Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media


NorthStar Gaming (TSXV:BET) sees significant success with its uniquely differentiated offering that combines high-quality sports journalism with betting/casino games through its gaming platform NorthStar Bets. NorthStar utilizes targeted content to engage, attract and retain sports bettors, which leads to higher retention rates and higher player values.

The company's strategic partnership with reputable and established industry players Playtech and Kambi allows it to leverage its industry-leading tech stack. Playtech is the world’s largest and most trusted online gaming software supplier, while Kambi is the leading provider of premium sports betting and technology services. Moreover, Playtech is NorthStar’s largest shareholder, with more than C$22 million invested into the business since its launch, including a C$10 million infusion in October 2023.

NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming, which started exclusively in the Ontario (NorthStarBets.ca) market, recently expanded its revenue potential and now has the ability to drive revenue outside of Ontario, following its May 2023 acquisition of Slapshot Media. Slapshot Media is the managed services provider to NorthStarBets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak and licensed by The Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Company Highlights

  • NorthStar Gaming is an operator of casino and sportsbook gaming platforms in Canada. The platform provides real-time news, statistics, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.
  • The company began its operations in the Ontario market. Its acquisition in May 2023 of Slapshot Media, a marketing and managed services provider for spreads.ca (now rebranded NorthStarBets.com), has enabled NorthStar to derive revenue outside Ontario throughout the rest of Canada, an important catalyst for growth.
  • NorthStar is poised to capture a material share of the Canadian market, estimated to reach C$8.5 billion in total addressable market by 2026, with more than 60 percent of the market being outside of Ontario.
  • Tier 1 partnerships with sports betting and technology providers such as Playtech and Kambi ensure customers with best-of-breed entertainment and betting experience.
  • In addition to being a technology provider, Playtech is NorthStar’s largest shareholder, investing more than C$22 million into the business since launch. Playtech's unparalleled expertise in the gaming industry will accelerate NorthStar’s growth and rapidly expand its user base.
  • An experienced management team with local knowledge and insights targeting the Canadian audience leads the company.

This NorthStar Gaming Holdings profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with NorthStar Gaming (TSXV:BET) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:betgaming investingGaming Investing
BET:CC
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Partnership strategically positions NorthStar to reach consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario

NorthStar Gaming Inc. (TSXV: BET) is proud to announce it has entered a partnership agreement with BettorView that will enable NorthStar to engage with consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario. The partnership provides NorthStar with the opportunity to further expand player acquisition across both sports wagering and online casino in a frictionless and convenient manner.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Strong year-over-year performance sets the stage for further growth

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Barber will resign from the Company effective December 1, 2023 to pursue another opportunity. At that time, Chin Dhushenthen, currently the Company's Vice President, Finance and Compliance, will assume the role of Interim CFO.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jennifer for her contributions at an important time in our Company's development," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "She played a key role in our public listing process, the Slapshot Media acquisition and the establishment of our financial reporting functions. We wish Jennifer the best as she moves into a financial leadership role in a new sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing of approximately $10.3 million, consisting of common shares, warrants and convertible debentures (the "Offering"). All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Pursuant to the Offering, NorthStar has issued 29,528,458 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), one half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.36 per full warrant (each such whole warrant an "A Warrant"), and a further half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.40 per full warrant (each such whole warrant a "B Warrant"), in each case for a period of five years. In addition, the Company has issued three-year, 8% unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $5.2 million, converting into Common Shares at $0.20 per share with interest payable-in-kind. Investors in the Offering include Playtech plc ("Playtech"), a global leader in gambling technology that is a supplier of software and services to, and already a significant investor in, the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are legended and restricted from trading until March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Holdings

NorthStar Gaming Holdings


Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a decision from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to permit the Company to obtain shareholder approval for its proposed $10.3 million private placement financing with Playtech plc and certain insiders of the Company (the "Transaction") by way of written consent.

As previously disclosed, closing of the Transaction requires shareholder approval pursuant to MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") due to the participation of Playtech, an existing investor in the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. With the waiver obtained from the OSC, the Company is exempt from the requirement to hold a shareholders' meeting to approve the Transaction and will instead seek to obtain written approval from holders of a majority of the common shares (excluding Playtech and management) in accordance with the OSC's decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStarBets.com site set to go live across the country

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its online casino and sportsbook will soon be available across Canada with the launch of NorthStarBets.com in the coming weeks. Debuting in Ontario in May 2022, the NorthStar Bets gaming platform will go live in every Canadian province and territory.

"We are thrilled to take this groundbreaking step and become a truly national brand. As a Canadian company, we are confident we understand local consumers better than the large international competitors and that we offer a premium experience that best meets their needs," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We expect the Canada-wide launch to be an important catalyst that drives growth in our customer base and revenues for years to come."

"That's a Win"

NorthStar has begun a multi-channel promotional campaign to create awareness of the brand among Canadians. With the tagline "That's a Win," the campaign emphasizes the premium gaming experience delivered by NorthStarBets.com. In addition to national advertising and social media, consumers can expect to see in-market promotions over the next two months built around major events across various regions of the country.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/183441_d15b686b54cb18c8_001.jpg

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/183441_d15b686b54cb18c8_001full.jpg

Premium gaming experience

The NorthStar Bets brand promise is to deliver a premium gaming experience that is differentiated from alternatives in several important respects. Real-time sports news, statistics, analysis and proprietary editorial content is integrated directly in the NorthStar betting environment. Personalized customer service is designed to achieve rapid resolution of any issues. The platform is built on best-of-breed gaming content and technology from leading global providers. Most recently, the Company announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence capabilities that will help tailor the experience to the specific preferences of individual users.

Key strategic milestone

The national launch is expected to significantly expand NorthStar's addressable market and accelerate its growth. The Canadian online sports betting and iGaming market is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2026, and more than 60% of the market is outside Ontario.1 A growing customer base will leverage the Company's investments in highly scalable infrastructure, human resources, proprietary content and marketing. Furthermore, building the brand and customer base across the country will help ensure NorthStar is well positioned as provinces establish their regulatory frameworks.

NorthStarBets.com will be offered through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company2 acquired earlier this year with the purchase of Slapshot Media Inc. as the first step towards national expansion.

NorthStar customers in Ontario will continue to access the platform through the existing NorthStarBets.ca website.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming
NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Ben Powell
647 532 3948
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Innovative feature adapts to user preferences to deliver custom bets and convenience

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide customers with the convenience of a daily menu of personalized sports bets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person holding tablet displaying fortnite video game

How to Invest in Gaming

New gaming devices coupled with the advancement of existing gadgets have paved the way for the gaming industry to reach new heights in terms of market value.

Gamers are spoiled for choice today as game publishers continue to release titles across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, tablets and consoles.

So how can investors get involved and potentially make a profit in this exciting space? Read on for a look at the digital gaming industry, including what makes it lucrative and what stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors may want to consider.

Keep reading...Show less

Corsair Gaming to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on May 10

Corsair Gaming® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 results and financial outlook after the NASDAQ close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. PDT conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13737369. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through May 17, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13737369.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Nickel Investing

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Resource Investing

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Uranium Investing

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

rare earth investing

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Base Metals Investing

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

×