Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Partnership strategically positions NorthStar to reach consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario

NorthStar Gaming Inc. (TSXV: BET) is proud to announce it has entered a partnership agreement with BettorView that will enable NorthStar to engage with consumers in restaurants and bars across Ontario. The partnership provides NorthStar with the opportunity to further expand player acquisition across both sports wagering and online casino in a frictionless and convenient manner.

"Partnering with BettorView will fuel growth and expansion of the NorthStar Bets player base, while also increasing brand awareness amongst priority audiences," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "The restaurant and bar space is a great sector to reach target consumers who have a high propensity to wager and are often watching live sports and games in a social environment."

As BettorView's first Canadian iGaming partner, NorthStar will be able to build brand awareness, drive consumer engagement and strengthen its presence in both restaurant and bar environments.

"NorthStar is the ideal partner for us to initiate our entry into Canada with our technology," said Javier Vargas, CEO, BettorView. "Our technology allows our gaming and venue partners to customize and localize content so that it fully resonates for sports fans, while also educating them on sports betting and responsible gambling in general. As a Canadian-owned gaming brand with deep Ontario roots, NorthStar shares our appreciation for authentically reaching Ontario sports fans, and we're proud to partner with them."

BettorView reaches consumers through a propriety plug-and-play solution that serves sports betting content to hundreds of venues through its patented technology. BettorView optimizes and customizes the consumer experience to ensure guests receive the most relevant sports and sports wagering information, leading them to spend more time on the platform. Just as importantly, BettorView has continued to extend its commitment to feature safe and responsible gambling content on all of its screens.

About BettorView

BettorView is the only multichannel solution of its kind in the online gambling space, providing in-venue screen technology, brand ambassador activations and digital content marketing to sports fans, reaching fans across a wide array of touchpoints. BettorView's in-venue screen technology powers TVs in casinos, stadiums, restaurant chains and independent sports bars across The U.S.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023; expected performance of the Company's business; expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of partnerships and transactions. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Corey Goodman
647 530 2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189010

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming HoldingsBET:CCTSXV:BETGaming Investing
BET:CC
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Strong year-over-year performance sets the stage for further growth

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Barber will resign from the Company effective December 1, 2023 to pursue another opportunity. At that time, Chin Dhushenthen, currently the Company's Vice President, Finance and Compliance, will assume the role of Interim CFO.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jennifer for her contributions at an important time in our Company's development," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "She played a key role in our public listing process, the Slapshot Media acquisition and the establishment of our financial reporting functions. We wish Jennifer the best as she moves into a financial leadership role in a new sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing of approximately $10.3 million, consisting of common shares, warrants and convertible debentures (the "Offering"). All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Pursuant to the Offering, NorthStar has issued 29,528,458 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), one half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.36 per full warrant (each such whole warrant an "A Warrant"), and a further half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.40 per full warrant (each such whole warrant a "B Warrant"), in each case for a period of five years. In addition, the Company has issued three-year, 8% unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $5.2 million, converting into Common Shares at $0.20 per share with interest payable-in-kind. Investors in the Offering include Playtech plc ("Playtech"), a global leader in gambling technology that is a supplier of software and services to, and already a significant investor in, the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are legended and restricted from trading until March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a decision from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to permit the Company to obtain shareholder approval for its proposed $10.3 million private placement financing with Playtech plc and certain insiders of the Company (the "Transaction") by way of written consent.

As previously disclosed, closing of the Transaction requires shareholder approval pursuant to MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") due to the participation of Playtech, an existing investor in the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. With the waiver obtained from the OSC, the Company is exempt from the requirement to hold a shareholders' meeting to approve the Transaction and will instead seek to obtain written approval from holders of a majority of the common shares (excluding Playtech and management) in accordance with the OSC's decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person holding tablet displaying fortnite video game

How to Invest in Gaming (Updated 2023)

New gaming devices coupled with the advancement of existing gadgets have paved the way for the gaming industry to reach new heights in terms of market value.

Gamers are spoiled for choice today as game publishers continue to release titles across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, tablets and consoles.

So how can investors get involved and potentially make a profit in this exciting space? Read on for a look at the digital gaming industry, including what makes it lucrative and what stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors may want to consider.

Keep reading...Show less

Corsair Gaming to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on May 10

Corsair Gaming® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 results and financial outlook after the NASDAQ close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. PDT conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13737369. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through May 17, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13737369.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NETMARBLE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRE-DOWNLOAD FOR ITS NEW METAVERSE BOARD GAME META WORLD: MY CITY

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced that pre-download for Meta World : My City a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection, will start on April 18 4 p.m. PDT. Players can pre-download the game by visiting Google Play and App Store starting April 18 4 p.m. PDT ahead of the game's official launch on April 18 8 p.m. PDT .

Source: Netmarble

Special pre-registration events are also currently taking place in anticipation of the game's launch. Players can pre-register and secure special in-game items by visiting official website , Google Play , and App Store .

  • Pre-registration on Google Play or App Store will provide in-game items such as Epic Character Summon Ticket, an Avatar Costume Set, Gold, a Seulgi Character Card, and more.
  • Selected participants who post content about the pre-registration or retweet the official announcement with the hashtag #MetaWorld on Facebook or Twitter will acquire the Epic Character Card (Beatrice), Epic Character Summon Ticket, and Diamonds.

Various events that provide myriads of rewards will be held upon launch. Plenty of rewards like virtual real-estate of Meta World including Arcade Game Center Structure Item will be given to players at the top of the board game ranking. In addition, everyday an Epic Character Summon Ticket will be provided to players who check-in for seven days. Players will also have the chance to earn in-game items like Gold, Diamonds and Champions League Tickets through the Special Fortune Wheel.

