive events. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team secured this feat with a dominating run through 2022 and into 2023, bringing home wins at IEM: Katowice 2022 EPL Season 15 IEM: Cologne 2022 and Sunday at EPL Season 17 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Completes the 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Leocor Gold Announces RAB Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Lithium Investing

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

×