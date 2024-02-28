Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NorthStar Gaming Builds upon its Industry-Leading Content Vertical with Launch of "Sports Insights 2.0"

NorthStar Gaming Builds upon its Industry-Leading Content Vertical with Launch of "Sports Insights 2.0"

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it is enhancing its industry-leading Sports Insights content throughout 2024 with new features, design, stats and a smoother user experience.

NorthStar's Sports Insights product is a key differentiating feature that supports the Company's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of betting and sports media. The content includes analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies and helpful tips. Since Sports Insights is integrated directly within NorthStar's sportsbook, users can wager directly from the content without leaving the betting environment.

"In a crowded online gaming marketplace, we believe NorthStar is unique in offering this depth of betting content and insights seamlessly integrated into its betting app," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Over the next several months, we will be rolling out groundbreaking upgrades to give our players more of what they want and how they wish to receive it. We expect Sports Insights 2.0 to further cement NorthStar Bets as a premium and innovative online betting brand."

Sports Insights have been an integral part of the NorthStar Bets offering since its launch in 2022. From the outset, NorthStar has provided bettors with premium, easy-to-access statistics, analysis and pick recommendations on the players, teams and events that matter most to Ontarians, differentiating the brand, creating loyalty and producing higher levels of engagement. Results to-date have validated this approach, with Sports Insights readers proving to generate more value and higher deposits than other players.

New features and upgrades expected to launch throughout 2024 include:

  • A redesign of the Sports Insights home page, including a live scoreboard ticker, live odds, 'trending topics,' hero carousel and greater promotion of on-site offers/ promotions

  • Deeper integration between the Sportsbook and Sports Insights to provide easier access to betting picks, trends and stats

  • More dynamic "always on" content, including live odds widgets, live box scores, scoreboards and Twitter/X feeds

  • Enhanced statistics focusing on 'stats that matter' to sports bettors including game logs and individual player stats

  • More casino and novelty markets content including announcements, offers and game reviews

  • Proprietary APIs that make the model scalable and simpler to replicate with new third-party media partners or with new operators

  • New content and features such as shareable, social-friendly weekly sports quizzes to drive engagement and loyalty

NorthStar Bets employs a team of local sports betting writers who generate daily Insights content under their own names, creating a distinct and authentic voice valued by readers. The team comprises trained journalists who help ensure that all content meets the highest standards of accuracy while also being entertaining and informative.

Sports Insights content can be found on the NorthStar Bets website and app under the heading 'Sports Insights' as well as multiple third-party media sites including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Record, Peterborough Examiner, and the Niagara Falls Review under the 'Sports Betting' menu.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: a potential offering of Securities, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

NorthStar Gaming
Corey Goodman
647 530 2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199573

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Holdings BET:CC TSXV:BET Tech Investing
BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

NorthStar Bets finds 84 per cent of Canadians are hoping for an early spring, while 70 per cent are skeptical of Groundhog Day predictions

Rod Black, NorthStar Bets Groundhog Day ambassador predicts a six week playoff run in a Canadian hockey market this spring

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Company delivers 103% Revenue Growth in Q4 2023

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) today provided a business update and announced selected preliminary financial results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2023(1). All figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We ended the year with our strongest quarter to-date, highlighted by record wagers and revenue as well as accelerating growth in player acquisition and deposits," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "In the fourth quarter we also solidified our balance sheet and significantly expanded our addressable market."

Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, is expected to be approximately $6.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 103% over $3.2 million in Q4 2022.
  • Total Wagers(2) at Northstarbets.ca are expected to be approximately $213.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 90% compared to $112.3 million in Q4 2022.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue(2) at NorthStarbets.ca is expected to be approximately $7.6 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 85% over $4.1 million in Q4 2022.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately $2.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 127% over $1.1 million in Q4 2022, and represents approximately 39% of revenue compared to 35% of revenue in Q4 2022.

Preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, is expected to be approximately $19.5 million in 2023, an increase of 242% over $5.7 million in 2022.
  • Total Wagers(2) at Northstarbets.ca are expected to be approximately $648.8 million in 2023, an increase of 251% compared to $184.7 million in 2022.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue(2) at NorthStarbets.ca is expected to be approximately $22.5 million in 2023, an increase of 208% over $7.3 million in 2022.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately $7.1 million in 2023, an increase of 492% over $1.2 million in 2022, and represented approximately 36% of revenue compared to 21% of revenue in 2022.