Meta World : My City is the sequel to the highly popular game Let's Get Rich , which attracted over 200 million players around the world. The game features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual lands and buildings in the metaverse that are based on real world locations like New York City . Netmarble plans to further develop Meta World : My City to be a platform where players will be able to actively interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world. The game will be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World : My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at https://company.netmarble.com/en

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netmarble-announces-upcoming-pre-download-for-its-new-metaverse-board-game-meta-world-my-city-301796574.html

SOURCE Netmarble

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Moms of The Biggest Gamers Infiltrate Their Children's Livestreams to Surprise Them and Kickstart Conversations about Gut Health

The "Ready Player Mom" activation from Sanofi's Enterogermina and MRM Spain created look-alike avatars for the mothers in gameplay to pull off the surprise

- Sanofi's Enterogermina, the world's leading probiotics brand, found a clever way to help parents teach their children the importance of gut health by having their avatars "crash" their children's livestreams. The campaign "Ready Player Mom" aims to highlight the threats of typical "gamer diets" by tapping mothers of Brazil's most prominent gaming influencers to infiltrate the virtual gaming worlds that have captured their children's attention.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Eikonikos to Showcase High Fashion NFT Collection for the Metaverse

Metaverse Company, Eikonikos is excited to announce the upcoming release of their AVRA Collection tomorrow! The AVRA Collection is a wearable NFT collection of 3248 unique pieces of clothing that can be worn by any Eikonikos Metaverse Avatar NFT holder.

AVRA Collection

The Eikonikos team has had a remarkable year, consistently delivering on their promises to the Cardano NFT community. Following the successful launch of Eikonikos Genesis Passports in May 2022 , the groundbreaking project has now become the first Cardano Metaverse to release a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) on the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

Eikonikos' mint event captivated the Cardano NFT audience, and the team continued to deliver on its commitments. In just six months following the initial release, they distributed a series of NFTs with in-game utility to holders, including hoodies, yachts, pegasus, and PFP collections.

The momentum didn't stop there.In the beginning of 2023, the Eikonikos team unveiled the Sokinoki App, the gateway to their metaverse. More recently, in February, they launched the Beta version of their virtual planet, which includes three different areas of the world map: the Grand Frontier, the Eikodium, and the Iris Sleeping Pod.

Eikonikos has another surprise in store for its users. Following the Beta release, the team introduced the AVRA Collection, an innovative addition to their ecosystem, packed with IRL and in-game utilities. Users will not only benefit from well-being sessions but they will also be eligible to claim Land in AVRA Island, among other things.

The AVRA Collection is the brainchild of renowned fashionista and well-being coach Aiisha Ramadan . It features exclusive, limited-edition clothing inspired by various aspects of life, including chakras, Yin Yang , Kundalini, the Sun, and the Moon. This latest development further establishes Eikonikos as a trailblazer in the Cardano NFT and Metaverse space.

"While creating these designs I was on a silent retreat in Nepal , and in the end we got a symbiotic result of the state of mind and infinite possibilities, cause on the Metaverse you can extend what in real life you couldn't." , Aiisha stated when discussing her inspiration for the collection.

The AVRA collection is just around the corner and its packed with utilities and use cases for holders! The NFT holder will receive a variety of exclusive benefits, namely a land plot in AVRA Island, near the Aiisha Studio and a mystery box containing gear, weapons and part of their initial ADA. Other benefits of purchasing a piece of the AVRA Collection include:

  • Access to the AVRA game, a P2E quest-based game where players can not only earn game coins, and other digital assets, as well as mint their gamer profiles as NFTs;
  • Exclusive access to the AVRA Studio, a space that promotes holistic well-being in the metaverse through Yoga, fitness, mindfulness, therapies, and healing sessions.
  • Land Plot, AVRA NFT buyers will be given virtual land near the AVRA studio.
  • The Access Pass Privileges, allow NFT holders to enter Eikonikos and explore its vast and immersive world.
  • Staking in the Eikonikos Pool, AVRA Collection NFT Holders will be granted the ability to have a stake in the Eikonikos pool
  • AVRA DAO membership, allows community members to participate actively in the strategic decision-making process for the development of the AVRA Studio and the AVRA Community within the Metaverse.

Eikonikos is gearing up for a monumental event at their Eikodium to unveil this collection, marking not only the premiere of Amphitheatre events but also the inauguration of metaverse access through web browsers. Stay tuned to their socials and connect your passports to the Sokinoki app, to fully experience The Other Planet experience!

About Eikonikos
Eikonikos is one of the first and fastest growing major metaverse companies built on the Cardano blockchain disruptively integrating every human touchpoint, where top brands, media and entertainment industries will interact with users and test their new innovations and projects, from ecommerce, gaming, learning, socializing, dating and more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eikonikos-to-showcase-high-fashion-nft-collection-for-the-metaverse-301799164.html

SOURCE Eikonikos

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kindred set to launch proprietary platform in New Jersey

Kindred has received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Introducing the Kindred platform in New Jersey will provide an enhanced customer experience, better analytics, and improved flexibility. The platform is expected to go live in mid-May.

- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has received final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE). The approval is an important step towards rolling out the Kindred platform across Kindred's North America footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Lithium Investing

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

Uranium Investing

Aura Plans to Significantly Expand the Tiris Project into a Potentially World Class Uranium Province with a 13,000km Tenure Application

Resource Investing

New LCT Pegmatite Targets Identified at Yalgoo Lithium Project

×