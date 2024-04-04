- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
NorthStar Gaming Leverages Content to Create Engaged, Active Players, CEO Says
“We are the only online gaming company that integrates content directly into our sportsbooks. So it's completely seamless for our customers to read Sports Insights and place their bets without even switching an app,” said NorthStar Gaming Chairman and CEO Michael Moskowitz.
NorthStar Gaming (TSXV:BET,OTCQB:NSBBF) is leveraging its rich, “compelling” content to better engage its customers, which ultimately leads to higher revenue, said the company’s chairman and CEO, Michael Moskowitz, following an earlier announcement that the company is rolling out enhancements to the Sports Insights content on its platform.
“From the time that we founded NorthStar Gaming, we took the view that providing compelling content would lead to higher engagement with our customers. And we're finding just that. We're planning to launch Sports Insights 2.0 in the first half of 2024 with redesigned sports and homepages, live scoreboards and tickers, live odds, trending topics and a greater tie in terms of the player journey and promotional offers that we provide to them,” he said.
Moskowitz noted that leveraging content helps attract new customers, with several media organizations using the company’s content on their own sites. “Ultimately, these articles and this content will help to create awareness around the NorthStar Bets brand and platform, and ultimately drive traffic to our site, which will convert into revenue.”
He added that Sports Insights readers are more engaged and active on the NorthStar Gaming platform.
“We're finding that deposits are up by 40 percent. We see much higher wagering, (and) a much higher number of bets per player for those who are accessing (Sports) Insights. It ultimately leads to a much more valuable player, and will drive revenue growth longer term because of its stickiness.”
Watch the full interview with NorthStar Gaming Chairman and CEO Michael Moskowitz above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by NorthStar Gaming (TSXV:BET,OTCQB:NSBBF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by NorthStar Gaming in order to help investors learn more about the company. NorthStar Gaming is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with NorthStar Gaming and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Gaming Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2288.23
|-0.73
|Silver
|26.77
|-0.05
|Copper
|4.22
|-0.03
|Oil
|86.41
|-0.18
|Heating Oil
|2.76
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|1.76
|-0.01
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.