Recent Operating Highlights

  • During the fourth quarter, Spreads.ca, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak under the license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, was rebranded to Northstarbets.com. The Company earns managed services fees from the Abenaki Council of Wolinak for its exclusive management of Northstarbets.com.
  • In October 2023, the Company completed a private placement financing of approximately $10.3 million consisting of common shares, warrants and convertible debentures.
  • December 2023 was an especially strong month and is expected to yield record highs in wagers, new customers acquired and new deposits in any single month since launch.
  • NorthStar was recently included in a Diversified Watch List report from Paradigm Capital showcasing several companies that should be on investors' radars, a potential precursor to full analyst coverage.
  • The ongoing optimization of the Company's business model led to a significant decrease in cost of acquisition per customer and a more attractive payback ratio on acquired players.
  • Readership of the Company's proprietary Insights content increased 40% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Players who read Insights content generate significantly higher deposits and wagering, on average, than other players.

"We are very optimistic about our growth trajectory and ability to create shareholder value in 2024," added Mr. Moskowitz. "We plan to roll out exciting innovations to our product suite that will further differentiate NorthStar Bets as a premium offering uniquely suited for the Canadian market. Continued momentum across our key metrics, together with an ongoing focus on cost management and optimizing our marketing, should deliver increasing operating leverage as the year progresses."

The Company expects to file its complete, audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 by the end of April 2024. Given the length of time before full results will be available, the Company has elected to announce these preliminary results in the interest of transparency for its investors.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Gross Gaming Revenue" is a non-IFRS financial measure and the term "Total Wagers" is a non-IFRS supplementary financial measure. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q4 2023, the Company expects to report $7.6 million of Gross Gaming Revenue and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:


Three
months ended		Three
months ended
Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2022

$ million$ million
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)$7.6$4.1
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets-$1.3-$0.9
Gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)$6.3$3.2
Sub-total Gaming revenue$6.3$3.2
Other revenue from managed services$0.2
Revenue$6.5$3.2

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Financial Estimates

The financial estimates set forth above are based on an initial review of the Company's operations for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023 and are subject to change. These figures are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to the Company's management's and audit committee's reviews and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2023. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG International, has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying financial estimates and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. These financial estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period. Additional adjustments to the preliminary figures presented above may be identified, and final results for the relevant fiscal periods may differ materially from these preliminary figures and will not be finalized until after the Company completes its normal year-end accounting procedures, including execution of internal controls over financial reporting. These financial estimates are intended to provide information about management's current expectations regarding certain aspects of NorthStar's financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023 and 2024, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. Specifically, statements regarding NorthStar's preliminary financial results for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2023 are considered forward-looking statements. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Management's estimates of Revenue, Total Wagers, Gross Gaming Revenue and Gross Margin for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2023 as set out above are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks related to changes and adjustments to these preliminary estimates resulting from the Company's management's and audit committee's reviews and/or regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Corey Goodman
647 530 2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Partnership strategically positions NorthStar to reach consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario

NorthStar Gaming Inc. (TSXV: BET) is proud to announce it has entered a partnership agreement with BettorView that will enable NorthStar to engage with consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario. The partnership provides NorthStar with the opportunity to further expand player acquisition across both sports wagering and online casino in a frictionless and convenient manner.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Strong year-over-year performance sets the stage for further growth

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a preliminary, unaudited year end update and the "bitcoin super company" vision.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference

Lake Resources NL Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), the responsible lithium developer, announces that management will present at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference, a virtual event which began on 12 February and will continue through 15 February, from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. AEDT.

Lake CEO, David Dickson will present to investors on 14 February at 9:50 a.m. AEDT.

Dickson will discuss challenges and opportunities within the lithium sector as well as provide an update on the strategic delivery of Lake's Flagship Kachi project located in the heart of Argentina's Lithium Triangle.

The presentation will be available on the Lake Resources website.

Lake also wishes to congratulate its technology and Kachi project partner, Lilac Solutions, for its successful Series C capital raise to support the continued scaling up of proven technology.

Lilac raised US$145m with support from Mercuria, Lowercarbon Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Engine Ventures, T. Rowe Price, Sumitomo, Emerson Collective, Mitsubishi and The Nature Conservatory.

For more information or to register to attend the virtual conference, visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/160Q17E0

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7HDJ8UZ



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) is a leading provider of high-quality technology-enabled carbon credits sourced exclusively from conservation and reforestation carbon projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement with Imperative Global Projects Pte Ltd ( Imperative ) to jointly develop the large-scale mangrove restoration project in the State of Yucatan, Mexico secured and previously announced by Klimat X.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) reports that drilling completed at the Kachi Lithium Brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina continues to intercept lithium bearing brine in sand units favourable to extraction over thick intervals in the southern portion of central resource area.

