Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 75,879 to 773,494,324 common shares with voting rights as of November 30, 2023 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from November 1, 2023 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 30, 2023 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/30/c0755.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper limited

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to report exceptional assay results from drillhole MOXD226A, the final drillhole of its successful initial Vero Resource drilling program. The Vero Resource is part of TNC’s 100% owned Mt Oxide Project (located 140km north of Mount Isa, Queensland, see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
panama, november 19, 2023 — protests in front of the supreme court of justice against the mining contract and trawling in panama

First Quantum Falters as Government Rules Cobre Panama Contract Unconstitutional

Top copper miner First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has hit a major setback in Panama.

On Tuesday (November 28), the country's Supreme Court of Justice ruled that the company's mining contract for the Cobre Panama copper mine is unconstitutional, casting uncertainty on the operation's future.

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Sierra Metals Takes the Lead with Gain of Nearly 40 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined slightly last week, falling 0.31 percent to 20,103.2.

The latest inflation data shows Canada's consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in October, in line with forecasts from economists. The number is down from September's reading of 3.8 percent. However, Leslie Preston, senior economist at TD (TSX:TD,NYSE:TD), told CBC that Canadians probably aren't noticing price decreases.

"Slower growth in prices may be imperceptible to consumers who are still paying more than 20 per cent more for a basket of groceries relative to three years ago — the biggest such increase in 40 years," she said.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London November 28 - 30, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London November 28 - 30, 2023

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the 2023 Resourcing Tomorrow Conference at the Business Design Centre in London on Tuesday, November 28 to Thursday, November 30. Forum's Director, Janet Meiklejohn will present on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut and its drill ready portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, November 29. Janet will be available on all days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned uranium exploration activities in Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://resourcingtomorrow.com/register.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars in a row with arrow above ascending

How to Invest in Copper

Often called Dr. Copper, the red metal has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health.

Copper is one of the most followed base metals, and its high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal in the world, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. And like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle revolution, with experts at S&P Global expecting consumption of copper to jump 20 percent by 2035 due to demand from the green energy market.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$9.0 Million

Forum Energy Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$9.0 Million

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts, private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 40,540,540 flow-through units of the Company to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "CharityFT Unit") at a price of C$0.185 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$7,500,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units; and
  • up to 12,500,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit", and together with the Charity FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 from the sale of Units.

Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.185 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