The K25D44 drillhole (Figure 1* and Figure 2*) was not completed in time to be incorporated into the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Phase One, released in December 2023. However, the results from the drillhole confirm the presence of higher-grade lithium brine south of the central resource area to a depth of more than 600 m. The results further support the positive hydrogeological modelling results that were the basis for the Project Ore Reserve and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) submitted in December 2023. The DFS highlights include:

- Total resource is estimated at 10.6 Mt LCE, a globally significant resource.

- 25-year life of mine (LoM) supported by maiden Ore Reserve statement.

- Phase One targets a production of 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) over the LoM to meet the growing demand and specifications of the battery market.

- The 25,000 tpa operation recovers only a small fraction of the Measured and Indicated Resource, which allows Lake to study further expansions.

- DLE process tailored to mitigate impact on the local community with minimal disruption to land, freshwater table, and water usage.

- The Project targets production of consistent battery grade lithium carbonate (>99.5% purity) at site without the need for further refining or processing.

- Kachi is targeting first lithium in 2027 with ramp-up to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals.

Drillhole results prove the continuity of higher-grade lithium brines, south of the Phase One DFS extraction wellfield design and across a northwest-southeast trending fault that is interpreted to create the escarpment south of the field. The relatively high lithium and favourable geologic materials grades beyond the planned DFS wellfield highlight continued favourable results for a higher capacity wellfield.

"The latest drilling intercept further demonstrates the vertical continuity of the lithium bearing brine to more than 600 metres in clean, fine and medium grained sands conducive to high productive extraction wells." commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources. He continued, "With an average of 257 mg/L through the production zones, the K25D44 hole continues the trend of intercepting lithium grades that are significantly higher than the 205 mg/L design basis of the DFS".

Continuation of Higher-Grade Lithium Resource Intercepts to the South

The principal objectives of the K25D44 (K25 Platform) drillhole were to:

1) Test the continuity of the lithium resource to the south, outside of the footprint of the salar;

2) Expand the Measured Resource to the south and potentially connect the Measured Resource to previous positive lithium intercepts at K21 (Figure 1*);

3) Complete additional sampling and analysis of the deeper portion of the unconsolidated deposits from about 400 m to more than 600 m depth; and,

4) Validate lithium concentrations used in the area of K25 in the Ore Reserve analysis completed with the calibrated hydrogeologic model.

K25D44 was drilled about 2.25 kilometres southwest of K16D28 (K16 Platform; Figure 1*) and has an average lithium grade of 219 mg/L from 19 samples collected between 40 and 622 m below ground surface (bgs) (Table 1*). All but two samples were collected with single packer configurations generally with a test interval of about 10 to 15 m, although this varied depending on hole conditions. Standard operating procedures are followed with significant development of the test interval, at least 3 borehole volumes (measured from surface to hole bottom), and sampling only occurs once brine is clear and field chemistry parameters are stable and indicative of reservoir fluids.

A standpipe piezometer was installed and screened between 418 to 430 m below ground surface and was developed and sampled via airlifting. Results for the airlift sample are consistent with the packer testing within the same interval, with 275 mg/L measured by SGS and 248 mg/L measured by Alex Stewart laboratory, for an average of 261 mg/L compared to 263.5 mg/L for a packer collected sample from 424 to 430 m below ground surface (see Table 1*).

The fine to medium-grained sand (Figure 3* and Figure 4*) and low frequency of fine-grained layers within the planned production horizons (i.e., approximately 200 m to 600 m) are consistent with drillholes in the central resource area and both stratigraphy and general chemistry support the continuity of the lithium brine resource throughout the southern portion of the field.

As has been observed in the other greater than 600 m deep drillholes completed to-date, the lithium brine continues to a depth of more than 600 m. Lithium concentrations deeper than 400 m averaged more than 250 mg/L, far exceeding the design basis for the DFS (205 mg/L).

The modelled lithium concentration in the Project Ore Reserve8 at K25 was 268 mg/L (200 m to 600 m) within the production horizon. The weighted average of the laboratory results through the same interval (215 m to 622 m) is 271.7 mg/L. This indicates that the modelled values are representative, if not slightly conservative, relative to the measured data in the field at this location. The results of the comparison further build confidence in the lithium resource model used as the basis for lithium distributions within the hydrogeological model and Ore Reserve modelling.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UOL27931



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a recording of the investor briefing held on 5 February 2024 on its website.

The briefing included presentations from CEO Justin Rosenberg and Chairman Domenic Carosa, outlining plans for Hivello after it successfully closed a USD $2.5 million fundraising round.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
